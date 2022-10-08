University of Idaho president clarifies abortion memo sent to employees

University of Idaho President Scott Green sent out a letter Wednesday afternoon meant to clarify a Sept. 23 memo from the university’s general counsel regarding birth control and conversations about abortion.

“The memo quickly took on a life of its own with misinformation, confusion and emotion leading the conversation,” Green’s letter states.

The memo titled “Guidance on Abortion Laws” was written in response to the No Public Funds for Abortion Act passed by the Idaho Legislature. It was meant to make employees aware of the laws and potential risks associated with conduct that might violate the laws. It has received attention from national media outlets and drew criticism from the White House .

Among its many points, the memo warns UI employees to avoid language that could be seen as counseling in favor of, referring for or promoting abortion. It also advises employees who are not physicians or health care workers to avoid counseling on or providing birth control.

Failure to do this could result in misdemeanor or felony convictions, among other consequences, the memo states.

Green’s response letter states that no university policies have been added or changed as a result of the No Public Funds for Abortion Act.

He clarified that the university does not impose criminal charges nor conduct criminal investigations.

According to Green, there are no changes to the UI’s academic freedom policy.

“The university supports faculty leading discussions on any related educational topic within the classroom,” he stated.

Additionally, there is no change to student access to contraceptives, the letter states. Condoms continue to be available in restroom dispensers and campus offices.

“The Vandal Health Clinic and its sister clinics operated by Gritman Medical Center will continue to meet the reproductive health needs of all students and employees,” he wrote.

The Sept. 23 memo specifies that employees can provide condoms for the purposes of preventing STDs, but not as birth control.

The UI is planning to release more information in the form of a frequently asked questions document to help employees understand the state’s laws.

Green states that the university can’t make any guarantees about how the state will enforce its abortion laws.