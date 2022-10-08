Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
What Happened to Blair Adams - His Death Remains a MysterySam H ArnoldKnoxville, TN
Silent and Live Auctions at this Hotel Help Charities for Children, Local and Footways-Related CausesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Walland, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Sources: Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough still practicing with Vols following arrest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough is still practicing with the Vols and attending team meetings after being arrested Sunday, sources told WBIR. McCollough is facing an aggravated assault charge, and the warrant from his arrest states that McCollough, of Austell, Ga., punched Zion Spencer, who said he mistakenly entered an apartment on Grand Avenue while McCollough was inside.
Two Vols given SEC honors after win against LSU
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two Tennessee football players racked up Southeastern Conference honors after the now sixth-ranked Vols beat LSU 40-13. EDGE Byron Young was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week and kicker Chase McGrath was named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week. Young totaled a career-high in...
Big Orange Out: UT calling on fans to wear nothing but orange when it takes on Alabama this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Neyland Stadium will be covered in orange this weekend for a Top 10 matchup between No. 6 Tennessee and No. 3 Alabama. UT fans are being asked to put on the Big Orange Best for an "Orange Out" at Neyland Stadium, the school told WBIR on Monday morning. Athletic Director Danny White originally responded to some fans on Twitter confirming it after the fans asked to flood Neyland with a sea of orange when the Crimson Tide arrive. The game is sold out.
Vanishing Tweets: Yes, College GameDay is still coming to Knoxville this weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Chill out, Twitter! A deleted tweet somehow sparked up a wave of rumors Monday that ESPN's College GameDay wasn't coming back to Knoxville this weekend. The college football road show is most definitely coming to Knoxville. The University of Tennessee Athletics Department and ESPN both confirmed the show is still on for Saturday when the Vols take on Alabama.
Tennessee announces kickoff time for homecoming game against UT Martin
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Homecoming in Knoxville will feature a matchup between East versus West as the University of Tennessee Volunteers face off against the University of Tennessee at Martin Skyhawks. UTK announced the game time Monday for the Oct. 22 homecoming game. Kickoff is set for noon at Neyland...
Vols gear up for game against Alabama
Tennessee fans are looking ahead to the weekend.. when the Crimson Tide comes to town. The Vols have never beaten Coach Nick Saban.
10Sports Blitz Players of the Week: Week Eight
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Anderson County wide receiver Eli Braden and Wartburg Central safety Lawson Swint have landed in the spotlight as 10Sports Blitz Players of the Week following impressive showings in week eight. Offensive player of the week Eli Braden made the most of his touches in the Mavericks'...
'We Want Queen Dolly' || UT students want Dolly Parton to be College GameDay's guest picker
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — College GameDay has yet to announce who the celebrity guest picker will be for its return to Knoxville on the Third Saturday in October, and the rumor mill is going off the rails with who it could be. If East Tennessee is ever given the option,...
UT football player faces aggravated assault charge
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A University of Tennessee football player faces a felony assault charge after punching a man Sunday afternoon at a Fort Sanders apartment complex, records state. Jaylen McCollough, a senior starting safety, was being held Sunday night at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on an aggravated...
Flight to Honor Women Veterans takes off for Washington, D.C. from Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, more than 130 women veterans from East Tennessee packed into an airplane headed for Washington. There, they had the chance to visit the memorials built in their honor. The flight marked a first for HonorAir Knoxville, which escorts veterans from East Tennessee to the...
UT students paint The Rock for National Coming Out Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — National Coming Out Day is recognized on October 11, the anniversary of the national March on Washington for lesbian and gay rights in 1987. The first march drew in approximately 200,000 people to celebrate being your authentic self. For more than 30 years, people in the...
YMCA of East Tennessee plans new North Knoxville facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The YMCA of east Tennessee and Tennova Healthcare have agreed to work together on a fitness center in Powell on Tennova Health's North Knoxville campus, according to release. The facility includes a therapy pool and six-lane swimming pool, basketball courts, racquetball court, climbing wall and a...
East Tennessee breweries take home awards from national beer competition
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Breweries are an important part of the Knoxville community, with dozens of people eager to share their unique beer flavors. On Saturday, two breweries from the city earned national awards for their beer from the Great American Beer Festival. Orange Hat Brewing Co. earned a silver...
Did you feel it? Small 2.5-magnitude quake shakes up Farragut and West Knox Co.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in West Knox County felt some tremors Sunday afternoon after a small earthquake shook up the area. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.5-magnitude earthquake struck near Farragut and Turkey Creek around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Hundreds of people reported feeling it to the USGS.
KPD Chief Paul Noel still aims for his original four goals, four months into the job
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — About four months ago, Paul Noel left New Orleans and became Knoxville's newest Chief of Police. When he started, he said he had four goals he wanted to focus on while serving the community. He wanted to work on preventing crime while also developing the careers...
Ober Gatlinburg sold to group of Sevier County natives
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Ober Gatlinburg has been sold to a group of Sevier County natives, according to an announcement from the company. The group is led by the families of Joe Baker, Cory Cottongim and Chuck Edwards. Baker is known for starting Ole Smoky Moonshine and Yee-Haw Brewing. “Gatlinburg...
Wicked Cool Halloween brings a brew of events to downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the second year in a row, downtown Knoxville is transforming from the Scruffy City to the Spooky City. The 'Wicked Cool' branding is something Downtown Knoxville Alliance worked hard to make happen. "We have some fun, cool experiences going on in downtown Knoxville right now...
TVA sued in worker's 2021 fatal electrocution at aging Bull Run plant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The estate of a man who was electrocuted after falling onto a piece of equipment at TVA’s Bull Run plant last year is suing the utility giant, alleging negligence. Seth Black, 29, went to the plant in Anderson County in September 2021 while working for...
Gov. Bill Lee launches $100 million Violent Crime Intervention fund for law enforcement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Sevierville is known for being Dolly Parton’s home, bringing out huge crowds to visit everything from Dollywood to the Great Smoky Mountains. However, big crowds also mean more calls to law enforcement. "All the departments in the county are really relatively small for the millions...
KPD hosts food drive for Faith & Blue weekend
Knoxville Police will hold a food drive, along with other area law enforcement agencies. The event will be at the city of Knoxville safety city from 5 to 7 Monday.
