Snohomish County, WA

Anthology Plans 127-Unit Independent Living Community in Edmonds, Washington

EDMONDS, Wash. — Anthology Senior Living has unveiled plans for Anthology of Edmonds, a 127-unit seniors housing community in Edmonds, a northern suburb of Seattle. The community totals 162,872 square feet across six floors and is Anthology’s first community to exclusively offer independent living. This project marks the sixth senior housing development that Anthology has started in the past 12 months.
BID dues, chargebacks dominate council finance committee discussion Tuesday

Whether the city should charge Edmonds’ downtown Business Improvement District (BID) a fee for processing the paperwork and providing other services became a point of contention during the Edmonds City Council Finance Committee’s Tuesday night meeting. The topic was raised as part of an overarching discussion about the...
Anna Hauksdottir: Celebration of life Oct. 23 at Edmonds Yacht Club

Anna was born January 9 1933 in Signyjarstodum, Halsahr, Borg Iceland. She was born in a traditional Icelandic sod house on the family farm near Reykholt. When she was a child the family moved to Akureyri in the north of Iceland where her parents build a house near downtown Akureyri. There, she was raised there with her two younger brothers and sister, Stephan, Snorri, and Astridur. Later Stephan and Astridur would move to the Seattle area.
WA breweries bring home gold at Great American Beer Festival

This past weekend was the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, Colo., with brewers and beer enthusiasts of all varieties coming together to celebrate their favorite malty, hoppy brews. At the competition, 19 Washington beers won a medal, including seven gold medals, with seven Seattle-based breweries taking home a prize.
King County doctor files to have medical suspension lifted

KENT, Wash. - A King County doctor who had her license summarily suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) has met the deadline to potentially have that suspension lifted. The WMC said Dr. Kristine Brecht requested a show-cause hearing last week. A show-cause hearing is held when a party wants...
Local woman shares family’s traumatic experiences at Indian boarding schools

“Every one one of us bears the scars of what happened to our parents, our grandparents and beyond.” That was how Lynnwood resident Cathy Baylor described the impact of Indian boarding schools during a virtual Monday program presented by the Salish Sea Chapter of the Washington State Federation of Democratic Women.
Air Tahiti Nui Becomes First and Only Direct Flight Service from Seattle to Tahiti

Air Tahiti Nui debuted its first non-stop service connection between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Papeete, Tahiti, last week. In its new partnership with Alaska Airlines, Air Tahiti Nui is the first and only carrier offering direct flights connecting the South Pacific and Pacific Northwest. The new service will operate twice weekly using the 787-9 Dreamliner, with fares starting at $769 with tax excluded. The flight is 9.5 hours and all-inclusive — providing meals, drinks, and amenities in all cabins.
