Henrico County, VA

NBC12

Man expected to survive following midnight shooting in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is suffering non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Chesterfield. Police responded to reports of a shooting shortly after midnight in the 5400 block of Bordeaux Way on Saturday, October 15. Upon arriving officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders were able...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
WRIC TV

Chesterfield Police investigating shooting early Saturday morning

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC)- The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt around midnight on Saturday. According to the department, officers responded to the 5400 block of Bordeaux Way at about 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was treated on-scene, then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

VIDEO: Driver fires gun through car door at Midlothian Cook Out drive-thru, injures employee

According to police, a blue Toyota Sedan with four people inside pulled into the drive-thru of the Cook Out on the 8200 block of Midlothian Turnpike at around 11:23 p.m. on July 31. After being handed their order by an employee, the driver took a sip of his drink, took out a pistol and fired a shot through the door of the car into the drive-thru window.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Man dies after crashing van into fence, house in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a crash that left one man dead after he drove his van into a home Thursday evening. On Oct. 13, around 4:25 p.m., officers were called to the Buford and Lynhaven intersection for the report of a collision. When officers arrived, they...
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Man dead after vehicle crashes into a Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in a home in Richmond. Police say that the crash occurred on Thursday afternoon. Police arrived on the scene at Buford and Lynhaven avenues. Police found that a van had crashed into a fence on one...
RICHMOND, VA

