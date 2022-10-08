KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Neyland Stadium will be covered in orange this weekend for a Top 10 matchup between No. 6 Tennessee and No. 3 Alabama. UT fans are being asked to put on the Big Orange Best for an "Orange Out" at Neyland Stadium, the school told WBIR on Monday morning. Athletic Director Danny White originally responded to some fans on Twitter confirming it after the fans asked to flood Neyland with a sea of orange when the Crimson Tide arrive. The game is sold out.

