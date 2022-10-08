Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Bobby Engram shares thoughts on Paul Chryst firing at Wisconsin
Bobby Engram might be happy with the way Wisconsin’s offense looked in Saturday’s win over Northwestern, but it came at the cost of saying goodbye to a close friend. Engram, Wisconsin’s OC, was honest when asked about Paul Chryst’s firing last week following the Badgers’ loss to Illinois. A tad emotional, Engram said he had built a close relationship with the longtime coach, but also understood that change is a crucial part of the business in today’s game.
Daily Cardinal
Is Andy Brandt’s hiring the beginning of the end for Tony Granato?
The Wisconsin men’s hockey coaching staff welcomed Andy Brandt to their ranks this offseason. Brandt, a former Badger himself, joined the team with coaching experience at Saint Norbert College in Green Bay. While not head coaching the Green Knights, Brandt experienced success with the program – winning a Division III national championship in 2018 and returning to the NCAA tournament in 2019 and 2022. With this experience, could Brandt be slated as the next men’s hockey head coach in Madison?
Look: Big Ten Quarterback Announces He's Transferring
In-season quarterback transfer announcements are rare, but not when you have a coaching change. Last week, Wisconsin surprised the college football world, firing head coach Paul Chryst. This week, one of the Badgers quarterbacks announced his decision to transfer. Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill is transferring. “First, I want to thank...
nbc15.com
UWPD seeks person of interest in attack after Illinois game
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Police Department released two pictures of the person of interest in a battery that happened right after a Badgers football game and are asking for help identifying the individual. UWPD reports the victim alerted police immediately after the attack, which happened around...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
What’s the area’s next hot spot for industrial development?
For years Kenosha County has been a hot spot for distributors and manufacturers finding available land to move in and escape from Illinois taxes while still being close to the nation’s largest logistics hub: Chicago. Lately, however, another darling has emerged for industrial real estate developers and their would-be...
My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and Suburbs
Here is My List of 16 Things you have to do while in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. This is my personal favorite deep-dish pizza in Illinois. Lou Malnati got his start in the 1940s working in Chicago's first deep-dish pizzeria. He took his pizza expertise to Lincolnwood, a northern suburb of Chicago, where he and his wife Jean opened the first Lou Malnati's Pizzeria on March 17, 1971. Lou was known for his fun-loving character as well as for making Chicago's best pizza.
Chicago suburb ranks among top 'Safest Cities in America', do you agree?
Aurora ranks as one of the "Safest Cities in America," according to a new report. Out of 182 cities, the western suburb came in at 37. WalletHub compared the nearly 200 cities across three key dimensions: home and community safety, financial safety, and natural disaster risk.
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway
MADISON — If there’s one thing the liberals of Madison won’t tolerate, it’s the law — particularly if that law doesn’t fit with the constraints of their radical belief system. Like children, they don’t like to be told they’re wrong. They absolutely hate it...
