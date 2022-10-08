ATLANTA (AP) — Game 2 of the NL Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves was scheduled to start nearly 3 hours late because of rain Wednesday. First pitch had been scheduled for 4:37 p.m. EDT, but it was pushed back as a thick line of storms meandered through the Atlanta area. Major League Baseball makes the call on whether a postseason game can be played. A break in the showers was expected, leading to a new projected start time of 7:30 p.m. “I think general consensus is that we will not start a game unless we feel like we can finish it,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “We’re not looking for delays. I don’t think anybody is — the Braves, us, Major League Baseball. If there’s a window there, we’ll go.”

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO