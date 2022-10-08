Read full article on original website
OAE Titans and Batavia Bulldawgs clash under the lights
The Oakfield-Alabama/Elba Titans hosted the Batavia Bulldawgs in three youth football games at O-A's field on Saturday, with a 7 p.m. start time on the third game, giving the JV squads an opportunity to play under the lights. Scorres:
Wnd Ensemble performs at Oakfield-Alabama on Nov. 19
The Genesee Valley Wind Ensemble performs its first concert of the season at Oakfield-Alabama High School on Nov.19. The show starts at 4 p.m. Founder and conductor Philip J. Briatico will lead the ensemble through a program that features
The Batavian
Wilmer F. Stapleton, Jr.
- Wilmer F. Stapleton, Jr., 39, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022 at Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, surrounded by his loving family, while under hospice care. He was born Monday, March 7th, 1983 in Prestonburg, Kentucky a son of Wilmer F. Stapleton Sr. and Sandra L. French Stapleton of Attica.
The Batavian
Mark B. Kohlhagen
Mark B. Kohlhagen, 65 of Attica, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Wyoming County Community Hospital in Warsaw. He was born May 11, 1957 in Batavia, to the late Kenneth and Esther (Marks) Kohlhagen. Mark was the hardest worker you could find. He was always there to lend...
The Batavian
Geraldine Caudill
Geraldine Caudill, age 90 of Leicester, NY passed away peacefully at home. She was born on September 14, 1932 in Kodak, Kentucky. A daughter to the late John and Maude (McIntyre) Amburgey. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Claude Caudill who passed away in 2014, grandson: Jesse Caudill who passed away in 2017 and siblings: Cleveland Amburgy, Greene Amburgy, Roger Amburgy, Zola Hutchinson, Tanner Amburgy, Dosha Ellis and Dianer Arrowwood.
Family quilt project among highlights Friday and Saturday in Alexander
Article by Lori Ivison Visitors to the Museum Quilt Guild’s upcoming quilt show may not notice it, but there will be one very special quilt on display in the Youth category. Made by member Christine Kuehl and her three granddaughters, this quilt was a summer vacation project. But it was much more than that!
Buffalo Comedian Calls This Town The “Garbage City”
If you heard somebody calling your city the Garbage City, you might take offense. But in this instance, I think it makes sense. Helium comedy club is in downtown Buffalo, and every week, they usually have an open mic night for new comics to try out their standup routine. One of their most recent open mic nights last week saw an interesting take on the city of Rochester.
The Batavian
Frances "Babe" Gentile
Frances “Babe” Gentile, of Batavia passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 8 with her closest. She is survived by her daughter, Vikki; granddaughter, Gabriella; son, Paul; brother,. David, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Victor. Private services will be held at the convenience...
The Batavian
Lawrence A. Bray
Lawrence A. Bray, 88 of Darien Center, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at United Memorial Medical Center in Batavia. He was born October 6, 1934 in Elma, to the late Albert and Caroline (Euller) Bray. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Joan (Lieb) Bray in 2009 and his brother John Bray in 2008.
knightcrier.org
Robinson Reviews: Bill Grays
This week, I reviewed a Rochester NY favorite, the garbage plate. Might sound disgusting but it is the complete opposite.
Buffalo Newscaster Wins New York Emmy Award
It was a busy weekend but a winning one for a legendary broadcaster in Buffalo. Not only did Channel 4's Jacquie Walker present some of the New York Emmy awards this weekend, but she also walked away with one herself. Walker is the longest-tenured news anchor in Buffalo broadcasting history...
wellsvillesun.com
Regional Police and Court News
Attempted murder in Genesee NY update, school bus trouble in Potter County, felony charges in Bolivar. 35-year-old Shawn I. Deahn of Genesee, NY was arraigned in Allegany County court on four felony charges with the top count of second-degree attempted murder. He entered not guilty pleas. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for October 24 and motions in the case will be argued on December 7th. In August, Deahn was accused of attacking an 82-year-old man on a riding mower at a home on Shawmut Road in Genesee. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to Strong Memorial in Rochester after being stabbed multiple times. At the time of the attack, there was an active ‘stay away’ order in effect. Deahn was also charged with first-degree assault, first-degree criminal contempt and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Snow Could Be In the Forecast For Buffalo Next Week
It's so hard to believe that the third week of October will be this Saturday. It truly feels like summer not only went by in the blink of an eye, but that we went straight from 75-80 degree days to 50-55 degree days, overnight. Mid-to-late October is really when the...
Missing West Seneca woman found safe
She was described as 5'1", about 120 lbs. and having blue eyes and shoulder-length blonde hair.
WHEC TV-10
Schools in canceled for Wayland-Cohocton on Wednesday after potential threat
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. — School is canceled on Wednesday in the Wayland-Cohocton Central School District in Steuben County. In a statement on its website, the district announced that classes are canceled “in response to the threat made last night, and out of an abundance of caution and the need to further investigate.”
New Sports Bar Opening Soon in South Buffalo
While Buffalo isn't a city where it will be confused with the high-class dining of New York City, Los Angeles or Chicago, one thing it does do better than anyone else are bars and amazing bar food. After all, the city is known best for chicken wings; with beef on...
WUHF
Sunnking has one more electronics recycling event this year
Electronics recycler Sunnking has one more recycling event planned for the year. It's coming up October 15th at Monroe Community College. You'll need to register online for a time slot; you can do so here. Sunnking director of marketing Robert Burns gave the details to Good Day Rochester.
The Batavian
Benefit at Alabama Hotel will assist Oakfield woman diagnosed with rare cancer
A benefit Oct. 19 at Alabama Hotel will benefit an Oakfield woman who has recently been diagnosed with a very rare form of intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and has masses on both lungs and her liver. The family of Carrie Gilbert Desjardins, 46, is hoping all their friends and relatives in the...
WGRZ TV
Mural of Harriet Tubman goes up at foot of Ferry
Buffalo native Gino Morrow, who now lives in Dallas, was commissioned to do the work. He talked about the design.
News 8 WROC anchor Ally Peters says goodbye￼
The doors at 201 Humboldt Street will always be open to Ally Peters.
