Michael Stenwick M.D.
Michael Stenwick M.D.
Nov. 12, 1941 - Sept. 19, 2022. MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Michael Stenwick M.D., 80, Minneapolis, Minn., died Monday, Sept. 19, in Walker Methodist health center from COPD and dementia. Services were previously held. Interment will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in Wacouta Cemetery in Red Wing, Minn.
Phyllis Ekstrom
Phyllis Ekstrom
Phyllis Jean Ekstrom, age 90 passed away October 3, at Mayo Clinic LaCrosse, WI. Phyllis was born June 7, 1932 in St. Paul, MN to Francis and Nina (Johnson) McCrae. Phyllis graduated from Maiden Rock High School in 1949. On December 9, 1950 Phyllis married Alvin Vieths. The couple lived in the Goodhue area, later they divorced. On April 30, 1982, Phyllis married Virgil Ekstrom. They resided in Red Wing.
Robert L. Woodford
Robert L. Woodford
Robert Woodford, 84, formerly of Red Wing, died October 7 in New Port Richey, FL. He is survived by his children Maik (Marianne) Finis of FL, Susan (Mark) Rothenbuhler of OH, Sandra Garrison of GA and Robert (Stephanie) Woodford of FL; brother Gary (Sandy) Woodford of MN; 6 grandchildren, Robert Tix of MN, Christina (Rich) Simmons of PA, Rachel (Tyler) Price of GA, Jack Garrison of GA, Kyle Woodford and Jake Woodford of FL and 5 great-grandchildren, Brianna Tix of MN, Riley, Parker and Grayson Tix of MN and Olivia Price of GA; companion Rose Kottakis of FL.
New murals installed over the weekend
New murals installed over the weekend
Red Wing continues to become more colorful after the installation of two new murals this weekend. The city is becoming known for some of the iconic murals scattered throughout the downtown area. The Plant Wisdom Mural was installed over the weekend during the Red Wing Arts Fall Festival. Artist Camila...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Life Link Helicopter transports motorcycle rider after accident
James Osborne, 70 years old from Roberts, was in a single vehicle accident on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Spring Lake Township. He was transported from the scene by Life Link Helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undetermined injuries. At about 2:43 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, the Pierce...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Artists at the Red Wing Arts Fall Festival
For 56 years artists have lined the streets of downtown Red Wing. This year more than 100 artists displayed their work to the Red Wing community. During the two days, crowds were drawn to the many engaging activities available during the Fall Festival. This year there were opportunities for attendees...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Motorcycle accident leaves one injured
Eric Fielder, 43 years old from Welch, was operating a 2018 Harley-Davidson on Monday, Oct. 10. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, Fielder failed to stop at the stop sign at a T-intersection and entered the ditch. At about 1:32 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of...
Area volleyball: Oct. 11
Area volleyball: Oct. 11
Zumbrota-Mazeppa earned a four-set win over Byron, 25-21, 25-23, 16-25, 25-17. The conference win was crucial for the Cougars as they came into the game tied for second with Cannon Falls at 4-1. The Bombers beat Kasson-Mantorville in five sets which moves Z-M (5-1) and Cannon Falls (5-1) ahead of K-M (5-2) in the HVL standings.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Firefighters respond to early morning house fire
At 01:34 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, the Red Wing Fire Department was dispatched to the 2200 block of Brooks Avenue for a report of a bedroom fire inside a residence. Firefighters and paramedics were on the scene within 7 minutes of receiving the call and confirmed all occupants had evacuated the structure. Two occupants were evaluated for smoke inhalation and released on scene.
Council gets update on referendum
Council gets update on referendum
The Nov. 8 general election is packed with many items on the ballot. In addition to the City Council seat elections and various state level elections, the Red Wing School District referendum will be on the Nov. 8 ballot for Red Wing residents. During the council meeting, district representatives gave...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Freier, Hanson race past competition at K-M invite
Red Wing's Aaron Freier and Nora Hanson each finished as one of the top runners in their respective races on Monday in the Kasson-Mantorville Invitational. Freier ran the 5,000-meter boys race in 17 minutes, 26.8 seconds to earn second place. Freier and the winner, David Obst from K-M, were the only two to finish sub-18 minutes.
Letter: Surprised by comments
Letter: Surprised by comments
I was surprised by the comments of four candidates for City Council suggesting that they did not understand the concept of systemic racism, or if they did, chose to deny it. Why? Acknowledging the possible existence of the institutional, more hidden side of discrimination is not a stain on a community; rather, failing to do so clearly is. And we cannot act to correct what we will not even examine.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Red Wing Ignite to be awarded $4 million in grants, matching dollars
It was announced on Thursday, Oct. 6, that Red Wing Ignite has secured a venture challenge scale grant via the U.S. Economic Development Administration Build to Scale program. With the $4 million provided by the venture challenge grant and matching funds, Red Wing plans to launch the Accelerating Rural Entrepreneurs in Southeast Minnesota project, intended to help overcome geographic dispersal and barriers to entry through regional coordination, expand access to startup programs for rural and diverse founders, launch an accelerator to expedite the growth of scalable tech startups in the region and build a network for mentors and investors ready to help scale regional startups.
