Latest Oakland shooting leaves 1 victim in critical condition
(KRON) — One person was injured Monday night in the latest incident in an outbreak of gun violence that has erupted across Oakland in recent weeks. The shooting occurred just before 9 p.m. in the 650 block of 37th Street, according to the Oakland Police Department. When officers responded to the scene, they were “updated […]
Pittsburg man shot in West Oakland left in critical condition
OAKLAND (CB SF/BCN) – A shooting Monday night in West Oakland left a Pittsburg man in critical condition, police said.Gunfire erupted just before 9 p.m. in the 600 block of 37th Street, not far from the MacArthur BART station. Police said officers responded initially to a report of a person with a gun in the area. On their way, officers were told that shots were fired.Officers arrived and located spent bullet casings of various calibers in the road, according to police. Officers were also told a person arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.The victim was subsequently taken to another hospital where he was listed in critical condition. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Oakland police investigators at (510) 238-3226.
Bayview homicide suspect arrested by SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect in a fatal SF stabbing that took place last summer in the Bayview District has been arrested, according to a press release from the San Francisco Police Department. The stabbing occurred on Aug. 22, 2022 at around 7:30 a.m. when officers with SFPD’s Bayview Station responded to reports of […]
SFPD: Robbery victim shot outside Mission District bar
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department is investigating two shootings early Tuesday, including one in which a robbery victim was shot outside a bar in the city’s Mission neighborhood. Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, six men left a bar in the Mission and were waiting for a taxi at 23rd and Mission […]
Man injured in early morning shooting in SF’s Mission District
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 26-year-old man was injured in a shooting in San Francisco’s Mission District early Tuesday morning, according to police. The shooting was reported shortly before 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of 23rd Street, where an argument escalated to violence and the man was shot, police said. He was taken to […]
crimevoice.com
Suspect in a Wheelchair Allegedly Shoots Another Man to Death
OAKLAND —Kahalil A. Attiba, 40, of Oakland, who uses a wheelchair, is in custody ineligible for release on bond. Attiba faces multiple charges in connection with the murder of a man earlier this month. The victim Louis “Joey” Truehill, a 60-year-old Oakland resident, was fatally shot on the 1300...
San Francisco police investigate 2 separate shootings stemming from armed robbery, argument
SAN FRANCISCO – Police in San Francisco are investigating two separate incidents -- an armed robbery and an argument -- that led to two men being shot early Tuesday morning, according to authorities.The shooting was reported shortly before 1 a.m. in the 3000 block of 23rd Street, police said.According to SFPD, six men left a bar in the Mission and were waiting for a cab at 23rd and Mission Street. Suddenly a vehicle pulled up with three gunman who robbed the six victims at gunpoint.One of the suspects was armed with a rifle. A 26-year-old man was shot during the...
KTVU FOX 2
Man killed in shooting near UC Berkeley campus identified
BERKELEY, Calif. - More information was emerging about the mass shooting near the UC Berkeley campus over the weekend that claimed one life and injured three people. Shots rang out early Saturday morning on Telegraph and Durant avenues, just outside the Unit 3 student dormitory complex. Police said that a...
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Police Arrest Driver Who Killed 12-Year-Old on Sycamore Drive, Injured 2 Others
ANTIOCH, CA — On October 11, 29-year-old Ray Shaqil Reeves was arrested and booked into the Martinez Detention Facilityfor vehicular manslaughter and 5 charges of assault with deadly weapon. The charges stem from a Sept. 16 crash on Sycamore Drive where at 3:21 pm, Antioch Police and Contra Costa...
KTVU FOX 2
Mother still looking for answers in Oakland unsolved murder
OAKLAND, Calif. - A mother in San Jose is looking for answers after her only son was murdered in an Oakland neighborhood three months ago. Police say they’re investigating but haven’t made any arrests. Tina Harris says she’s been living a nightmare since her son was killed while...
NBC Bay Area
Shots Fired at Oakland Sideshow: Police
Oakland police responded to a sideshow that turned violent early Sunday morning. The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. on 42nd Avenue. The sideshow stretched a few blocks from Foothill to International Boulevard. Police said they arrived to find about 50 cars getting involved. But when officers tried to shut...
Frustrated SF homeowner does own detective work following string of burglaries
SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco homeowner frustrated by police inaction and tired of being a crime victim is trying to crack his own burglary case and making some progress. Victor, who declined to share his last name, shared surveillance video that shows a man walking across the front of his Visitacion Valley home around 6 a.m. on October 2. The suspect leaves after unsuccessfully breaking into a storage room underneath the stairs. But moments later, after the homeowner suspects the man climbed the fence between the neighbor's home, the burglar jumps into his backyard on Campbell Avenue. Victor said the suspect likely...
KTVU FOX 2
Hammer attack on AC Transit bus driver in Oakland caught on video
OAKLAND, Calif. - An attack on an AC Transit bus driver in Oakland over the weekend was caught on video. Bus surveillance video obtained by KTVU showed the driver, who was wearing a white shirt and black jacket, speaking with a colleague. Then, seconds later, a woman runs across the street and strikes the driver over the head with a hammer.
Daughter of Stockton serial killer's Oakland victim speaks out
STOCKTON - Seven shootings attributed to a serial killer in Stockton have left six people dead. Investigators are continuing their hunt for the man who has terrorized the city. CBS13 spoke to the family of Miguel Vazquez, an Oakland man who is believed to have been the killer's first victim. Vazquez was shot and killed in April, and so far, his death is the only one outside of Stockton linked to the serial killer. His daughter says the updates in the investigation have been hard to hear. "Finding out that a serial killer had killed my dad -- the memories came back,...
crimevoice.com
Woman Arrested Allegedly Attempted to Kidnap Children
BERKELEY — A woman with prior arrests for vandalism is now in trouble for allegedly trying to kidnap children. Dominque S. Walker, 36, of Berkeley, is scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing October 26. Walker allegedly tried to kidnap at least six children. The victims included both girls...
Richmond police patrol activity report: Oct. 6-8
The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: Oct. 6-8,...
Victim dies from gunshot wound in Antioch parking lot
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A man has died after being shot in an Antioch parking lot, according to the Antioch Police Department. At around 11:55 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2600 block of Belmont Lane. Officers located one male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, […]
Don’t roll down your window: police release tips for how to stay safe in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A flurry of homicides, a mass school shooting, and deadly car jackings have left some Oakland residents wondering what they can do to stay safe in their city. “People have consternation, fear, anxiety. It’s not just in one or two neighborhoods but most, if not all, of the neighborhoods in our […]
One dead, one injured in Oakland shooting
One person has died after a shooting in Oakland on Friday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department.
SFGate
Pair Arrested In Connection With String Of Shootings
Two San Francisco men are facing firearm-related felony charges, following their arrest in late September. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced the charges Friday against Faalavelave Ulavale, 28, and Arturo Osorio, 30. The pair are accused of multiple shootings that took place between March 2021 and September 2022 in...
