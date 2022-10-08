ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stereogum

Biohazard Reuniting Classic Lineup For European Festivals

After more than a decade without their original vocalist and bassist Evan Seinfeld, classic Brooklyn hardcore act Biohazard are reportedly set to get the original lineup back together for a handful of European dates in 2023. Teaming back up with Seinfeld, who left in 2011, Billy Graziadei (guitar/vocals), Bobby Hambel (guitar), and Danny Schuler (drums) will kick off their reunion at Bloodstock Open Air festival at Catton Park, Walton-On-Trent in the UK on August 13, then make their way to Dynamo Metalfest, happening August 19 and 20 in Eindhoven, Netherlands.
guitar.com

“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar

At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
American Songwriter

Review: Bobby Weir & Wolf Brothers Carry on Tradition with New Album

Bobby Weir & Wolf Brothers/Live In Colorado Vol. 2/Third Man Records. One of the effects of a lingering legacy means that Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzman will forever be haunted by the ghost of the Grateful Dead, whether willingly or not. That’s only natural of course; it’s hard to escape from under the shadow of one of the most iconic bands of all time, one that defined so many styles—from psychedelia and jam to early Americana and improvisation. Not that the former members want to evade that identification; after all, the reverence for Captain Trips, Jerry Garcia, still permeates every pore. So too, any offshoot of the original ensemble—whether it’s Dead and Company, Phil Lesh and Friends, Ratdog, Planet Drum, or the Other Ones— remains an integral branch of the same family tree.
Whiskey Riff

Meet Billy Strings… The “Future Of Bluegrass”

The press around Billy Strings is not slowing down. With his recent announcement of his album, Me/And/Dad, Billy Strings has had some great time in the press. Most recently, an interview for CBS Sunday Morning. Conor Knighton sat down to talk to Strings more about his childhood, growing up in...
Rolling Stone

Ramblin’ Jack Elliott Is Still on the Move, Thinking of John Prine, and Telling Tales

Even though 91-year-old troubadour Ramblin’ Jack Elliott didn’t feel like getting out of bed this morning, there was a gig to play. Another chance to dust off his cowboy hat, grab the guitar case, and make it to the show on time. “I didn’t know if I could play at all this morning. I spent the whole day in bed,” Elliott tells Rolling Stone backstage after at a sold-out gig at the Grey Eagle in Asheville, North Carolina, earlier this month. “But it’s the enthusiasm, all these kids smiling and clapping [in the audience], that wakes me up.” The folk singer...
