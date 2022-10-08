ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Texas Inn celebrates 87 years with 87-cent hot dogs

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Texas Inn sold 87-cent hot dogs on Tuesday, in celebration of its 87th anniversary. The special was offered at each of their three locations:. Folks were lined up through the parking lot of the Lynchburg location to get theirs. Employees said it was non-stop busy all day long.
Shed behind home goes up in flames in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department responded to a fire behind a home in Lynchburg. Authorities tell us 19 firefighters responded to the 1100 block of Lakeview Drive around 12:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found a shed engulfed in fire behind the home. The owner of...
One person, dog reported dead in Southwest Roanoke duplex fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person and a dog have been reported dead in a Southwest Roanoke duplex fire Wednesday morning. The fire was in the 400 block of Albemarle Ave SW, near the intersection of 5th St and Highland Park Elementary School. Crews say they responded at 6 a.m....
More than 25 Roanoke City school buses delayed Tuesday morning

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools is reporting dozens of bus delays Tuesday (Oct.11) morning due to an ongoing bus driver shortage. School officials say there was an issue with the mass notification system so they posted the delays online. Here’s a look at which buses will be...
Craving a warm cookie? Insomnia Cookies is opening in Lynchburg!

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Insomnia Cookies is opening in Lynchburg!. Insomnia Cookies, the beloved brand known for serving warm cookies, ice cream, and more sweets all day and late into the night, is set to open its newest store in Lynchburg, Insomnia Cookies said. The new location, conveniently located...
'A warm place to stay:' House of Hope expansion in Danville is almost complete

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There is welcome news on the Southside for folks who need a warm place to stay this winter. Renovations at a shelter in Danville are nearly finished. Construction crews laid the foundation to transform the upstairs portion of the House of Hope shelter into Norma's place, a place exclusively for women and children.
Mountain View Vintage Market Offering Unique Vendors

BEDFORD, Va (WSET) — Numerous vendors are joining the Mountain View Vintage Market this weekend. Saturday is the big event but there is a special VIP event on Friday. Emily found out what you could win if you get the VIP tickets.
