ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Villages Daily Sun

Sumter: Residential developments may move forward

Two major residential development projects will move forward in Sumter County west of the Wildwood city limits. The Sumter County Commission on Tuesday approved land-use changes and rezoning for two large parcels to clear the way for development of single-family homes and apartments on the respective sites. Commissioners voted 4-1...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Royal residents fight plan for more than 500 homes on their doorstep

After listening to an outpouring of opposition from residents of the historic black community of Royal, Sumter County commissioners Tuesday night approved a proposed 532-home development on the edge of that community. The project along County Road 229 north of State Road 44 will be built by Highland Homes, which...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages’ new ambulance service responding to 80 calls per day

The Villages Public Safety Department is averaging 80 calls for ambulances per day after taking over the emergency transport service as of Oct. 1 in The Villages section of Sumter County. “These guys are really busy,” Villages District Manager Kenny Blocker said in a report Monday to the Project Wide...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County commissioners make several proclamations for month of October

During the Marion County Board of County Commissioners meeting that was held on Tuesday, October 4, the commissioners made multiple proclamations recognizing a day, week, or the entire month of October. Those proclamations are as follows:. Central Florida Community Action Day. The Central Florida Community Action Agency, Inc. (CFCAA) is...
MARION COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
County
Sumter County, FL
Sumter County, FL
Government
Sumter County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Government
Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa no longer a safe community

I remember what a beautiful little town Homosassa was in the late 1990s and turn of the century. My children and I always looked forward to our visits with Nana and Papa who moved here in 1996. I'm glad that my children weren't children anymore when I became a property...
HOMOSASSA, FL
WESH

Portion of flooded Kissimmee neighborhood may be condemned

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The bad news keeps coming for residents of a Kissimmee senior living community, which is flooded under several feet of water. Hurricane Ian left Good Samaritan Society almost uninhabitable, and now at least a portion of the property may be condemned. "The ones on this side...
KISSIMMEE, FL
villages-news.com

K-9 unit lends hand in drug arrest on Historic Side of The Villages

A K-9 unit assisted in a drug arrest on the Historic Side of The Villages. Jennifer Karen Thompson, 35, of Umatilla, was riding as a passenger in a white Ford pickup in the wee hours Monday when an officer noticed the vehicle was traveling at 12 miles per hour in 25 mph zone on West Schwartz Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

VHS grad arrested on theft charge at Southern Trace Plaza

A recent Villages High School graduate was arrested on a theft charge at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages. Alec Pearson O’Rourke, 19, of Fruitland Park, on Monday went to the Asurion Tech store (formerly UBreakIFix) where he had an iPhone 11Pro Glass/OLED select soft Non-OEM cover valued at $181.89 installed on his phone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The 2022 VHS graduate who starred in football and soccer attempted to pay with a credit card, but it was declined. He attempted to pay with another credit card, but it was also declined.
THE VILLAGES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#County Government#New Citizens Academy#The Citizens Academy#Mosquito Control#Fire Ems#Tax Collector#Another Citizens Academy
villages-news.com

Officials explain why so many gate arms are down in The Villages

Officials are offering an explanation as to why so many gate arms are down in The Villages. The first explanation is fairly obvious. There has been a marked increase in the number of “gate strikes” here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, according to Community Watch Commander Nehemiah Wolfe.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Royal residents say they will not back down

The citizens of the Historic Community of Royal and neighbors of Tillman’s Hammock rallied triumphantly together against the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Florida Turnpike Extension (FTE) plans to destroy our communities in July 2022. Since we have refused to be trampled over by FDOT and FTE, the...
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Villages Daily Sun

Phlebotomy program new to schools this year

Finding full-time work after high school can be a challenge, but students can get a leg up through career and technical classes before they graduate. Earlier this year, Lake Technical College launched a phlebotomy program for students at South Sumter High School in Bushnell. And the course is already proving popular.
BUSHNELL, FL
villages-news.com

Robert B. Chapin

Robert B. Chapin, 96, of The Villages, FL passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022. He was born March 7, 1926 in Springfield, MA to Harry and Cecile (nee Brault) Chapin. Robert honorably served his country 4 years in U.S. Navy and 4 years in U.S. Marine Corps. He is survived...
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County reports over 170 new infections as COVID-19 cases continue to decline

The Florida Department of Health released its latest virus summary last week, and it shows that the number of new COVID-19 cases in Marion County has continued to decline. There were 174 new COVID-19 cases reported in Marion County during the week of Friday, September 30 through Thursday, October 6, according to the Florida Department of Health in Marion County’s (DOH-Marion) most recent bi-weekly COVID-19 situation report.
MARION COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy