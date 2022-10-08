ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Justin & Hailey Bieber Cut Ties With Kanye West After Explosive Social Media Rant, Model Denies Nose Job Accusation

By Alexandra Stone
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HT1FQ_0iRayMuu00
mega

Justin and Hailey Bieber have called it quits on their longtime friendship with Kanye West .

Sources claimed the Peaches singer has always tried to be "super supportive" of Ye in the past, but revealed he felt the need to distance himself from their relationship after the rapper went after his wife in a heated social media rant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15TFnC_0iRayMuu00
mega

The Gold Digger artist's latest feud started when Hailey posted a message of love and support to Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson , who had recently slammed Kanye for his "White Lives Matter" shirt.

"My respect for you runs deep my friend!" the supermodel captioned a picture of Gabriella posted to her Instagram Story. "To know you is to adore you and to work with you is an honor. the most kind. the most talented. the most fun. the most chic."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3erohI_0iRayMuu00
mega

The Grammy Winner then went on a rant about the various celebrities attacking him , referring to the 25-year-old as "nose job Hailey baldloose" before telling the Baby singer "get your girl before I get mad. You spose to be my friend right."

Kanye also called out "corny Gigi Hadid " in the same social media post.

The sources claimed that Justin and Hailey are both hurt by Kanye's behavior, specifically in light of the fact that they they traveled to Wyoming in 2020 to be there for the rapper in a difficult time.

The insiders also mentioned that Hailey denied ever having had a nose job.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44jALt_0iRayMuu00
mega

As Radar previously reported, the "Praise God" artist suffered severe social media backlash after posing for a picture wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt alongside right wing political commentator Candace Owens . Several celebrities including Hadid and Diddy openly spoke out against the stunt.

However, controversial talk show personality Sharon Osbourne advised that everyone should just " leave him alone ."

"You can't stop people from living their lives, doing what they do," she said in a recent interview. "Don't go to his social media, don't listen to his music. Leave the guy alone. Let him do what he does and if you don't like him, do that. Leave him alone."

TMZ was first to report that Justin is stepping back from his friendship with Kanye.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Black Lives Matter Reacts To Kanye West ‘White Lives Matter’ Stunt: ‘Never An Appropriate Time’

The Black Lives Matter organization called out Kanye West for wearing a sweatshirt that had the phrase “White Lives Matter” printed on the back during a fashion show in Paris on Monday, October 3. In a lengthy thread, the non-profit explained exactly why the “Runaway” rapper’s use of the phrase was problematic on Wednesday, October 5. “The repercussions are dangerous, destructive, and irresponsible,” they wrote.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Sharon Osbourne
Person
Kanye
Person
Candace Owens
RadarOnline

Singer Brandy Norwood Rushed To Hospital For Possible Seizure Days After Brother Ray J's Suicidal Messages

Singer Brandy Norwood was rushed to the hospital this week after suffering a possible seizure, RadarOnline.com has learned, just days after her brother, Ray J, sparked concern with suicidal messages online.The Boy Is Mine performer is reportedly still receiving medical attention and is expected to make a full recovery following an EMS call to her home on Tuesday around noon.It's unknown if stress was involved or other health issues caused the scare.Brandy's hospitalization comes on the heels of a series of concerning posts shared by her younger brother last week.One photo seemingly showed Ray J sitting on a ledge with his feet dangling below. "SHOULD I JUST JUMP off and end it rit. Now!!! ????" the caption read.He also shared a cryptic thought via his Instagram Stories."Trying to figure it out — maybe this life was a illusion —." He continued, "—Maybe the next life was my real reality."Sources later told TMZ he was with Princess Love and just "messing around" after drinking.If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Friendship#Justin Hailey
shefinds

Wendy Williams’ Friend Just Gave An Update On Her Health Battle: ‘She Was Going To Die’

Wendy Williams‘ health conditions might have been more serious and life-threatening than previously thought. According to an anonymous insider who claims to be a friend of the former talk show host— and who reportedly spoke with Page Six— Williams was “at death’s door” in May of 2020, when her friend DJ Boof discovered a “catatonic” Williams at her New York City apartment. This, the source allegedly told the outlet, was where the television personality’s former manager Bernie Young supposedly refused to call 9-1-1 out of fear that her condition would become known to the public.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Lemon squeezed! CNN host is stunned into silence when royal commentator says African kings - not British royals - should pay reparations for slavery because 'THEY rounded up their own people and had them waiting in cages on the beaches'

CNN anchor Don Lemon was at a loss for words after a royal commentator told him slavery reparations are necessary - but said they should be paid by the descendants of 'African kings' who sold their own people into slavery. Lemon interviewed Hilary Fordwich on September 13, following Queen Elizabeth...
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
realitytitbit.com

Honey Boo Boo fans 'jealous' as she gets her latest fix with stunning lashes

Honey Boo Boo is feeling herself! Having nails and false eyelashes have become part of her trademark look, leaving fans “jealous”. In the past, the teenager has been criticized for having long nails, fake lashes, and wearing a full face of makeup at such a young age. Many of her followers were “begging” the star to ditch those, though she has continued to sport them despite their opinions. It’s her choice!
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Jared Kushner Admits He 'Sat On The Floor And Started Crying' After His Dad's Legal Woes Were Revealed

Nearly two decades after Jared Kushner’s father, Charles Kushner, was convicted of illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion and witness tampering, the former White House advisor has spoken out about his father’s legal woes. In a new sit-down interview shared on Sunday, September 11, Jared got candid about what it was like helping his dad through those tough times, revealing that at one point, he was brought to tears by his dad’s stressful situation. “After a couple days of spending time with him and getting that situation as settled as it was going to get, I get back to New York,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Scary Mommy

Gabrielle Union Teases Dwyane Wade For Not Mastering The ‘Stick And Move’ Of School Drop-Off

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are parent and couple goals for so many reasons. They both work hard and advocate for Wade’s daughter Zaya Wade, who came out as trans in 2020. The celebrity couple also shares daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, who might have one of the best Instagram presences ever, despite only being a couple months short of 4-years-old. And now, we can add some playful banter and splitting parental duties to the list of why the celeb couple is so easy to admire.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Instagram Model Who 'Had Affair' With Adam Levine 'Was Under The Impression His Marriage Was Over' To Behati Prinsloo

The Instagram model who had an alleged relationship with Adam Levine recently revealed she “was under the impression” the singer’s marriage was over at the time of their affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The new development came Monday night, just hours after the Instagram model – 23-year-old Sumner Stroh – released a TikTok video alleging she had an “affair” with the 43-year-old Maroon 5 singer despite his marriage to model Behati Prinsloo.Although Stroh originally claimed she was “young and naïve” and felt “exploited” by Levine at the time of their alleged affair, her second video seemingly attempted to clarify many of the...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

92K+
Followers
2K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy