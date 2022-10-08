ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNews

LaFleur: Rodgers won't practice Wednesday, but should play

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t practicing Wednesday after hurting his thumb on an unsuccessful desperation pass attempt that ended their 27-22 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. Packers coach Matt LaFleur announced that the reigning MVP wouldn’t practice Wednesday...
GREEN BAY, WI
WVNews

Jaguars sign G Miller, DL Peters to replace Bartch, Chaisson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars signed guard John Miller and promoted defensive tackle Corey Peters from the practice squad to the active roster Wednesday. Miller fills left guard Ben Bartch's roster spot. Bartch was placed on injured reserve with a dislocated left knee, and coach Doug Pederson...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WVNews

Browns QB Brissett still confident despite late-game gaffes

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Jacoby Brissett's been classy for the Browns, not clutch. After throwing three interceptions, all in the final three minutes of Cleveland's three losses, Brissett watched the game film and dissected every detail of his picks, two of which ended the Browns' chance at a comeback.
CLEVELAND, OH
WVNews

Questionable roughing the passer calls raise more questions

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Can’t touch this. Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett found out the hard way when he sacked Tom Brady and got flagged for roughing the passer in the fourth quarter of Atlanta’s 21-15 loss at Tampa Bay on Sunday.
NFL
WVNews

Astros starters rock hair extensions for postseason 'dos

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros starters Framber Valdez and Luis Garcia look like naturals on the mound, even in the hairiest of situations. A lot of work to make it seem that easy — at the ballpark and, as it turns out, at the barber shop.
HOUSTON, TX

