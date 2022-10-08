ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnt Orange Nation

Winning is Hard Podcast: Can Texas snap their losing streak to Iowa State?

As we bask in the celebration of the Longhorns Red River beatdown last week, they still have a football game to be played this Saturday. And it comes against an opponent they haven’t beaten since 2018. The Iowa State Cyclones. So while you still watch the highlights of last...
AMES, IA
Burnt Orange Nation

Winning is Hard Podcast: Ewers, Horns dominate Oklahoma in Red River Rout

It’s 7:30 PM and...OU really really sucks. And in the words of Wescott Eberts, winning is hard when you don’t have a backup quarterback. The newest Winning is Hard podcast recaps the Texas Longhorns emphatic win over the Oklahoma Sooners in the 118th Red River Showdown. Wescott and...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Reacts Survey: Best Texas win over Oklahoma...ever?!

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Has it gotten old yet? No? Good. The Longhorns are coming off their largest win...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Longhorn Republic Podcast: Texas dismantles Oklahoma

The Texas Longhorns went into the Cotton Bowl with something to prove and came away with the most lopsided victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in the history of the matchup. Texas put together its most complete performance of the year, playing suffocating, dominating defense and pairing it with an offensive game plan that put them ahead early and never looked back. Is this indicative of what we can expect from Texas every week moving forward? What do we want to see improved from a dominating performance so Texas can continue to control its own fate in conference play?
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas offers Oklahoma State commit Jelani McDonald

The Longhorns have extended an offer to four star Waco (TX) Connally athlete Jelani McDonald. McDonald has six reported offers and has been committed to Oklahoma State since the beginning of July. McDonald 17th ranked athlete in the country according to 247Sports’ composite rankings and is the 202nd ranked prospect...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Sunday Armchair QB: Oklahoma Edition

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, gather round, and give me your ears. There’s been a murder at the Dallas State Fairgrounds, witnessed by over ninety-two thousand. The victim? The 2022 Oklahoma Sooners season. Yesterday marked the 118th meeting of the Red River Showdown, but beyond the matchup on...
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Sooners#Texas Longhorns#American Football#College Football
Burnt Orange Nation

Inside the Numbers: Ja’Tavion Sanders on record-setting pace

There’s no other way to say it, the Texas Longhorns put the boots to their archrival Oklahoma Sooners. The Longhorns took advantage of a reeling Oklahoma team, coming off two humiliating losses, and managed to one-up the Kansas State Wildcats and the TCU Horned Frogs with the 49-point drubbing. Texas jumped out to an early lead, never looked back, and had a luxury rarely afforded to teams in this rivalry game, resting their starters for the entirety of the fourth quarter.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Return of Jahleel Billingsley gives Texas offense another weapon

A Texas Longhorns offense boosted by the return of starting quarterback Quinn Ewers in Saturday’s 49-0 win over the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl will receive another boost this weekend against the Iowa State Cyclones when senior tight end Jahleel Billingsley returns from a six-game suspension. “Yeah, it’s...
