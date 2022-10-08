ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakfield, NY

The Batavian

Wilmer F. Stapleton, Jr.

- Wilmer F. Stapleton, Jr., 39, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, surrounded by his loving family, while under hospice care. He was born Monday, March 7th, 1983 in Prestonburg, Kentucky a son of Wilmer F. Stapleton Sr. and Sandra L. French Stapleton of Attica.
ATTICA, NY
The Batavian

Mark B. Kohlhagen

Mark B. Kohlhagen, 65 of Attica, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Wyoming County Community Hospital in Warsaw. He was born May 11, 1957 in Batavia, to the late Kenneth and Esther (Marks) Kohlhagen. Mark was the hardest worker you could find. He was always there to lend...
ATTICA, NY
The Batavian

Geraldine Caudill

Geraldine Caudill, age 90 of Leicester, NY passed away peacefully at home. She was born on September 14, 1932 in Kodak, Kentucky. A daughter to the late John and Maude (McIntyre) Amburgey. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Claude Caudill who passed away in 2014, grandson: Jesse Caudill who passed away in 2017 and siblings: Cleveland Amburgy, Greene Amburgy, Roger Amburgy, Zola Hutchinson, Tanner Amburgy, Dosha Ellis and Dianer Arrowwood.
LEICESTER, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Comedian Calls This Town The “Garbage City”

If you heard somebody calling your city the Garbage City, you might take offense. But in this instance, I think it makes sense. Helium comedy club is in downtown Buffalo, and every week, they usually have an open mic night for new comics to try out their standup routine. One of their most recent open mic nights last week saw an interesting take on the city of Rochester.
BUFFALO, NY
The Batavian

Frances "Babe" Gentile

Frances “Babe” Gentile, of Batavia passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 8 with her closest. She is survived by her daughter, Vikki; granddaughter, Gabriella; son, Paul; brother,. David, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Victor. Private services will be held at the convenience...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Lawrence A. Bray

Lawrence A. Bray, 88 of Darien Center, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia. He was born October 6, 1934 in Elma, to the late Albert and Caroline (Euller) Bray. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Joan (Lieb) Bray in 2009 and his brother John Bray in 2008.
ATTICA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Newscaster Wins New York Emmy Award

It was a busy weekend but a winning one for a legendary broadcaster in Buffalo. Not only did Channel 4's Jacquie Walker present some of the New York Emmy awards this weekend, but she also walked away with one herself. Walker is the longest-tenured news anchor in Buffalo broadcasting history...
BUFFALO, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Regional Police and Court News

Attempted murder in Genesee NY update, school bus trouble in Potter County, felony charges in Bolivar. 35-year-old Shawn I. Deahn of Genesee, NY was arraigned in Allegany County court on four felony charges with the top count of second-degree attempted murder. He entered not guilty pleas. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for October 24 and motions in the case will be argued on December 7th. In August, Deahn was accused of attacking an 82-year-old man on a riding mower at a home on Shawmut Road in Genesee. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to Strong Memorial in Rochester after being stabbed multiple times. At the time of the attack, there was an active ‘stay away’ order in effect. Deahn was also charged with first-degree assault, first-degree criminal contempt and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New Sports Bar Opening Soon in South Buffalo

While Buffalo isn't a city where it will be confused with the high-class dining of New York City, Los Angeles or Chicago, one thing it does do better than anyone else are bars and amazing bar food. After all, the city is known best for chicken wings; with beef on...
BUFFALO, NY
WUHF

Sunnking has one more electronics recycling event this year

Electronics recycler Sunnking has one more recycling event planned for the year. It's coming up October 15th at Monroe Community College. You'll need to register online for a time slot; you can do so here. Sunnking director of marketing Robert Burns gave the details to Good Day Rochester.
ROCHESTER, NY

