ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

University of Idaho president clarifies abortion memo sent to employees

By By MOSCOW-PULLMAN DAILY NEWS STAFF
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hzy5z_0iRb0Pv700

University of Idaho President Scott Green sent out a letter Wednesday afternoon meant to clarify a Sept. 23 memo from the university’s general counsel regarding birth control and conversations about abortion.

“The memo quickly took on a life of its own with misinformation, confusion and emotion leading the conversation,” Green’s letter states.

The memo titled “Guidance on Abortion Laws” was written in response to the No Public Funds for Abortion Act passed by the Idaho Legislature. It was meant to make employees aware of the laws and potential risks associated with conduct that might violate the laws. It has received attention from national media outlets and drew criticism from the White House .

Among its many points, the memo warns UI employees to avoid language that could be seen as counseling in favor of, referring for or promoting abortion. It also advises employees who are not physicians or health care workers to avoid counseling on or providing birth control.

Failure to do this could result in misdemeanor or felony convictions, among other consequences, the memo states.

Green’s response letter states that no university policies have been added or changed as a result of the No Public Funds for Abortion Act.

He clarified that the university does not impose criminal charges nor conduct criminal investigations.

According to Green, there are no changes to the UI’s academic freedom policy.

“The university supports faculty leading discussions on any related educational topic within the classroom,” he stated.

Additionally, there is no change to student access to contraceptives, the letter states. Condoms continue to be available in restroom dispensers and campus offices.

“The Vandal Health Clinic and its sister clinics operated by Gritman Medical Center will continue to meet the reproductive health needs of all students and employees,” he wrote.

The Sept. 23 memo specifies that employees can provide condoms for the purposes of preventing STDs, but not as birth control.

The UI is planning to release more information in the form of a frequently asked questions document to help employees understand the state’s laws.

Green states that the university can’t make any guarantees about how the state will enforce its abortion laws.

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho Press

Biden, Harris weigh in on Idaho's abortion laws

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris weighed in on Idaho’s abortion laws ahead of a Thursday Idaho Supreme Court hearing on the merits of three Idaho abortion laws. Biden also commented on the University of Idaho’s memo sent late last month that advised employees and the university not to provide birth control, that classroom discussions of abortion should be limited and that employees should not promote abortion. “Folks,...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Press

ABORTION ARGUMENTS: Idaho justices consider three cases

BOISE — The Idaho Legislature has decided that the life of an unborn fetus is more important than the health of the pregnant woman carrying that fetus, lawyers for the state told the Idaho Supreme Court on Thursday. “The state has exercised its powers to protect the lives of pre-born children,” Deputy Attorney General Megan Larrondo told the justices. “This is a battle that is properly waged at the ballot box. It is not the place of this court to adjudicate policy disputes.” ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Press

Two hours, three cases — one Idaho Supreme Court hearing will decide fate of abortion laws

Originally published Oct. 3 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. When the Idaho Supreme Court convenes Thursday to hear oral arguments on the merits of three Idaho abortion laws, the state’s trigger ban prohibiting nearly all abortions will have been in effect for exactly six weeks. A Texas-style civil enforcement bill allowing immediate and extended family members to sue medical providers who perform abortions went into effect at the same time as the total...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Idaho Press

School construction backlog has districts getting desperate

BOISE — Idaho’s facing a huge backlog in public school construction, and school districts are getting desperate, state lawmakers were told Thursday. “Currently with the growth in the state, our increased number of students has pushed an all-time high on the facilities that we currently have, and we really do lack the ability to house safely all these new students,” Andy Grover, a longtime Idaho school district superintendent who now heads the Idaho Association of School Administrators, told the first meeting Thursday of the Idaho...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Press

SCHOOLS RACE: Two face off to be Idaho's next state schools chief

Editor’s note: This is the next in a periodic series on contested statewide and congressional races and measures on Idaho’s November general election ballot. BOISE — Idaho will have a new state superintendent of schools next year, either Republican Debbie Critchfield or Democrat Terry Gilbert. The two come from differing backgrounds and have varying priorities, but both want to make Idaho’s education system a national leader and point of pride. ...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Press

Nampa School District hires out-of-state firm to conduct superintendent search

Originally published Oct. 4 on IdahoEdNews.org. An Illinois-based firm will help the Nampa School District find a new superintendent. Trustees voted unanimously Monday to enter contract negotiations with Hazard Young Attea Associates to find a replacement for Nampa interim superintendent Gregg Russell. Trustees appointed Russell to replace outgoing superintendent Paula Kellerer on an interim basis in February. Russell told EdNews shortly afterward that he’ll apply for the job when it...
NAMPA, ID
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy