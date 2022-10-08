Read full article on original website
NBC12
Man expected to survive following midnight shooting in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is suffering non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Chesterfield. Police responded to reports of a shooting shortly after midnight in the 5400 block of Bordeaux Way on Saturday, October 15. Upon arriving officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders were able...
WRIC TV
Chesterfield Police investigating shooting early Saturday morning
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC)- The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt around midnight on Saturday. According to the department, officers responded to the 5400 block of Bordeaux Way at about 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was treated on-scene, then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Fatal shooting outside Richmond school happened hour before dismissal
Parents are reeling after a woman died and a man was injured in a shooting outside Westover Hills Elementary School in Richmond Friday afternoon.
Parents increasingly frustrated about gun violence after deadly shooting outside Westover Hills Elementary School
Parents of students at Westover Hills Elementary School expressed their frustration with the persisting violence in Richmond after a woman was shot during a fight outside the school on Friday afternoon.
Driply Vapes on West Grace Street in Richmond robbed, owner wants more police in area
Scott Waters' vape shop, Driply Vapes, has never been robbed — until Wednesday night.
Chesterfield residents react to video of drive-thru shooting at Cook Out that sent one woman to hospital
Residents in Chesterfield County were shocked after watching video footage released by the county's police department on Thursday showing a shooting that took place on July 31 at the drive-thru of a Cook Out restaurant.
Woman Killed In Richmond's Second Shooting Near School in 24 Hours
Woman Killed In Richmond’s Second Shooting Near School in 24 Hours
Woman dies after being shot during fight on Richmond elementary school grounds
A woman is dead after being shot outside a Richmond elementary school on Friday.
Richmond mother says son tackled little sister to keep bullet from striking her
On late Sunday night as a Richmond family was trying to wind down from the weekend, gunfire erupted outside their Oliver Crossing apartment building.
Parents react to shots fired near Richmond football game
Anyone with information about the gunshots was asked to call Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
‘People are being hurt’: Residents call for change following multiple crashes at Courthouse & 288 in Chesterfield
Residents are speaking out after several crashes at the intersection of Courthouse Road and Route 288 in Chesterfield County in recent months, calling for local leaders to take action to improve traffic safety.
Richmond high school football game evacuated after reports of gunshots
The football stadium at Armstrong High School was evacuated during their game against Patrick Henry High School after multiple reports of gunshots being heard from a nearby neighborhood.
VIDEO: Driver fires gun through car door at Midlothian Cook Out drive-thru, injures employee
According to police, a blue Toyota Sedan with four people inside pulled into the drive-thru of the Cook Out on the 8200 block of Midlothian Turnpike at around 11:23 p.m. on July 31. After being handed their order by an employee, the driver took a sip of his drink, took out a pistol and fired a shot through the door of the car into the drive-thru window.
Police investigate five-vehicle crash on Goochland I-64 that sent one person to hospital, caused seven-mile backup
Police are continuing to investigate a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in Goochland County that sent one person to the hospital on Friday.
NBC12
Man dies after crashing van into fence, house in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a crash that left one man dead after he drove his van into a home Thursday evening. On Oct. 13, around 4:25 p.m., officers were called to the Buford and Lynhaven intersection for the report of a collision. When officers arrived, they...
Break the Cycle: ODU student survives domestic-related double shooting
An Old Dominion University student and business owner is sharing her story of overcoming domestic violence in a book titled, "I WILL Survive."
cbs19news
Man dead after vehicle crashes into a Richmond home
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in a home in Richmond. Police say that the crash occurred on Thursday afternoon. Police arrived on the scene at Buford and Lynhaven avenues. Police found that a van had crashed into a fence on one...
Man fighting for life after Richmond shooting in Manchester neighborhood
An investigation is underway after a man was left with life-threatening injuries from a shooting in Richmond Wednesday night.
‘Pretty shocking and a little but frightening’: Neighbors react to attempted catalytic converter theft that led to shooting
The Henrico County Police Department said a man was shot after getting into an altercation with someone over an attempted theft of his catalytic converter. It happened along Windy Cove Court just before 3 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.
