Austin, TX

Burnt Orange Nation

Winning is Hard Podcast: Can Texas snap their losing streak to Iowa State?

As we bask in the celebration of the Longhorns Red River beatdown last week, they still have a football game to be played this Saturday. And it comes against an opponent they haven’t beaten since 2018. The Iowa State Cyclones. So while you still watch the highlights of last...
AMES, IA
Burnt Orange Nation

Reacts Survey: Best Texas win over Oklahoma...ever?!

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Has it gotten old yet? No? Good. The Longhorns are coming off their largest win...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas offers Oklahoma State commit Jelani McDonald

The Longhorns have extended an offer to four star Waco (TX) Connally athlete Jelani McDonald. McDonald has six reported offers and has been committed to Oklahoma State since the beginning of July. McDonald 17th ranked athlete in the country according to 247Sports’ composite rankings and is the 202nd ranked prospect...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Sunday Armchair QB: Oklahoma Edition

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, gather round, and give me your ears. There’s been a murder at the Dallas State Fairgrounds, witnessed by over ninety-two thousand. The victim? The 2022 Oklahoma Sooners season. Yesterday marked the 118th meeting of the Red River Showdown, but beyond the matchup on...
NORMAN, OK
Burnt Orange Nation

Return of Jahleel Billingsley gives Texas offense another weapon

A Texas Longhorns offense boosted by the return of starting quarterback Quinn Ewers in Saturday’s 49-0 win over the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl will receive another boost this weekend against the Iowa State Cyclones when senior tight end Jahleel Billingsley returns from a six-game suspension. “Yeah, it’s...
AUSTIN, TX

