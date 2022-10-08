Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania airport selling off more than 8,000 items left behind by passengersKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
At ACC Media Day, Capel remains mum on Dior Johnson’s arrest
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s been five days since Pitt men’s basketball freshman Dior Johnson was arrested. The 18-year-old – ranked as the 41st-best recruit in the country in the 2022 class by 247sports – was charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors related to domestic violence. Pitt has suspended him from the program indefinitely.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- October 11
Update (5:50 PM)- **Pitt extends an offer today to 2024 3-star athlete Shamar McIntosh from St. John’s High School in Washington DC. McIntosh (6’2”, 200) got the news from Andre Powell and has other other offers from Boston College, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Toledo and West Virginia. Update...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Five Takeaways: Israel Abanikanda’s Record-Breaking Performance Masks Ho-Hum Showing
PITTSBURGH — Tony Dorsett’s 303-yard performance against Notre Dame had held for 47 years, since a 34-20 Pitt victory over Notre Dame at Pitt Stadium in 1975. It finally fell Saturday afternoon at Acrisure Stadium. Pitt needed every yard of Israel Abanikanda’s 320-yard performance Saturday, and all six...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Loyal Sons | Ep. 35 – Izzy to the Hizzy (6x), Midseason Awards, Special Guest Matt Galambos
Welcome back to The Loyal Sons Show (@TheLoyalSons): a safe, sun-shiny place for your Pitt athletics fix. Brought to you by Pittsburgh Sports Now. 0:00 – 23:54 – Izzy shattered the Pitt record books. Other things happened in the game too and we discuss that but…Izzy. 25:25...
Just Buckets with Jamarius Burton Episode Two: Greg Elliott
Pitt basketball guard Jamarius Burton teams up with Pittsburgh Sports Now’s George Michalowski to form the Just Buckets Podcast. On episode two, the co-hosts brought on Pitt basketball guard Greg Elliott to talk about his basketball career, growing up in Detroit, and his upcoming season with Pitt. WATCH the...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
It’s Jaquon Reynolds’ Time to Shine at Gateway
MONROEVILLE, Pa. – Gateway took care of business on Saturday night with a 21-10 victory over their rival, Penn Trafford. Both of the teams have quality quarterbacks, and offenses that can score points at will. The story of this matchup was a bit different, with the defense for both squads stealing the show. They were stingy the whole night, leading to two interceptions for each quarterback and multiple long-pass breakups.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Gonzalez, Thomas Providing Big Plays for Central Catholic
PITTSBURGH — One season after Central Catholic served them a 49-35 loss at home, the Pine-Richland Rams came ready to return the favor. Vikings receiver Peter Gonzalez, a junior three-star recruit with offers that include Pitt, Penn State, West Virginia and Wisconsin, described the chippy atmosphere in the Rams’ 35-13 victory. Pine-Richland committed several personal fouls and received a sideline warning in the second half.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Duquesne PG Tevin Brewer to Miss Time Due to Complications from Surgery
Some unfortunate news concerning a new addition to the Duquesne men’s basketball program. Transfer guard Tevin Brewer has been hospitalized for an extended period of time following an unexpected surgery. Brewer was released from Mercy Hospital today following a nine day stay due to severe complications resulting from an...
CB Jack Reilly Big Part of Dominant Bethel Park Defense
UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — Bethel Park’s defense shut out Upper St. Clair in the second half of its 27-14 win over the Panthers on Friday night. USC had only 38 yards rushing in the second half and minimal success through the air. Albeit Upper St. Clair only ran 12 plays in the second half, as Bethel Park dominated in time of possession with a lethal rushing attack. Upper St. Clair quarterback Julian Dahlem completed just four passes in the game, but two of them went for touchdowns of 53 and 20 yards in the first half.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
WPIAL Football Title Games Not on Television for 2022
WPIAL football title games are not on television for the 2022 season, marking the first time in over three decade that there is no broadcast. KDKA-TV’s contract with the WPIAL ended last year and the station decided to not renew the contract. They chose to do this because the costs for the broadcast were too high and the sponsors for high school football don’t cover the expenses. KDKA-TV also paid a fee to the WPIAL for the broadcasting rights.
