Save The Date: Free Farmers Market Announces Petting Zoo Day!Dianna CarneyAttleboro, MA
Foxborough's Free Fall Harvest Celebration Announces Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More Family Fun!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
Kingston Dog Park Invites You to a Pup Parent Night Out!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Free Family Fun at Middleborough's 9th Annual Crantoberfest!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Brockton's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest Invites You to a Day of Fun!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
rimonthly.com
Find Fun and Frights with These 9 Local Fall Festivals and Activities
Corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides, oh my! Get lost in the maize (ha!) with these extravagant designs and themes. Then hop on over for a hayride and pick your very own Great Pumpkin for carving and pie making. See you at the exit!. Adams Farm, Cumberland. Check out not...
country1025.com
Popular Traveling LEGO Festival Coming To Massachusetts This Month
About 70 zillion LEGOs are coming. Are you ready??. Ok, 70 zillion was my uneducated bold estimation. It may be a little bloated but there will be so many LEGOs that your eyes may pop. Ok, so your eyes will be fine. Moving on…. Brick Fest Live is coming! Brick...
WCVB
Businesses old and new call Fall River, Mass., home
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Home | Dorothy Cox's Chocolates started in 1928 when the company's namesake lost her job in a mill and began making chocolates in her home kitchen. Still in the Cox family, the business, which recently opened a large facility in Fall River, makes more than 250 kinds of candy and also sells ice cream.
Save The Date: Free Farmers Market Announces Petting Zoo Day!
(Photo by Владимир Васильев) (ATTLEBORO, MA) It's that time of year again- the trees are beginning to turn beautiful shades of reds and oranges before finally falling to the ground, children are busy at work deciding Halloween costumes, and the Attleboro Farmers Market has announced there are only 2 markets left this season.
Turnto10.com
Sowams Elementary School to hold candlelight vigil in memory of teacher
(WJAR) — The Sowams Elementary School community in Barrington is planning a candlelight vigil Wednesday night in memory of a teacher. Members of the community plan to gather at 6:30 p.m. on the school’s front lawn. The teacher’s sudden death led to the school being closed last week...
rinewstoday.com
Pop-up winter homeless village in the works – Cranston bolts at being state’s go-to location
UPDATE: 9am – Center of page in red. Several weeks ago RINewsToday featured a story about a subset of homeless individuals in Burnside Park in downtown Providence. The group is particularly difficult to place due to their physical needs. The agencies who serve the homeless or unhoused have unique “handicapped” housing units that become available from time to time that are single housing, not congregate housing, or with bunk bed type sleeping. At this time there are no available specialty units. They don’t become available that often we’ve been told.
rinewstoday.com
Columbus Day weekend festivities in Rhode Island
Autumnfest is a weekend festival held every year in Woonsocket, RI on Columbus Day weekend. Filled with music, crafts, food, amusement rides and a parade. Drawing in thousands of attendees each year, Autumnfest is the largest Fall Festival in Northern Rhode Island. As in past years, a Fireworks display will be launched on Sunday October 10th at 9:00 PM.
nrinow.news
Inclusive coffeehouse closes its doors in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A small shop that has served up coffee, smiles and inclusivity in North Smithfield for the past three years closed its doors last month, with plans to reopen out of town. Red, White & Brew Coffeehouse was opened on Great Road in 2019 by Harrisville resident...
ABC6.com
Tractor trailer carrying produce rolls over in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A tractor trailer carrying watermelon and other produce overturned in Fall River Tuesday night. State police said they arrived to Route 79 in Fall River and found that a tractor trailer had rollover prior to North Main Street aroud 7:20 p.m. Troopers said the...
rinewstoday.com
Follow-Up: Plans for little house village for emergency winter housing gets swift response
Our story yesterday about the potential of individual pallet housing units being used for emergency shelter as cold weather approaches resulted in a flurry activity to clarify and update. News stories followed with multiple media outlets, including one which showed a cleared swath of land at the Pastore Center, supposedly being prepared for the housing units.
hwy.co
Most People Don’t Even Know This Rhode Island Park Exists
Have you ever heard of Conimicut Point Park? No? That’s ok; most people haven’t. However, you should know about this little gem of a park in Rhode Island, and we’re here to tell you all about it. Read on to find out where to go, what to do, and why you’ll never forget it once you’ve experienced it.
Preventing outdoor pests from entering your home in colder weather
This time of year can mean outdoor pests are starting to show up in your homes. If you don't like the cold weather, neither do bugs or mice, and that's why this time of year they're trying to get into your home.
This MA Psych Ward Was A True House Of Horrors
During the early part of the 20th century, Massachusetts had a dark reputation of being a state that was home to dozens of so-called "asylums" which were also known as psychiatric, mental health and behavioral health units. They specialized in treating individuals who suffered from schizophrenia, depression and bipolar disorders and they were NOT nice places in nature.
Free Family Fun at Middleborough's 9th Annual Crantoberfest!
(Photo by Wilson Vitorino) (MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA) The Middleboro Tourism Committee has announced the exciting news that a community favorite event will be returning! The 9th Annual Crantoberfest will take place on Saturday, October 15th and you're invited!
Powerball: 3 winning tickets sold in Mass., including at a Market Basket
There was no Powerball jackpot winners Monday night. However, three Massachusetts lottery players walked away with prizes. The largest prize was worth $100,000. That Powerball ticket was sold at New Corner Variety in Chicopee, which is located at 1875 Memorial Drive. The other two Powerball prizes were worth $50,000. One...
GoLocalProv
A “Nashville-Inspired” Bar and Restaurant is Coming to a Well-Known Providence Location
A “Nashville-inspired” bar and restaurant is coming to a well-known downtown Providence location. “Moonshine Alley” has announced it is opening this fall — at 52 Pine Street. The historic building was previously home to Hanley’s Ale House and McFadden's. According to the website, Moonshine Alley...
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts
- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
Tractor-trailer rollover leaves highway watermelon-logged
Cleanup is underway after a tractor-trailer truck rolled over in Fall River Tuesday evening, sending dozens of watermelons careening out onto a major highway.
3 Seekonk roads closed due to acid spill
Parts of Olney, Cole, and Anthony Streets are closed and people are urged to avoid the area via several detours.
These are the best restaurants in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
Massachusetts has two of the top 10 best place to eat in New England, according to Yelp. The website released its top 100 list of the best place to eat in New England on Tuesday. The restaurants were ranked by Yelp on multiple factors, including total volume of ratings between Jan. 1, 2017, through July 27, 2022, and having a passing health score.
