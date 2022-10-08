Justin & Hailey Bieber Cut Ties With Kanye West After Explosive Social Media Rant, Model Denies Nose Job Accusation

mega

Justin and Hailey Bieber have called it quits on their longtime friendship with Kanye West .

Sources claimed the Peaches singer has always tried to be "super supportive" of Ye in the past, but revealed he felt the need to distance himself from their relationship after the rapper went after his wife in a heated social media rant.

The Gold Digger artist's latest feud started when Hailey posted a message of love and support to Vogue Editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson , who had recently slammed Kanye for his "White Lives Matter" shirt.

"My respect for you runs deep my friend!" the supermodel captioned a picture of Gabriella posted to her Instagram Story. "To know you is to adore you and to work with you is an honor. the most kind. the most talented. the most fun. the most chic."

The Grammy Winner then went on a rant about the various celebrities attacking him , referring to the 25-year-old as "nose job Hailey baldloose" before telling the Baby singer "get your girl before I get mad. You spose to be my friend right."

Kanye also called out "corny Gigi Hadid " in the same social media post.

The sources claimed that Justin and Hailey are both hurt by Kanye's behavior, specifically in light of the fact that they they traveled to Wyoming in 2020 to be there for the rapper in a difficult time.

The insiders also mentioned that Hailey denied ever having had a nose job.

As Radar previously reported, the "Praise God" artist suffered severe social media backlash after posing for a picture wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt alongside right wing political commentator Candace Owens . Several celebrities including Hadid and Diddy openly spoke out against the stunt.

However, controversial talk show personality Sharon Osbourne advised that everyone should just " leave him alone ."

"You can't stop people from living their lives, doing what they do," she said in a recent interview. "Don't go to his social media, don't listen to his music. Leave the guy alone. Let him do what he does and if you don't like him, do that. Leave him alone."

TMZ was first to report that Justin is stepping back from his friendship with Kanye.