WPIAL football title games are not on television for the 2022 season, marking the first time in over three decade that there is no broadcast. KDKA-TV’s contract with the WPIAL ended last year and the station decided to not renew the contract. They chose to do this because the costs for the broadcast were too high and the sponsors for high school football don’t cover the expenses. KDKA-TV also paid a fee to the WPIAL for the broadcasting rights.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO