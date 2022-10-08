Read full article on original website
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
San Francisco Seeks Plan to Combat Rising Sea Levels of Up to Seven Feet by 2100Anthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
One Plus Restaurant in BerkeleyGabriella KorosiBerkeley, CA
How Warriors’ Jordan Poole Feels Following Draymond Green Incident
How would you respond if you were punched in the face by a co-worker?. If your answer is something along the lines of not speaking to said co-worker, you may have something in common with Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole. It’s been quite the week for Poole, who was...
This Blazers-Warriors Trade Features Draymond Green
Most often, when someone gives you something, you’ll want to accept it. On the other hand, apologies are different. The NBA has faced a situation of that nature as of late. You don’t have to accept an apology. After all, some things are simply unforgivable. It may be in your own best interests to accept the apology – holding a grudge is not good for you. With that said, if you can’t help it, nobody can force you to.
NFL world reacts to video of Tom Brady kicking Falcons opponent
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently 3-2, which is good enough for first place in the NFC South. That’s not bad for a guy currently ending his 13-year marriage to Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. On Sunday, Brady and the Buccaneers were bailed out on what...
NFL world reacts to likely Odell Beckham Jr. destination
Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t played in the NFL since suffering an ACL injury during the Los Angels Rams‘ Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals last year. But as he recovers from his injury, he remains one of the most coveted free-agent receivers in the league, and one team has reportedly emerged as the favorite to land him.
Apartment Therapy
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer
Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Popculture
Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long
Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
Nick Saban reveals Alabama’s one serious weakness
The Alabama Crimson Tide may be undefeated so far this season, but that definitely doesn’t mean that all of those games have been pretty, with the team losing the turnover battle in four of the team’s six wins this season. While the excessive number of turnovers hasn’t cost the team a game yet this season, head coach Nick Saban knows it could in the future.
Raiders sign veteran receiver after Davante Adams’ altercation
Despite an excellent performance on the field, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams stole the headlines after Monday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs for all the wrong reasons with his viral altercation with a photographer. Following the Raiders‘ loss to the Chiefs, Adams shoved a media member...
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
NFL reacts to Buffalo Bills, Christian McCaffrey news
The Buffalo Bills have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL at the moment, and it’s looking to add one of the league’s most explosive players in Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, according to Buffalo 13WHAM reporter Dan Fetes:. “A source has confirmed to me...
NFL world reacts to surprising Tua Tagovailoa update
Nearly two weeks after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary head injury during a primetime game against the Cincinnati Bengals, it looks like the quarterback is taking some big steps toward returning to the field. According to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelisseo of the NFL Network,...
Shaquille O’Neal reveals Jeff Bezos's investing principle that he still uses today
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal shared an investment principle he heard from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, which he says has inspired his approach ever since. "I was at a tech conference in Vegas and I heard the great Jeff Bezos say 'If you invest in things, it's going to change people's lives,' you will definitely get a nice return," he recalled, speaking CNBC's Hadley Gamble in Abu Dhabi Sunday.
Patriots reveal huge Mac Jones injury update
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been out with a high ankle sprang since week 2 of the NFL season when they lost against the Baltimore Ravens. There were even rumors that Jones was trying to make it back last week against the Green Bay Packers and had planned on playing but Patriots quarterback coach Joe Judge did not say if the team has set a timetable on Jones’ return to the lineup.
NFL world reacts to Davante Adams’ apology after shoving media member
It was an exciting finish on Monday night between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs. But one ugly moment involving Raiders star receiver Davante Adams stole many of the headlines following the game. Las Vegas was marching down the field in their final possession of the game...
Referee shockingly defends controversial roughing the passer decision
During Monday night’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders, a controversial roughing the passer penalty not only gave the Raiders a first down, but the call also nullified a fumble that would have given the Chiefs the ball. The call got the NFL world in quite a frenzy, but referee Carl Cheffers defended his decision after the game.
NFL world reacts to concerning star quarterbacks news
There are few more high-profile jobs in the entire United States than playing quarterback in the National Football League, and those who thrive in that role are usually rewarded for their performance. But unfortunately, for a few NFL quarterbacks, this season has not exactly gone according to plan after signing big extensions with their respective teams.
Tony Kornheiser: Warriors should ‘move Heaven and Earth' to find who leaked Draymond video
Pardon the Interruption’s Tony Kornheiser says the Warriors should “move Heaven and Earth” to find who leaked video of Draymond Green punching teammate Jordan Poole at a recent practice.
