Yardbarker
Broncos' trade for Russell Wilson could be shaping up to be a bust
It has only been five weeks within a new system, on a new team, and with a new head coach, so you do not want to overreact or jump to too many outrageous conclusions. But Denver Broncos fans have to be having some doubts as to whether or not the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson is going to pan out as they hoped.
Sporting News
Rashaad Penny injury update: Seahawks RB reportedly long-term again with 'bad ankle' injury
The Seahawks will have to make a change at running back for the foreseeable future. In the third quarter of Sunday's Seattle-New Orleans matchup, Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny was helped off the field with an injury, before he was carted off to the locker room. Following the game, Seattle...
WBOY
Report: Bruce Irvin, Seahawks to reunite
Bruce Irvin is back in the National Football League. And he’s back with his old team. According to reports from the NFL Network, the veteran linebacker is reuniting with the Seattle Seahawks. Irvin will join Seattle’s practice squad, according to the report. The Seahawks have not listed the...
Seahawks running back Penny has 'bad' lower left leg injury
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says running back Rashaad Peny has a "bad" lower left leg injury that would make it "very tough to get him back."
Why the Seattle Mariners used Robbie Ray as closer versus Astros
HOUSTON — With the fate of Game 1 of the American League Division Series on the line, Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais chose to go with starting pitcher Robbie Ray to finish the game in the bottom of the ninth, bringing him in to face Houston’s Yordan Alvarez.
NFL Analysis Network
Seahawks Receive Brutal Injury News About Key Offensive Player
The Seattle Seahawks have been much more competitive during the 2022 season than many people thought that they would be. After trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this past offseason, many assumed that the Seahawks would be heading toward a rebuild. While that still may be the case, this is a team that is playing hard every week and exceeding expectations set for them.
Seahawks may change game time on Sunday for Mariners game
SEATTLE — There might be some changes to the Seattle Seahawks schedule this weekend. The 2-3 Hawks are scheduled to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Lumen Field. However, according to Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta, the Seahawks might change their game from Sunday to avoid conflict with a potential Seattle Mariners game. The Mariners are...
Richard Sherman says the Seahawks will have to keep Geno Smith
Seahawks great Richard Sherman was never a huge fan of the former guy’s game, but he has become a vocal supporter of Geno Smith on Twitter. Here’s Sherman sharing Smith’s gorgeous 36-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett from Sunday’s loss to the Saints. And here’s Sherman...
Jets creating an identity by flourishing in 4th quarter
The New York Jets are the best team in the NFL in the fourth quarter of games
NFL・
Yardbarker
Seahawks Tried Out Four Free Agents
DE Bruce Irvin (signing) Perine, 24, was selected by the Jets with the No. 120 pick in the fourth round out of Florida in 2020. He signed a four-year, $4,040,344 rookie contract that included a $745,344 signing bonus but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Listening to the Mariners win brings Seattle together
A lot of sports happened over the weekend — but I just want to go back, for a moment, to the Mariners game on Saturday afternoon in Toronto. Because it was a reminder to me, as an admittedly sporadic sports fan, just how powerful a single game can be.
Start of Phillies-Braves Game 2 delayed by rain
ATLANTA (AP) — Game 2 of the NL Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves was scheduled to start nearly 3 hours late because of rain Wednesday. First pitch had been scheduled for 4:37 p.m. EDT, but it was pushed back as a thick line of storms meandered through the Atlanta area. Major League Baseball makes the call on whether a postseason game can be played. A break in the showers was expected, leading to a new projected start time of 7:30 p.m. “I think general consensus is that we will not start a game unless we feel like we can finish it,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “We’re not looking for delays. I don’t think anybody is — the Braves, us, Major League Baseball. If there’s a window there, we’ll go.”
Washington Head Coach Kalen DeBoer Monday Press Conference Notes
Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer met with the media on Monday following the team's 45-38 loss to Arizona Sate down in Tempe. Here are some notes from what he had to say... Started off by saying that we saw what they saw, they battled hard all the way to the end and that they don't want to be known for always being able to come back and battle hard. They want to have leads and battle hard.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Mariners fans viral celebration
The Seattle Mariners shocked the Major League Baseball world on Saturday with an absolutely wild comeback victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in the Wild Card round to advance to the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros. Mariners fans were celebrating all over the country, but one particular celebration caught a lot of attention around the country.
