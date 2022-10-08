The Texas Longhorns went into the Cotton Bowl with something to prove and came away with the most lopsided victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in the history of the matchup. Texas put together its most complete performance of the year, playing suffocating, dominating defense and pairing it with an offensive game plan that put them ahead early and never looked back. Is this indicative of what we can expect from Texas every week moving forward? What do we want to see improved from a dominating performance so Texas can continue to control its own fate in conference play?

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO