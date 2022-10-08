ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alliance, NE

Panhandle Post

Amnesty to be held at Chadron Public Library

Chadron- Friday, October 14 at 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. the Chadron Public Library will hold a fine Amnesty. Overdue fines will be forgiven. Come to the library check-in desk and ask that all your overdue be forgiven. Note: Amnesty does not apply to lost/damaged materials. For more information, call:...
CHADRON, NE
City
Alliance, NE
Local
Nebraska Society
City
Butte, NE
Panhandle Post

Chadron City Transit services to Rapid City to begin soon

City Transit is excited to announce scheduled trips to Rapid City, South Dakota beginning Tuesday, Oct. 18. This service will be by appointment only on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s. Riders’ appointments will need to be scheduled within the timeframe of the Transit schedule. When scheduling your appointment, make sure to inform the facility you will be utilizing the Chadron Transit Bus and on a “tight schedule”.
RAPID CITY, SD
Panhandle Post

United Way: Fighting hunger in our communities

Alliance– United Way of Western Nebraska is Fighting Hunger in the Community kicking off the efforts with the first of seven planned food distributions that began on Tuesday, October 4 in Alliance. This distribution is part of United Way’s efforts in Western Nebraska to fight hunger in Western Nebraska by distributing necessary food to food insecure families including seniors, low-income families and those experiencing food insecurity.
ALLIANCE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

New segment of Heartland Expressway to open Monday near Alliance

ALLIANCE - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is scheduled to be in the Nebraska Panhandle on Monday, Oct. 17 for an opening celebration of a new-look highway. Construction on the $32 million, 14-mile stretch of the Heartland Expressway 20 miles south of Alliance started in March 2021. The project was funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, thanks in-part to an $18.3 million INFRA Grant.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Quick of Chadron plays guitars at conference

CHADRON – Music Instructor Jeremy Quick represented Chadron State College at the Rocky Mountain Archtop Festival in early September in Denver. At the conference, Quick said he made connections with musical artists who could potentially showcase their talents as guest artists on campus. He gained new insight into arranging the Guitar Ensemble he coaches, and discussed curriculum and teaching styles with peers.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Celebrate 'A Country Christmas in Northwest Nebraska'

CHADRON – The countdown to the holidays has begun, and Northwest Nebraska is full of old-fashioned Christmas spirit!. From shopping events that feature unique gift items for your loved ones to fun decorating opportunities and family-friendly events, Northwest Nebraska is a great place to spend the holidays. Discover Northwest Nebraska and the Chadron and Crawford Chambers of Commerce, along with local businesses, are excited to promote a variety of holiday events this Thanksgiving and Christmas season.
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Inspire: A day of giving at Chadron State College

CHADRON – The Chadron State Foundation is hosting Inspire: One Day for CSC on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The 24-hour virtual day of giving invites Chadron State College supporters to inspire greatness by supporting an initiative or program that aligns with their passions, according to CEO Ben Watson. Brandon Davenport,...
CHADRON, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance Police Department: The media report

P202200906 09:35 ASSAULT : ASSAULT Officers responded to the 500 block of Potash Ave for a reported assault in progress. Officers conducted an investigation at the scene and an arrest was made. Charges recommended. Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200908 21:47 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF : Male reported a case of criminal mischief...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Best of the West competition seeks contestants, little sisters

ALLIANCE – Candidate and Little Sister applications are now available for the 2022 Best of the West competition to be held Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 6 P.M. at the Alliance High School PAC. Formerly the Miss Alliance/Miss Chadron Miss and Outstanding Teen pageant, the Best of the West competition is an official local of the the Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competition. It is designed to promote scholastic achievement, creative accomplishment, healthy living and community involvement for America's young women.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Post Podcast: Alliance City Council meeting, Oct. 4

Today we'll take you back to the Alliance City Council meeting from Oct. 4. The council approved a municipal code amendement for the dates and times fireworks can be legally sold and discharged within the city. The council amended the ordinance from 4 days to 5 days. Bob and Delinda Neville and Philip Hawkins spoke before the council about their views and concerns. The council also approved an airport hail damage repairs bid award.
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

AHS Celebrates Homecoming Week

Homecoming week activities at Alliance High School were highlighted Wednesday night with the Coronation of Royalty and the Burning of the A, on a beautiful fall night at Bulldog stadium. Alliance fans were treated to performances by the AHS Cheerleaders, the Bulldog Band and the "Mr. Cheerleader" contestants. Following their...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Community Policy