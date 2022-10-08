ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draymond Green apologizes, says, ‘I was wrong’

By Tori Gaines
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Video of Warriors stars Draymond Green and Jordan Poole in a physical fight at a Warriors practice has been viewed millions of times since it was posted earlier this week, and now Green is apologizing for his actions.

In a press conference on Saturday morning, Green spoke to reporters and answered questions. Green told the press that he didn’t want to address the incident only on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, because he didn’t want to dodge challenging questions from reporters.

Green said “Number one, I was wrong for my actions that took place on Wednesday, and for that I have apologized to my team, I have apologized to Jordan.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr had harsh words when describing the leaking of the footage, “Things are way easier to handle when things stay in house. When things leak, all hell breaks loose,” Kerr said. He says that he will not be sharing more information about the team’s investigation into the incident and any resulting consequences.

Video of the altercation between Green and Poole was shared by TMZ earlier this week. Green went on to say that this video was hugely embarrassing, not just for him, Poole, or the team, but also the player’s families. He went on to say that he did not know how his mother would feel is she were to see the video.

‘That wasn’t a Sucker punch’: Draymond’s mom defends Poole punch

(KRON) — Draymond Green’s mom has taken to Twitter to defend her son after video emerged showing the Golden State Warriors star punching teammate, Jordan Poole. The video, and Green’s seemingly aggressive behavior, has drawn widespread condemnation, with some accusing Green of sucker-punching Poole. But Draymond’s mom, Mary Babers, isn’t having it. “That wasn’t a […]
This Blazers-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green

Most often, when someone gives you something, you’ll want to accept it. On the other hand, apologies are different. The NBA has faced a situation of that nature as of late. You don’t have to accept an apology. After all, some things are simply unforgivable. It may be in your own best interests to accept the apology – holding a grudge is not good for you. With that said, if you can’t help it, nobody can force you to.
Body of Jolissa Fuentes found near Pine Flat Lake in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of missing Selma woman Jolissa Fuentes has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department announced that the body of the 22-year-old had been recovered in a rural area of Fresno County north of […]
Driver dies in fiery Santa Cruz mountains crash

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — A driver was killed after crashing into multiple trees along Empire Grade in the Santa Cruz mountains and the vehicle burst into flames. The collision happened at 3 a.m. Sunday west of Felton, according to the California Highway Patrol. “For an unknown reason, the Toyota veered off the roadway, collided […]
CHP: Traffic fatality on Hwy 101

BRISBANE, Calif. (BCN) — The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Saturday morning on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in Brisbane. The incident was first reported at 4:16 a.m. near the Harney Way onramp, according to the CHP. The CHP issued a Sig-alert due to the incident at 5:11 a.m., and several lanes […]
Dubs’ Draymond Green fined, not suspended

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green will be fined, not suspended, after he punched teammate Jordan Poole, according to the team’s coach, Steve Kerr. Kerr made the announcement late Tuesday. Kerr said Green will come back to practice Thursday and will play Friday in the last pre-season game and on opening […]
Pete Putila hired as SF Giants’ new GM

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Giants has hired a new general manager, the baseball club announced via Twitter on Monday evening. Pete Putila, the assistant general manager of the Houston Astros, has been hired as the general manager of the Giants, Farhan Zaidi, the president of Giants’ baseball operations, announced. Putila is a […]
