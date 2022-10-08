Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Ron Johnson supports abortion exceptions, but 2011 bill would have banned all procedures
"I've always supported the, you know, exceptions." That's what U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said in a recent interview with a Fox 6 reporter about abortion, specifically a 2011 bill the senator co-sponsored that would have granted fetuses and people equal rights under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. That...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Leaders urge guest-worker legislation
MADISON, Wis. – Steve Obert, executive director of the Indiana Dairy Producers and a dairy farmer himself, recently put the dairy-labor issue in perspective. He’s one of several dairy-industry leaders urging the U.S. Senate to pass legislation to create a better workforce solution for the country’s agricultural industry. The leaders recently spoke at a meeting about guest-worker policy during World Dairy Expo in Madison.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Election 2022: Senate candidates Oz, Fetterman vow more support for police
(The Center Square) – In Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race, the candidates have two familiar themes on crime: they support more funding for police, and their opponent doesn’t know what to do. However, articulating a detailed plan to lower crime hasn’t been forthcoming. Instead, campaigns have been focused...
KPVI Newschannel 6
After court ruling, Democrats hope to pass legislation to protect DACA immigrants
(The Center Square) – It could be an uphill battle for Democrats as they try to pass immigration legislation following an appeals court decision which struck down the DACA program. DACA stands for Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals and allows people who came to the U.S. illegally as children...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPVI Newschannel 6
McConnell urges Ricketts to seek appointment to Senate
With Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell making a strong pitch for Gov. Pete Ricketts to be appointed to the Senate seat that would be vacated by the anticipated resignation of Sen. Ben Sasse, attention began to focus Wednesday on the political road ahead in Nebraska. Not only in coming months,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Local expert weighs in on Supreme Court ruling over undated mail-in ballots in Lehigh County judge race
To count or not to count, that was the question. Should mail-in ballots without the required date on the return envelope count in a close race for judge in Lehigh County last year?. The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said yes, so they were. That decision centered around the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Green's baseless accusation unleashes social media firestorm against Mrvan family
An apparent falsehood perpetuated by Republican congressional candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green has incited a mob of her social media supporters to subject U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, his wife, Jane, and their children to vile insults and implied threats to their safety. Green has yet to retract her unsupported claim...
Comments / 0