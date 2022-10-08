Read full article on original website
Biohazard Reuniting Classic Lineup For European Festivals
After more than a decade without their original vocalist and bassist Evan Seinfeld, classic Brooklyn hardcore act Biohazard are reportedly set to get the original lineup back together for a handful of European dates in 2023. Teaming back up with Seinfeld, who left in 2011, Billy Graziadei (guitar/vocals), Bobby Hambel (guitar), and Danny Schuler (drums) will kick off their reunion at Bloodstock Open Air festival at Catton Park, Walton-On-Trent in the UK on August 13, then make their way to Dynamo Metalfest, happening August 19 and 20 in Eindhoven, Netherlands.
“I’ve always been inspired by Deftones, Lamb Of God, Crowbar…” Willow Smith on embracing her rock roots and a St Vincent guitar
At just 21 years old, Willow has already made more of an impact on the music scene than most could ever hope for. It was perhaps always on the cards that she’d follow megastar multi-hyphenate parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, not to mention brother Jaden, into the entertainment world. But even in that company becoming a platinum-selling pop-star at the age of ten (with hater-bashing earworm Whip My Hair) has to be classed as precocious.
Review: Bobby Weir & Wolf Brothers Carry on Tradition with New Album
Bobby Weir & Wolf Brothers/Live In Colorado Vol. 2/Third Man Records. One of the effects of a lingering legacy means that Bob Weir, Phil Lesh, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzman will forever be haunted by the ghost of the Grateful Dead, whether willingly or not. That’s only natural of course; it’s hard to escape from under the shadow of one of the most iconic bands of all time, one that defined so many styles—from psychedelia and jam to early Americana and improvisation. Not that the former members want to evade that identification; after all, the reverence for Captain Trips, Jerry Garcia, still permeates every pore. So too, any offshoot of the original ensemble—whether it’s Dead and Company, Phil Lesh and Friends, Ratdog, Planet Drum, or the Other Ones— remains an integral branch of the same family tree.
2004 Animals compilation 'Retrospective' getting its first vinyl release in November
The 2004 compilation The Animals Retrospective, featuring classic songs that famed British Invasion band The Animals and its lead singer, Eric Burdon, recorded from 1964 to 1970, will be released on vinyl for the first time on November 18. The album, which can be preordered now, will be issued as...
Meet Billy Strings… The “Future Of Bluegrass”
The press around Billy Strings is not slowing down. With his recent announcement of his album, Me/And/Dad, Billy Strings has had some great time in the press. Most recently, an interview for CBS Sunday Morning. Conor Knighton sat down to talk to Strings more about his childhood, growing up in...
Norah Jones Makes Your Wishes Come True by Announcing New Christmas Album, Podcast
Fans of Norah Jones will be having themselves a merry little Christmas this holiday season (assuming they celebrate on December 25) with the release of a new Norah Jones album. That’s right, Jones has announced a new festive deluxe LP, which is slated to drop on October 21. Her new...
Rival Sons' Jay Buchanan: the soundtrack of my life
Rival Sons' frontman Jay Buchanan picks his artists, records and gigs of lasting significance, and reveals the existence of the secret solo album he made in 2007
Jackie Evancho on Songwriting and Rediscovering Joni Mitchell with Covers Album ‘Carousel of Time’
Joni Mitchell was always part of Jackie Evancho’s musical memory. Named after Joni Mitchell and James Taylor’s 1970 live album, Jackie Evancho’s Carousel of Time, a rendition of 10 Mitchell classics, moves back and forth, spanning the earlier chapters within Mitchell’s songbook. “I’ve heard her since...
Alvvays’ Molly Rankin: ‘We drive people crazy with the things that we want’
After a five year wait, the Canadian indie-rock band have returned with Blue Rev, one of the best records of the year. Their lead singer and guitarist reflects on perfectionism, Morrissey fandom and creating a sound that’s ‘strange and familiar’
Ramblin’ Jack Elliott Is Still on the Move, Thinking of John Prine, and Telling Tales
Even though 91-year-old troubadour Ramblin’ Jack Elliott didn’t feel like getting out of bed this morning, there was a gig to play. Another chance to dust off his cowboy hat, grab the guitar case, and make it to the show on time. “I didn’t know if I could play at all this morning. I spent the whole day in bed,” Elliott tells Rolling Stone backstage after at a sold-out gig at the Grey Eagle in Asheville, North Carolina, earlier this month. “But it’s the enthusiasm, all these kids smiling and clapping [in the audience], that wakes me up.” The folk singer...
PRS adds 20-watt head and 1x12 cab to its HDRX amp range inspired by Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Woodstock’ Marshall Super Lead
The surprisingly affordable lower-watt alternative retains the Authentic Hendrix Touring Circuit, which is inspired by one of Hendrix's own personal amps that was studied by PRS in 2018. Last June, PRS introduced its HDRX range of guitar amps and cabs – a collection of electric guitar amps that paid homage...
KT Tunstall Closes Trilogy of Albums Planting Her More Mindful ‘NUT’
It took seven years for KT Tunstall to get here. Excavating the soul with the 2016 release KIN and moving into the spirit with WAX in 2018, Tunstall followed the cognitive thought patterns, and reflections of personal upheavals, on the third and final piece of her humanistic trilogy with NUT.
