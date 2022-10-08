Read full article on original website
Jefferson City scores game winner in clutch-time against Helias
JEFFERSON CITY - The Helias Crusaders could not defend home turf at De La Salle Soccer Field as Jefferson City scored 2 2nd half goals to win 2-1. 1st half, the Crusaders found the net as Nick Dyro crossed it to captain, Connor Mudd, who dribbled past defenders and scored off his right foot.
VIDEO: Missouri falls on the road to Florida 24-17, still looking for first SEC victory
Mistakes on offense costed the Missouri Tigers as their comeback attempt against the Florida Gators fell short in a 24-17 loss. The Tigers are still winless against SEC opponents and their overall record is now just 2-4.
Playing 4 Hope golf tournament helps support hundreds of Missouri students
COLUMBIA - Playing 4 Hope hosted its first annual golf tournament Monday to raise money to help support its programs. The organization supports children in the hospital and gives schools supplies and promotes mental health awareness in public schools. "As we raise more funds, we're able to give, not only...
Forecast: Rain returns to the region with temperature changes
Drought conditions have been persistent across the state through the summer and it's causing impacts. Rainfall chances on Tuesday and Wednesday won’t be enough to fix the drought, but we need the moisture and this is our most substantial chance in weeks. TUESDAY’S FORECAST. Rain chances for Tuesday...
Lake Regional Pharmacy combines locations
OSAGE BEACH - Lake Regional Pharmacy has announced plans to consolidate locations. The move will shift services to the three pharmacy locations that are open seven days per week. Free delivery service also will continue. Pharmacy stores in Lake Ozark, located at 1870 Bagnell Dam Boulevard, and in Laurie, located...
Missouri Task Force 1 coming home from Florida
FORT MYERS, Fl. - Missouri Task Force 1 is heading home after being demobilized from Fort Myers, the Boone County Fire Protection District announced Sunday. The team is expected to arrive in Boone County on Wednesday around noon. They will first stop at the Guardian Center in Georgia to participate in scheduled deployment exercises and drop off equipment, the Boone County Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post.
MU Health Care to hold drive-thru flu shot events in Columbia and Fulton
COLUMBIA − MU Health Care will host drive-thru flu shot clinics in Columbia and Fulton this weekend. In Columbia, the drive-thru clinic will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Providence Medical Park, located at 551 E. Southampton Drive. Additional flu shot clinics will be held at the medical park on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 at the same time.
Man charged after body of female discovered in north Columbia home
COLUMBIA - A man has been charged in connection to a women's death in north Columbia. Adam Conner, 37, faces two charges: tampering with evidence in a felony prosecution and second-degree murder. Officers were called to the 1700 block of High Quest Drive for a report of a missing person...
City of Refuge opens new facility: A Place To Call Home
COLUMBIA - The City of Refuge opened a new building in Columbia Monday to create more opportunities and services for local refugees. City of Refuge is a nonprofit organization created to help refugees and immigrants through programs, counseling services and professional development. The building called "A Place To Call Home"...
'We’re still 52% below the average': Columbia facing housing shortage
COLUMBIA - Despite a cooling housing market, people in Columbia are finding it difficult to buy houses. “September was a pivotal moment for the market as interest rates started to climb,” Monica Hansman, president of the Columbia Board of Realtors, said. “We started to see a decline of sales in homes. The sales were down 24% for September.”
Developer at U.S. Bank site to install pedestrian walkway on Broadway
A spokesperson for the developer constructing a new building at the corner of Broadway and Tenth Street said a covered walkway will be installed at the site by next week, restoring pedestrian access to that stretch of Broadway. The U.S. Bank building formerly stood at the site. It was demolished...
Linn man arrested on suspicion of DWI after crash that left three injured
JEFFERSON CITY - A Linn man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a crash Sunday that left three people injured in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department responded to the crash on the 1600 block of westbound US Highway 50 and Highway 63 around 7:30 p.m.
Callaway County sheriff could face DWI misdemeanor
MOBERLY - Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism could face a misdemeanor charge after he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated last week. Chism was arrested Thursday night after crashing his personal vehicle into a barrier at an Arby's in Moberly, according to Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson. Chism...
Russell Boulevard residents speak out about high speeds at traffic calming meeting
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Public Works Department met Monday night to discuss traffic calming operations on Russell Boulevard. Residents of the street had the opportunity to voice their opinions on the topic. The concerns come after the required minimum of 10 residents signed a petition for the city...
Here's what you need to know: Monday, Oct. 10
Roots N Blues festival helps support local businesses as it wraps up Sunday. The Roots N Blues festival came to an end Sunday night. The festival was projected to attract more than 8,000 fans a night for the three days of performances. All of those fans meant financial support for locals businesses set up at the event.
City of Columbia accepting suggestions for allocation of ARPA funding
The city of Columbia is now accepting applications from local organizations and individuals for projects that could receive American Rescue Plan Act funding. Half of the $25.2 million awarded by the federal government will go toward initiatives focused on homelessness, community violence, behavioral crisis care and mental health services, and workforce development.
NAACP to hold voter registration, drop-in candidate events
JEFFERSON CITY − The Missouri NAACP will hold a voter registration event and a virtual candidate drop-in event over the next week. The voter registration event will be held on the last day to register to vote in Missouri, Wednesday, Oct. 12. The event will last from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the NAACP Office in Jefferson City, located at 111 W. High Street.
