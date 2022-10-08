Read full article on original website
Burnt Orange Nation
Winning is Hard Podcast: Can Texas snap their losing streak to Iowa State?
As we bask in the celebration of the Longhorns Red River beatdown last week, they still have a football game to be played this Saturday. And it comes against an opponent they haven’t beaten since 2018. The Iowa State Cyclones. So while you still watch the highlights of last...
Burnt Orange Nation
Winning is Hard Podcast: Ewers, Horns dominate Oklahoma in Red River Rout
It’s 7:30 PM and...OU really really sucks. And in the words of Wescott Eberts, winning is hard when you don’t have a backup quarterback. The newest Winning is Hard podcast recaps the Texas Longhorns emphatic win over the Oklahoma Sooners in the 118th Red River Showdown. Wescott and...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas Newcomers Report: Longhorns’ freshman OT Kelvin Banks is a force to reckon with
Welcome back to this week’s Texas Longhorns newcomer report. It’s less a report, frankly, than it is a quick rundown of how some of Texas football’s new faces – freshmen, as well as those who joined the Longhorns via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Short and sweet,...
Burnt Orange Nation
Reacts Survey: Best Texas win over Oklahoma...ever?!
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Has it gotten old yet? No? Good. The Longhorns are coming off their largest win...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Texas dismantles Oklahoma
The Texas Longhorns went into the Cotton Bowl with something to prove and came away with the most lopsided victory over the Oklahoma Sooners in the history of the matchup. Texas put together its most complete performance of the year, playing suffocating, dominating defense and pairing it with an offensive game plan that put them ahead early and never looked back. Is this indicative of what we can expect from Texas every week moving forward? What do we want to see improved from a dominating performance so Texas can continue to control its own fate in conference play?
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas offers Oklahoma State commit Jelani McDonald
The Longhorns have extended an offer to four star Waco (TX) Connally athlete Jelani McDonald. McDonald has six reported offers and has been committed to Oklahoma State since the beginning of July. McDonald 17th ranked athlete in the country according to 247Sports’ composite rankings and is the 202nd ranked prospect...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Texas’ Quinn Ewers was born for moments like this, Steve Sarkisian says
Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers is that dude. That’s becoming increasingly well established week after week. In large part, it’s a matter of confidence for the Southlake Carroll product. “At first he said it slipped,” head coach Steve Sarkisian said of Ewers interception against the Oklahoma...
Burnt Orange Nation
Sunday Armchair QB: Oklahoma Edition
Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, gather round, and give me your ears. There’s been a murder at the Dallas State Fairgrounds, witnessed by over ninety-two thousand. The victim? The 2022 Oklahoma Sooners season. Yesterday marked the 118th meeting of the Red River Showdown, but beyond the matchup on...
Burnt Orange Nation
Inside the Numbers: Ja’Tavion Sanders on record-setting pace
There’s no other way to say it, the Texas Longhorns put the boots to their archrival Oklahoma Sooners. The Longhorns took advantage of a reeling Oklahoma team, coming off two humiliating losses, and managed to one-up the Kansas State Wildcats and the TCU Horned Frogs with the 49-point drubbing. Texas jumped out to an early lead, never looked back, and had a luxury rarely afforded to teams in this rivalry game, resting their starters for the entirety of the fourth quarter.
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Next up on Texas’ ‘revenge tour’ – Iowa State
The Texas Longhorns have had nearly an entire year to soak in last season’s 5-7 record. That sort of disappointment comes with motivation, such as what sophomore tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders offered up after Texas’ stomping of the Oklahoma Sooners last weekend. “It was a big win...
Burnt Orange Nation
Return of Jahleel Billingsley gives Texas offense another weapon
A Texas Longhorns offense boosted by the return of starting quarterback Quinn Ewers in Saturday’s 49-0 win over the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl will receive another boost this weekend against the Iowa State Cyclones when senior tight end Jahleel Billingsley returns from a six-game suspension. “Yeah, it’s...
