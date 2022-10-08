ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

Sources: Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough still practicing with Vols following arrest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough is still practicing with the Vols and attending team meetings after being arrested Sunday, sources told WBIR. McCollough is facing an aggravated assault charge, and the warrant from his arrest states that McCollough, of Austell, Ga., punched Zion Spencer, who said he mistakenly entered an apartment on Grand Avenue while McCollough was inside.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Two Vols given SEC honors after win against LSU

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two Tennessee football players racked up Southeastern Conference honors after the now sixth-ranked Vols beat LSU 40-13. EDGE Byron Young was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week and kicker Chase McGrath was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week. Young totaled a career-high in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Big Orange Out: UT calling on fans to wear nothing but orange when it takes on Alabama this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Neyland Stadium will be covered in orange this weekend for a Top 10 matchup between No. 6 Tennessee and No. 3 Alabama. UT fans are being asked to put on the Big Orange Best for an "Orange Out" at Neyland Stadium, the school told WBIR on Monday morning. Athletic Director Danny White originally responded to some fans on Twitter confirming it after the fans asked to flood Neyland with a sea of orange when the Crimson Tide arrive. The game is sold out.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Vanishing Tweets: Yes, College GameDay is still coming to Knoxville this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Chill out, Twitter! A deleted tweet somehow sparked up a wave of rumors Monday that ESPN's College GameDay wasn't coming back to Knoxville this weekend. The college football road show is most definitely coming to Knoxville. The University of Tennessee Athletics Department and ESPN both confirmed the show is still on for Saturday when the Vols take on Alabama.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

10Sports Blitz Players of the Week: Week Eight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Anderson County wide receiver Eli Braden and Wartburg Central safety Lawson Swint have landed in the spotlight as 10Sports Blitz Players of the Week following impressive showings in week eight. Offensive player of the week Eli Braden made the most of his touches in the Mavericks'...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

UT football player faces aggravated assault charge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A University of Tennessee football player faces a felony assault charge after punching a man Sunday afternoon at a Fort Sanders apartment complex, records state. Jaylen McCollough, a senior starting safety, was being held Sunday night at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on an aggravated...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

UT students paint The Rock for National Coming Out Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — National Coming Out Day is recognized on October 11, the anniversary of the national March on Washington for lesbian and gay rights in 1987. The first march drew in approximately 200,000 people to celebrate being your authentic self. For more than 30 years, people in the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

YMCA of East Tennessee plans new North Knoxville facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The YMCA of east Tennessee and Tennova Healthcare have agreed to work together on a fitness center in Powell on Tennova Health's North Knoxville campus, according to release. The facility includes a therapy pool and six-lane swimming pool, basketball courts, racquetball court, climbing wall and a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Ober Gatlinburg sold to group of Sevier County natives

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Ober Gatlinburg has been sold to a group of Sevier County natives, according to an announcement from the company. The group is led by the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim and Chuck Edwards. Baker is known for starting Ole Smoky Moonshine and Yee-Haw Brewing. “Gatlinburg...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN

