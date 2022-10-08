Read full article on original website
Banner Co. School Nurse, PPHD board member shares health message at convention
Marie Parker, Banner County School Nurse and PPHD board member, attended the National Association of Local Boards of Health (NALBOH) Convention in Grand Rapids, Michigan in August. Parker’s presentation was selected among many applications and covered, “What Public Health Has Met in Remote Rural Areas,” with many health professionals in attendance.
More Alliance residents voice concerns over fireworks ordinance
At its Oct. 4 meeting, the Alliance City Council approved a municipal code amendment on third and final reading for the dates and times fireworks can be legally sold and discharged within the city. The council amended the previously discussed ordinance from four days to five days. Three residents of...
Peddlers on the Prairie to be held at West Side Event Center in Alliance
Peddlers on the Prairie will be held on Oct. 15 at the West Side Event Center west of Alliance from 10 a.m. - 11 p.m. There will be indoor and outdoor vendors, giveaways, food, the Nebraska Cornhuskers on their TV's and live music by Crossbell at night.
Amnesty to be held at Chadron Public Library
Chadron- Friday, October 14 at 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. the Chadron Public Library will hold a fine Amnesty. Overdue fines will be forgiven. Come to the library check-in desk and ask that all your overdue be forgiven. Note: Amnesty does not apply to lost/damaged materials. For more information, call:...
Chadron City Transit services to Rapid City to begin soon
City Transit is excited to announce scheduled trips to Rapid City, South Dakota beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18. This service will be by appointment only on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s. Riders’ appointments will need to be scheduled within the timeframe of the Transit schedule. When scheduling your appointment, make sure to inform the facility you will be utilizing the Chadron Transit Bus and on a “tight schedule”.
United Way: Fighting hunger in our communities
Alliance– United Way of Western Nebraska is Fighting Hunger in the Community kicking off the efforts with the first of seven planned food distributions that began on Tuesday, October 4 in Alliance. This distribution is part of United Way’s efforts in Western Nebraska to fight hunger in Western Nebraska by distributing necessary food to food insecure families including seniors, low-income families and those experiencing food insecurity.
News Channel Nebraska
New segment of Heartland Expressway to open Monday near Alliance
ALLIANCE - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is scheduled to be in the Nebraska Panhandle on Monday, Oct. 17 for an opening celebration of a new-look highway. Construction on the $32 million, 14-mile stretch of the Heartland Expressway 20 miles south of Alliance started in March 2021. The project was funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, thanks in-part to an $18.3 million INFRA Grant.
Chadron Friends of the Library to hold book sale during Native American Film Festival
The Friends of the Library will be holding their book sale Oct. 14- 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. There is also the "Amnesty Day" running at the same time. If you checked out a library book and forgot to bring it back, you can return it at this time without having to pay a fine.
Quick of Chadron plays guitars at conference
CHADRON – Music Instructor Jeremy Quick represented Chadron State College at the Rocky Mountain Archtop Festival in early September in Denver. At the conference, Quick said he made connections with musical artists who could potentially showcase their talents as guest artists on campus. He gained new insight into arranging the Guitar Ensemble he coaches, and discussed curriculum and teaching styles with peers.
City of Alliance plans scheduled rural power outage
Alliance, NE – The City of Alliance announced that there will be a scheduled power outage on Tuesday, October 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Following is a list of areas that will be affected:. -From Lincoln County Rd. 60, east until County Rd. 57. -North County Rd....
Celebrate ‘A Country Christmas in Northwest Nebraska’
CHADRON – The countdown to the holidays has begun, and Northwest Nebraska is full of old-fashioned Christmas spirit!. From shopping events that feature unique gift items for your loved ones to fun decorating opportunities and family-friendly events, Northwest Nebraska is a great place to spend the holidays. Discover Northwest Nebraska and the Chadron and Crawford Chambers of Commerce, along with local businesses, are excited to promote a variety of holiday events this Thanksgiving and Christmas season.
Inspire: A day of giving at Chadron State College
CHADRON – The Chadron State Foundation is hosting Inspire: One Day for CSC on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The 24-hour virtual day of giving invites Chadron State College supporters to inspire greatness by supporting an initiative or program that aligns with their passions, according to CEO Ben Watson. Brandon Davenport,...
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202200906 09:35 ASSAULT : ASSAULT Officers responded to the 500 block of Potash Ave for a reported assault in progress. Officers conducted an investigation at the scene and an arrest was made. Charges recommended. Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200908 21:47 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF : Male reported a case of criminal mischief...
Best of the West competition seeks contestants, little sisters
ALLIANCE – Candidate and Little Sister applications are now available for the 2022 Best of the West competition to be held Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 6 P.M. at the Alliance High School PAC. Formerly the Miss Alliance/Miss Chadron Miss and Outstanding Teen pageant, the Best of the West competition is an official local of the the Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competition. It is designed to promote scholastic achievement, creative accomplishment, healthy living and community involvement for America's young women.
AHS Hall & Wall of Fame Ceremonies cap Homecoming Week
Homecoming week at Alliance High School was capped off Saturday with the induction of 5 new members to the AHS Activities Hall of Fame and the 2022 recipient to the Alliance Public Schools Foundation Wall of Fame. The Activities Hall of Fame now includes 44 members with the induction of...
News Channel Nebraska
Potter firefighters quickly extinguish two grass fires caused by westbound train
POTTER - A westbound Union Pacific train is being blamed for two small grass fires Monday in Cheyenne County. Potter Volunteer Fire Department spokesperson Bob Hilpert says each fire burned less than an acre on the north side of the railroad tracks at Highway 30 and Road 83, and Highway 30 and Road 89.
Post Podcast: Alliance City Council meeting, Oct. 4
Today we'll take you back to the Alliance City Council meeting from Oct. 4. The council approved a municipal code amendement for the dates and times fireworks can be legally sold and discharged within the city. The council amended the ordinance from 4 days to 5 days. Bob and Delinda Neville and Philip Hawkins spoke before the council about their views and concerns. The council also approved an airport hail damage repairs bid award.
1 transported to hospital following rollover near Lake Minatare
Deputies and other emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle rollover accident reported at 4:36 a.m. today in the area of Stonegate Road and South Road near Lake Minatare. A southbound pickup truck driven by 30-year-old Kyle Parsons of rural Minatare, left the roadway and rolled multiple times. "Mr. Parsons...
Embrace the views at state park trails including Chadron, Fort Rob, Wildcat Hills
Some of the best views in the state can be found along a trail at Nebraska’s state parks. Whether you’re exploring a shady pine forest or trekking to a scenic overlook, these trails are worth seeking out for the adventure – and beauty – they hold.
AHS Celebrates Homecoming Week
Homecoming week activities at Alliance High School were highlighted Wednesday night with the Coronation of Royalty and the Burning of the A, on a beautiful fall night at Bulldog stadium. Alliance fans were treated to performances by the AHS Cheerleaders, the Bulldog Band and the "Mr. Cheerleader" contestants. Following their...
