WSLS
Changes! Tracking a pair of cold fronts within the next few days
ROANOKE, Va. – ‘Tis the season for cold fronts, and we’ll be sent a pair of them within a span of 4-5 days. Wednesday is the pre-front day, when clouds increase. Temperatures rise from the 40s in the morning to the 60s and 70s by the afternoon.
WSET
Notice the days getting shorter? Here's how much daylight you'll lose through Fall
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Leaves changing, chilly mornings and shorter days are all signs of fall. On the first day of fall, September 22, we had 12 hours and 8 minutes of daylight. Today, October 8, our day length is just under 11 hours and 30 minutes. A little...
WSET
Multiple parking lots in Downtown Lynchburg to close for paving on Wednesday
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Parking in Downtown Lynchburg will be a little crowded on Wednesday as multiple lots are expected to close for work to be completed. The City of Lynchburg said on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., three lots will be closed for paving. These are...
WSET
Mill Mountain Zoo will partner with four local Lowe's stores for the 2022 'Heroes Project'
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Local Lowe's 2022 Heroes Project will benefit the Mill Mountain Zoo. Mill Mountain Zoo will partner with four Roanoke- and Salem-area Lowe’s stores for Lowe’s 2022 Heroes Project, in which employees give back to the communities where they live and work, the zoo said.
WSET
The Texas Inn celebrates 87 years with 87-cent hot dogs
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Texas Inn sold 87-cent hot dogs on Tuesday, in celebration of its 87th anniversary. The special was offered at each of their three locations:. Folks were lined up through the parking lot of the Lynchburg location to get theirs. Employees said it was non-stop busy all day long.
WSET
Shed behind home goes up in flames in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Fire Department responded to a fire behind a home in Lynchburg. Authorities tell us 19 firefighters responded to the 1100 block of Lakeview Drive around 12:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found a shed engulfed in fire behind the home. The owner of...
WSET
'Your hands are tied;' Browns Heating & Air waits weeks for R. Fralin approval to fix unit
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — After weeks of waiting, a Lynchburg disabled veteran finally has a working HVAC system, thanks to Browns Heating and Air. The company fixed David Simmon's unit Tuesday morning. They said they wanted to do it sooner, but they couldn't do anything without approval from the apartment management.
WSET
Well before age 16, Roanoke elementary students can now learn the rules of the road
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Some Roanoke elementary students will now be able to get a head start when it comes to learning traffic safety on Virginia's roads. On Tuesday, the City of Roanoke, Roanoke City Public Schools, RIDE Solutions, and the City of Roanoke Transportation gathered for a ribbon cutting at Westside Elementary.
WSET
'VA Skates Free:' Roller skate across Virginia to celebrate Natl. Roller Skating Month
(WSET) — You can skate for free this month across Virginia in honor of National Roller Skating Month. There will be statewide free skating days at your local rink throughout the month of October:. FunQuest, Lynchburg. October 19, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Firehouse Skate, Vinton. October 20, 6:30 to...
WDBJ7.com
One person, dog reported dead in Southwest Roanoke duplex fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person and a dog have been reported dead in a Southwest Roanoke duplex fire Wednesday morning. The fire was in the 400 block of Albemarle Ave SW, near the intersection of 5th St and Highland Park Elementary School. Crews say they responded at 6 a.m....
WSLS
More than 25 Roanoke City school buses delayed Tuesday morning
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools is reporting dozens of bus delays Tuesday (Oct.11) morning due to an ongoing bus driver shortage. School officials say there was an issue with the mass notification system so they posted the delays online. Here’s a look at which buses will be...
WSET
Craving a warm cookie? Insomnia Cookies is opening in Lynchburg!
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Insomnia Cookies is opening in Lynchburg!. Insomnia Cookies, the beloved brand known for serving warm cookies, ice cream, and more sweets all day and late into the night, is set to open its newest store in Lynchburg, Insomnia Cookies said. The new location, conveniently located...
WSET
'A warm place to stay:' House of Hope expansion in Danville is almost complete
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There is welcome news on the Southside for folks who need a warm place to stay this winter. Renovations at a shelter in Danville are nearly finished. Construction crews laid the foundation to transform the upstairs portion of the House of Hope shelter into Norma's place, a place exclusively for women and children.
WSET
Hitachi Energy expands in Virginia, brings 165 more jobs to Halifax County
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Wednesday that Hitachi Energy, a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all, will invest $37 million to expand its operation in Halifax County. The company will add 26,000 square feet to its facility for...
WSET
Myths and Misconceptions of Mammography Explained
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Women's Health of Central Virginia is breaking down the myths and misconceptions of having a mammogram. Emily learns what's fact and what's fiction.
WSET
Update: 17 healthy dogs ready for loving homes after Parvo sickness, LHS says
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Humane Society has an update for some very sick dogs brought into their care in August. LHS said the community was so generous in supporting us to help these dogs, so they wanted to take a moment to give folks an update. Back...
WSET
Jefferson Forest First High School to Put On "Punk Rock Girl!"
Forest, VA (WSET) — Jefferson Forest is the first high school in the country to do the play "Punk Rock Girl!" The play runs from October 13-16. Emily got to dress up and join the fun!
WSET
Ashwood Manor Designs Hosting Fall Lawn Party & Holiday Open House
Forest, VA (WSET) — Ashwood Manor Designs is home to vintage finds you don't want to miss! They are hosting a Fall Lawn Party and a Holiday Open House. Emily got to check out everything they have to offer!
WSET
Free Halloween costumes, school supplies and more at P.E.A.C.E. Center Fall kickoff
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department’s P.E.A.C.E. Center is hosting a Fall Kickoff event for the community. The Fall Kickoff is on Thursday from 2 to 5 p.m. on Green Street. The center will be giving away free Halloween costumes/decorations, boxed foods, snacks, drinks, school supplies,...
WSET
Mountain View Vintage Market Offering Unique Vendors
BEDFORD, Va (WSET) — Numerous vendors are joining the Mountain View Vintage Market this weekend. Saturday is the big event but there is a special VIP event on Friday. Emily found out what you could win if you get the VIP tickets.
