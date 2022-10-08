ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Leaders urge guest-worker legislation

MADISON, Wis. – Steve Obert, executive director of the Indiana Dairy Producers and a dairy farmer himself, recently put the dairy-labor issue in perspective. He’s one of several dairy-industry leaders urging the U.S. Senate to pass legislation to create a better workforce solution for the country’s agricultural industry. The leaders recently spoke at a meeting about guest-worker policy during World Dairy Expo in Madison.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
KPVI Newschannel 6

McConnell urges Ricketts to seek appointment to Senate

With Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell making a strong pitch for Gov. Pete Ricketts to be appointed to the Senate seat that would be vacated by the anticipated resignation of Sen. Ben Sasse, attention began to focus Wednesday on the political road ahead in Nebraska. Not only in coming months,...
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy