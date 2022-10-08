Read full article on original website
Villages Daily Sun
Sumter: Residential developments may move forward
Two major residential development projects will move forward in Sumter County west of the Wildwood city limits. The Sumter County Commission on Tuesday approved land-use changes and rezoning for two large parcels to clear the way for development of single-family homes and apartments on the respective sites. Commissioners voted 4-1...
villages-news.com
Royal residents fight plan for more than 500 homes on their doorstep
After listening to an outpouring of opposition from residents of the historic black community of Royal, Sumter County commissioners Tuesday night approved a proposed 532-home development on the edge of that community. The project along County Road 229 north of State Road 44 will be built by Highland Homes, which...
villages-news.com
The Villages’ new ambulance service responding to 80 calls per day
The Villages Public Safety Department is averaging 80 calls for ambulances per day after taking over the emergency transport service as of Oct. 1 in The Villages section of Sumter County. “These guys are really busy,” Villages District Manager Kenny Blocker said in a report Monday to the Project Wide...
ocala-news.com
Marion County commissioners make several proclamations for month of October
During the Marion County Board of County Commissioners meeting that was held on Tuesday, October 4, the commissioners made multiple proclamations recognizing a day, week, or the entire month of October. Those proclamations are as follows:. Central Florida Community Action Day. The Central Florida Community Action Agency, Inc. (CFCAA) is...
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa no longer a safe community
I remember what a beautiful little town Homosassa was in the late 1990s and turn of the century. My children and I always looked forward to our visits with Nana and Papa who moved here in 1996. I'm glad that my children weren't children anymore when I became a property...
WESH
Portion of flooded Kissimmee neighborhood may be condemned
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The bad news keeps coming for residents of a Kissimmee senior living community, which is flooded under several feet of water. Hurricane Ian left Good Samaritan Society almost uninhabitable, and now at least a portion of the property may be condemned. "The ones on this side...
villages-news.com
K-9 unit lends hand in drug arrest on Historic Side of The Villages
A K-9 unit assisted in a drug arrest on the Historic Side of The Villages. Jennifer Karen Thompson, 35, of Umatilla, was riding as a passenger in a white Ford pickup in the wee hours Monday when an officer noticed the vehicle was traveling at 12 miles per hour in 25 mph zone on West Schwartz Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
VHS grad arrested on theft charge at Southern Trace Plaza
A recent Villages High School graduate was arrested on a theft charge at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages. Alec Pearson O’Rourke, 19, of Fruitland Park, on Monday went to the Asurion Tech store (formerly UBreakIFix) where he had an iPhone 11Pro Glass/OLED select soft Non-OEM cover valued at $181.89 installed on his phone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The 2022 VHS graduate who starred in football and soccer attempted to pay with a credit card, but it was declined. He attempted to pay with another credit card, but it was also declined.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River City Council approves US 19 closure for safer Christmas parade
Crystal River’s leaders agreed to close a mile-long stretch of U.S. 19 to help create a safer environment for the city’s next Christmas parade. City Council members voted 5-0 Monday evening, Oct. 10, to approve the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce’s permit to host a new route for its holiday outing on Dec. 3.
WCJB
The NAACP branch in Marion County holds a candidate forum ahead of the general election
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The NAACP branch of Marion County hosted a political candidate forum. They invited candidates running for county judge, county commission seats, and U.S. congress positions. People who came out asked the candidates a variety of questions relating to gun laws, diversity in the judicial system, and...
villages-news.com
Officials explain why so many gate arms are down in The Villages
Officials are offering an explanation as to why so many gate arms are down in The Villages. The first explanation is fairly obvious. There has been a marked increase in the number of “gate strikes” here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, according to Community Watch Commander Nehemiah Wolfe.
villages-news.com
Royal residents say they will not back down
The citizens of the Historic Community of Royal and neighbors of Tillman’s Hammock rallied triumphantly together against the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) and Florida Turnpike Extension (FTE) plans to destroy our communities in July 2022. Since we have refused to be trampled over by FDOT and FTE, the...
Bushnell’s Florida National Cemetery mixed widow’s remains with wrong veteran
The cremated remains of a veteran's widow who had requested being laid to rest with her husband were mixed with the wrong remains, according to Department of Veterans Affairs sources.
Bay News 9
Hillsborough County extends state of local emergency due to Hurricane Ian
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise has signed an executive order on Saturday extending a state of local emergency underauthority granted by the County’s Emergency Management Ordinance and Chapter 252, Florida Statutes, according to county officials. The original order went into effect on Sept. 24...
Villages Daily Sun
Phlebotomy program new to schools this year
Finding full-time work after high school can be a challenge, but students can get a leg up through career and technical classes before they graduate. Earlier this year, Lake Technical College launched a phlebotomy program for students at South Sumter High School in Bushnell. And the course is already proving popular.
villages-news.com
Robert B. Chapin
Robert B. Chapin, 96, of The Villages, FL passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022. He was born March 7, 1926 in Springfield, MA to Harry and Cecile (nee Brault) Chapin. Robert honorably served his country 4 years in U.S. Navy and 4 years in U.S. Marine Corps. He is survived...
WESH
Historic flooding in Lake County town ‘the price for living in paradise,' residents say
ASTOR, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought the most flooding ever on record to the St. Johns River in Astor. But rising floodwater is what residents say they prepare for. Tom Simerville hunkered down in his house throughout the entire storm. “Camping out. Making sure my pumps stay running. ‘Cause...
ocala-news.com
Marion County reports over 170 new infections as COVID-19 cases continue to decline
The Florida Department of Health released its latest virus summary last week, and it shows that the number of new COVID-19 cases in Marion County has continued to decline. There were 174 new COVID-19 cases reported in Marion County during the week of Friday, September 30 through Thursday, October 6, according to the Florida Department of Health in Marion County’s (DOH-Marion) most recent bi-weekly COVID-19 situation report.
villages-news.com
Nearly $120,000 raised through Alzheimer’s walk held in The Villages
More than 500 people came out to The Villages Polo Club for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Attendees raised nearly $120,000 to help find a cure and provide support services to those impacted by Alzheimer’s. Kathy Zimmer, of The Villages, walked for her husband Thom....
villages-news.com
Officials worried about heavy traffic and impatient drivers at busy gate
Officials say they are worried about heavy traffic and impatient drivers at a busy entrance gate in The Villages. The unmanned gate serves as the entrance and exit to the Village of Ashland and the Village of Lynnhaven off County Road 472/Rainey Trail. That roadway gets a high-volume of non-Villager...
