I was surprised by the comments of four candidates for City Council suggesting that they did not understand the concept of systemic racism, or if they did, chose to deny it. Why? Acknowledging the possible existence of the institutional, more hidden side of discrimination is not a stain on a community; rather, failing to do so clearly is. And we cannot act to correct what we will not even examine.

RED WING, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO