WRAL News

Lawsuit: Utah firm and lawmaker helped Mormons hide abuse

Three children who were sexually abused by their father are accusing a Utah state legislator and a prominent Salt Lake City law firm of conspiring with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to cover up the abuse, allowing it to go on for years. In a court filing...
UTAH STATE
WRAL News

A flirt? Concerns about juror in case tied to Whitmer plot

Prosecutors raised concerns Wednesday about a female juror who apparently has been smiling at one of three men on trial in connection with a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Judge Thomas Wilson said he, too, noticed it and pledged to pay “close attention” to the juror....
MICHIGAN STATE
WRAL News

Arizona abortions won't stop for a month while case proceeds

PHOENIX — Legal abortions that restarted in Arizona this week after a court blocked enforcement of a pre-statehood ban will be able to continue for at least five weeks while an appeals court considers the case. A schedule set Tuesday for Planned Parenthood and the Arizona attorney general's office...
ARIZONA STATE
WRAL News

Durham, Raleigh crack top 10 metros in new tech innovation study

RALEIGH – For the second year in a row, three North Carolina metropolitan statistical areas rank among the top 30 regions of the United States for technology innovation. Durham-Chapel Hill ranks sixth overall and Raleigh-Cary is eighth. Charlotte ranks 28th. The analysis, known as the Tech Innovation Index, compares...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

3 Navy officers reprimanded in death of SEAL trainee

WASHINGTON — The Navy’s Special Warfare Command has reprimanded three officers in connection with the February death of a SEAL candidate who collapsed and died of acute pneumonia just hours after completing the grueling Hell Week test, according to Navy officials and a new report. Commanders did not...
CORONADO, CA
WRAL News

Rough times ahead: Hurricane Ian batters SW Florida economy

FORT MYERS, FLA. — Hurricane Ian has come and gone but it still could deliver prolonged blows to the local economy, walloping small businesses heavily dependent on tourists and seasonal residents. Scenes of destruction in southwestern Florida will keep many winter tourists and snowbirds away while tasking local residents...
FORT MYERS, FL
WRAL News

Florida needs $33 billion for Ian recovery, Rubio says

WASHINGTON — Floridians will need about $33 billion in emergency aid from the federal government as the state recovers from the devastation left by Hurricane Ian, the state's Republican Sen. Marco Rubio said Wednesday. Rubio said the federal government has an important role to play in Florida's recovery. He...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

NBC reporter's comment about Fetterman draws criticism

NEW YORK — An NBC News correspondent who interviewed Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman says an on-air remark she made about him having difficulty following part of their conversation should not be seen as a commentary on his fitness for office after he suffered a stroke. But reporter Dasha...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather.

