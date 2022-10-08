Read full article on original website
Related
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Anthology Plans 127-Unit Independent Living Community in Edmonds, Washington
EDMONDS, Wash. — Anthology Senior Living has unveiled plans for Anthology of Edmonds, a 127-unit seniors housing community in Edmonds, a northern suburb of Seattle. The community totals 162,872 square feet across six floors and is Anthology’s first community to exclusively offer independent living. This project marks the sixth senior housing development that Anthology has started in the past 12 months.
myedmondsnews.com
BID dues, chargebacks dominate council finance committee discussion Tuesday
Whether the city should charge Edmonds’ downtown Business Improvement District (BID) a fee for processing the paperwork and providing other services became a point of contention during the Edmonds City Council Finance Committee’s Tuesday night meeting. The topic was raised as part of an overarching discussion about the...
centerforhealthjournalism.org
Washington youth facing mental health crises are stuck living in hospitals, waiting for care
Charlie Edgmon missed huge milestones the year he spent locked inside Seattle Children’s Hospital in Seattle. He didn’t celebrate his 18th birthday. He missed his high school graduation. Nearly every holiday was spent alone. But for all those months inside Seattle Children’s, Charlie wasn’t receiving the psychiatric care...
Here’s why 500 gathered Saturday at Bellingham City Hall
“This is not about caring for women and girls. This is about controlling them,” said Bellingham City Council Member Kristina Michele Martens, quoting the poet Amanda Gorman.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SeaTac will have highest minimum wage in the nation next year
SEATAC, Wash. — SeaTac’s minimum hourly wage for hospitality and transportation workers will rise to $19.06 on Jan. 1, 2023, making it the highest minimum wage in the nation. That’s according to the University of California Berkeley Labor Center as of Oct. 6, 2022. The labor center tracks...
shorelineareanews.com
Syre, Brookside, Meridian Park, and Echo Lake Elementary are looking for parents and infants for Roots of Empathy
Would you like to volunteer with your baby to help nurture empathy in children?. Syre, Brookside, Meridian Park, and Echo Lake Elementary are looking for parents with infants who are between 2-4 months old in October to volunteer about once per month during the school year. What is Roots of...
kpug1170.com
Whatcom Conservation District seeking new fee on property owners
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Whatcom Conservation District is asking for a fee on property owners to help fund its operations. The County Council will hold a public hearing on the proposal at its meeting on October 25th. The $5 fee on most properties in the county would help the...
King County election fraud report short on details, big on claims
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Along the stretch of Interstate 90 through Bellevue, the Trailer Inns RV Park almost looks out of place. Unlike rows of RVs in campgrounds that are far afield, this facility is a 15-minute drive from the heart of downtown Seattle. Canvassers who have been prowling...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myeverettnews.com
Everett Animal Shelter Seeking Help With Food For Pups Stricken With Parvo
A request in this afternoon from the Everett Animal Shelter. We’re currently caring for 6 young puppies with Parvo, which is often deadly. We’re doing all we can to help these puppies fight for their life. It’s difficult to find food that Parvo positive dogs will eat and...
Severe weather shelter activated in Seattle in response to poor air quality
SEATTLE — The King County Regional Homelessness Authority is activating a severe weather shelter on Monday as wildfire smoke continues to cause poor air quality for much of western Washington. The Compass Housing Alliance, located at 77 South Washington Street in Seattle, will be extending its hours and providing...
KUOW
What gardeners need to know before the cold weather arrives in the NW ... eventually: Today So Far
Gardeners should be on the alert: Winter is coming ... and this year will require some special attention. Someone is poisoning wolves in northeastern Washington. SeaTac is the latest city to up its minimum wage these days. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 11,...
myedmondsnews.com
Anna Hauksdottir: Celebration of life Oct. 23 at Edmonds Yacht Club
Anna was born January 9 1933 in Signyjarstodum, Halsahr, Borg Iceland. She was born in a traditional Icelandic sod house on the family farm near Reykholt. When she was a child the family moved to Akureyri in the north of Iceland where her parents build a house near downtown Akureyri. There, she was raised there with her two younger brothers and sister, Stephan, Snorri, and Astridur. Later Stephan and Astridur would move to the Seattle area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WA breweries bring home gold at Great American Beer Festival
This past weekend was the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, Colo., with brewers and beer enthusiasts of all varieties coming together to celebrate their favorite malty, hoppy brews. At the competition, 19 Washington beers won a medal, including seven gold medals, with seven Seattle-based breweries taking home a prize.
q13fox.com
King County doctor files to have medical suspension lifted
KENT, Wash. - A King County doctor who had her license summarily suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) has met the deadline to potentially have that suspension lifted. The WMC said Dr. Kristine Brecht requested a show-cause hearing last week. A show-cause hearing is held when a party wants...
Hospitals blame COVID lockdowns for rise in child respiratory issues
SEATTLE -- As we head into cold and flu season, local doctors say they’re seeing an unprecedented number of kids suffering from serious respiratory issues. Doctors say much of the problem has to do with a child’s waning immunity, brought on by two years of Covid-related safeguards. “The...
KOMO News
Pulse of Seattle: New KOMO poll shows major races, issues facing Washington voters
SEATTLE, Wash. — With the November mid-term elections fast approaching, KOMO News is taking a closer look at the major statewide races and issues facing Washington voters this fall. KOMO News teamed up with Strategies 360, a nationally recognized public opinion research team, to conduct a survey of 400...
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special this week — Dungeness Crab and Shrimp Louie
This week’s special from Scotty’s Food Truck is Dungeness Crab and Shrimp Louie. The truck will be in Edmonds at Five Corners Calvary Chapel on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615. Five Corners in Edmonds. 8330 212th St. S.W. Thursday-Saturday. 3:30-7:30 p.m.
myedmondsnews.com
Local woman shares family’s traumatic experiences at Indian boarding schools
“Every one one of us bears the scars of what happened to our parents, our grandparents and beyond.” That was how Lynnwood resident Cathy Baylor described the impact of Indian boarding schools during a virtual Monday program presented by the Salish Sea Chapter of the Washington State Federation of Democratic Women.
Tri-City Herald
Man wins big in Washington lottery — then celebrates with Starbucks coffee and muffin
A Washington man has played Powerball for years without making any big wins. The Edmonds resident used numbers that were important to him, like birthdates and anniversaries, Washington’s Lottery said in a Monday, Oct. 10 news release. But this time, when he scanned his ticket using his lottery app,...
southsoundbiz.com
Air Tahiti Nui Becomes First and Only Direct Flight Service from Seattle to Tahiti
Air Tahiti Nui debuted its first non-stop service connection between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Papeete, Tahiti, last week. In its new partnership with Alaska Airlines, Air Tahiti Nui is the first and only carrier offering direct flights connecting the South Pacific and Pacific Northwest. The new service will operate twice weekly using the 787-9 Dreamliner, with fares starting at $769 with tax excluded. The flight is 9.5 hours and all-inclusive — providing meals, drinks, and amenities in all cabins.
Comments / 0