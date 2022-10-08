ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

Forecast: Rain returns to the region with temperature changes

Drought conditions have been persistent across the state through the summer and it's causing impacts. Rainfall chances on Tuesday and Wednesday won’t be enough to fix the drought, but we need the moisture and this is our most substantial chance in weeks. TUESDAY’S FORECAST. Rain chances for Tuesday...
KOMU

Lake Regional Pharmacy combines locations

OSAGE BEACH - Lake Regional Pharmacy has announced plans to consolidate locations. The move will shift services to the three pharmacy locations that are open seven days per week. Free delivery service also will continue. Pharmacy stores in Lake Ozark, located at 1870 Bagnell Dam Boulevard, and in Laurie, located...
KOMU

Missouri Task Force 1 coming home from Florida

FORT MYERS, Fl. - Missouri Task Force 1 is heading home after being demobilized from Fort Myers, the Boone County Fire Protection District announced Sunday. The team is expected to arrive in Boone County on Wednesday around noon. They will first stop at the Guardian Center in Georgia to participate in scheduled deployment exercises and drop off equipment, the Boone County Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post.
KOMU

MU Health Care to hold drive-thru flu shot events in Columbia and Fulton

COLUMBIA − MU Health Care will host drive-thru flu shot clinics in Columbia and Fulton this weekend. In Columbia, the drive-thru clinic will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Providence Medical Park, located at 551 E. Southampton Drive. Additional flu shot clinics will be held at the medical park on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 at the same time.
KOMU

Man charged after body of female discovered in north Columbia home

COLUMBIA - A man has been charged in connection to a women's death in north Columbia. Adam Conner, 37, faces two charges: tampering with evidence in a felony prosecution and second-degree murder. Officers were called to the 1700 block of High Quest Drive for a report of a missing person...
KOMU

City of Refuge opens new facility: A Place To Call Home

COLUMBIA - The City of Refuge opened a new building in Columbia Monday to create more opportunities and services for local refugees. City of Refuge is a nonprofit organization created to help refugees and immigrants through programs, counseling services and professional development. The building called "A Place To Call Home"...
KOMU

'We’re still 52% below the average': Columbia facing housing shortage

COLUMBIA - Despite a cooling housing market, people in Columbia are finding it difficult to buy houses. “September was a pivotal moment for the market as interest rates started to climb,” Monica Hansman, president of the Columbia Board of Realtors, said. “We started to see a decline of sales in homes. The sales were down 24% for September.”
KOMU

Developer at U.S. Bank site to install pedestrian walkway on Broadway

A spokesperson for the developer constructing a new building at the corner of Broadway and Tenth Street said a covered walkway will be installed at the site by next week, restoring pedestrian access to that stretch of Broadway. The U.S. Bank building formerly stood at the site. It was demolished...
KOMU

Callaway County sheriff could face DWI misdemeanor

MOBERLY - Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism could face a misdemeanor charge after he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated last week. Chism was arrested Thursday night after crashing his personal vehicle into a barrier at an Arby's in Moberly, according to Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson. Chism...
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Monday, Oct. 10

Roots N Blues festival helps support local businesses as it wraps up Sunday. The Roots N Blues festival came to an end Sunday night. The festival was projected to attract more than 8,000 fans a night for the three days of performances. All of those fans meant financial support for locals businesses set up at the event.
KOMU

City of Columbia accepting suggestions for allocation of ARPA funding

The city of Columbia is now accepting applications from local organizations and individuals for projects that could receive American Rescue Plan Act funding. Half of the $25.2 million awarded by the federal government will go toward initiatives focused on homelessness, community violence, behavioral crisis care and mental health services, and workforce development.
KOMU

NAACP to hold voter registration, drop-in candidate events

JEFFERSON CITY − The Missouri NAACP will hold a voter registration event and a virtual candidate drop-in event over the next week. The voter registration event will be held on the last day to register to vote in Missouri, Wednesday, Oct. 12. The event will last from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the NAACP Office in Jefferson City, located at 111 W. High Street.
