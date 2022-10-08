ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Yardbarker

Justin Fields makes second wild comment on NFL game speed

Does Justin Fields know how to survive the NFL game better now?. Headlines from the Chicago Bears 2021 preseason were quick to make note of then-rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ comments about NFL game speed. Following Field’s first-ever preseason game, he told reporters the speed was slow. It was an odd comment coming from a rookie player. Usually, players need time to adjust to the fast pace of the NFL compared to college.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Odds released for Matt Rhule’s next college job

Matt Rhule is widely expected to return to the collegiate level after he was fired as head coach of the Carolina Panthers, and oddsmakers are already trying to predict where he will end up. According to the latest odds from SportsBetting.ag, Nebraska is the most likely landing spot for Rhule....
LINCOLN, NE
Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bulls Star Reportedly Arrested At Airport

View the original article to see embedded media. Ben Gordon had a very successful career playing 11 years in the NBA, and he last played in the league for the Orlando Magic during the 2015 season. The best years of his career came when he was on the Chicago Bulls.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Patrick Kane Should Wait for Bedard Before Accepting Trade

It feels almost like a foregone conclusion that Patrick Kane will be playing somewhere other than in Chicago next season. Whether he’ll be traded by the organization, or released through free agency, no one really knows. But, it’s not completely out of the question that Kane would want to stay with Chicago if they’re able to draft Connor Bedard—the projected first-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears place starting LB on injured reserve

Bad news for Chicago Bears regarding a starting linebacker. The Chicago Bears have been without starting weakside linebacker Matt Adams for much of their first five games. Adams missed Weeks 3 and 4 with a hamstring injury. In Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, Adams sustained a calf injury. He only played four snaps in Week 5.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bills Announce Three Roster Moves

Johnson, 25, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2.7 million contract with the Cardinals when the team waived him coming out of last year’s preseason and he quickly caught on with the Eagles practice squad but was released after a week.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Texans Make Three Roster Moves

The Texans also signed OL KC McDermott to the practice squad and released TE Nick Eubanks in a corresponding move, per Wilson. Sheffield, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Falcons in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.3 million rookie contract when the Falcons waived him in May. He was claimed by the Texans but ended up on injured reserve.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Cardinals Insider Predicts A Potential Big Extension On The Way

The St. Louis Cardinals are set to begin a new era without Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, and possibly even Adam Wainwright. Their season came to a screeching halt on Saturday night with their 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card Series. Now, the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears make roster move at WR

The Chicago Bears activate wide receiver off of injured reserve. The Chicago Bears have been waiting since July to see wide receiver, N’Keal Harry, play during the season. Harry sustained an injury in training camp. He returned to practice last week after the Bears activated his 21-day practice window.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule on the verge of being fired?

Hired in 2020 after overseeing successful turnarounds of college programs Temple and Baylor, Rhule was expected to turn the Panthers around in similar fashion. That plan hasn't come to fruition as the Panthers fell to 1-4 on the season following another ugly loss at home, this time to the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL
Yardbarker

Yankees Legend Hints At His Arrival For The ALDS

The ALDS starts today with the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros getting underway at 3:37 p.m. Eastern Time, and the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians starting at 7:37 p.m. The Yankees will have Gerrit Cole on the mound for the series opener. It just so happens that a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Aroldis Chapman skipped workout because Yankees wouldn't guarantee him a postseason roster spot?

Aroldis Chapman was left off the New York Yankees’ ALDS roster, and now we have some more information about the matter. On Sunday, we learned that the Yankees had left Chapman off their roster because he missed a mandatory team workout. USA Today’s Bob Nightengale says Chapman wouldn’t bother going to the mandatory workout unless he were guaranteed he would be on the postseason roster. Since the Yankees could not give Chapman that guarantee, the reliever decided to stay home.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Report: One team considered favorite to sign Odell Beckham

As Odell Beckham Jr. moves closer to recovering from his ACL injury and joining a team, one option appears to be standing out ahead of the others. Most NFL executives believe Beckham will ultimately rejoin the Los Angeles Rams, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Rams have maintained good relations with Beckham and are familiar with his physical health, and he already has a rapport with Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay. The team also has the cap space to make Beckham a competitive offer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Raiders Make Four Moves For Week 6

The Raiders also released DB Darren Evans from their practice squad. WR Dillon Stoner (injured) OL Vitaliy Gurman (Injured) Johnson, 26, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year $1.755 million contract but was waived coming out of the preseason.
NFL
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Debate Who Will Be Drafted Number One Between 18-year-old LeBron James And Victor Wembanyama: "LeBron For Sure. He Had A Generational High Ceiling And Very High Floor... Players That Tall Are Historically Injury-Prone."

LeBron James is widely regarded as one of the best players in NBA history. For many, he's hands down the best, and there are a plethora of reasons behind it. When James was drafted into the NBA, he was shouldered with a lot of expectations from basketball fans around the globe.
NBA
Yardbarker

Seahawks-Cardinals Week 6 game time potentially being moved?

Seattle is scheduled to host Arizona at 4:05 PM Eastern on Sunday, Oct. 16. The Seattle Mariners are in the MLB playoffs for the first time since 2001 and will be facing the Houston Astros in the ALDS. The Mariners are scheduled to host Game 3 of the series on...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Adam Wainwright Comments On His Cardinals Future

It was a somber scene in the St. Louis Cardinals clubhouse on Saturday night after their 2-0 season-ending loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. Not only was the season over, but so too were the legendary careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. As the Cards said goodbye to the two...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

