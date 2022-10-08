Utah State student gets $500K after lawsuit brought police chief’s comment on sexual assault to light

Read full article on original website
Trip to South Ogden dispensary ends with lewdness and assault charges
A trip to a marijuana dispensary turned violent after a fight broke out in the drive-though lane, resulting in an arrest for lewdness and assault by South Ogden police.
POLICE: Smithfield woman facing DV charges after attempting to use ‘spell’ on victim
SMITHFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A woman is facing several charges after police say that she attempted to bring out a man’s “other personality” by chanting a so-called magic spell and threatening to stab him. Rachelle Walker, 35, is facing one count of Aggravated Assault, a Third Degree Felony, one count of Aggravated Kidnapping in the […]
KUTV
18-year-old arrested after alleged fight with gun at Ben Lomond High School
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — An 18-year-old has been arrested after allegedly fighting on the campus of Ben Lomond High School with a gun. An officer with the Ogden Police Department said he was first made aware of the fight on Oct. 3, when the school's assistant principal showed the officer a video of two males fighting.
Herald-Journal
Preston, FCMC officials attend hospital conference
Preston Mayor Dan Keller and Franklin County Medical Center CEO Darin Dransfield, as well as others from FCMC traveled to Sun Valley, Idaho Oct. 3-6 for the annual Idaho Hospital Association Conference, where Idaho Gov. Brad Little received the 2021 Idaho Hospital Association Star Garnet Award. Brian A. Whitlock, IHA...
Man assaulted for ‘taking too much time’ at Hill Air Force Base golf course
HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4) – A man was allegedly assaulted while playing golf at the Hill Air Force Base’s Hubbard Memorial Golf Course on Saturday, while one witness captured the incident on video. A Davis County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to the golf course on a report of the assault. Upon arrival, the […]
1350kman.com
Ogden Man Arrested on Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child Charges
Riley County Police have charged an Ogden man in connection to a sex crimes investigation involving minors. 67-year-old Floyd Davis is charged with four total counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, involving two different victims. An online criminal complaint alleges Davis of the crime on three separate occasions in 2018 with one victim and again on at least one occasion sometime between July 2016 and February 2018 with another victim. Both victims were under the age of 14 at the time of the alleged crimes.
kjzz.com
Motorcyclist dies after running red light, crashing into vehicle in Roy
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist is dead after allegedly running a red light in front of a Utah Highway Patrol trooper before colliding with a vehicle traveling through the intersection, authorities said. The fatal crash happened in the area of 6000 South and 1900 West shortly after midnight...
KSLTV
Construction equipment stolen in Brigham City
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Brigham City authorities are looking for a stolen skid loader after it was taken Friday morning. According to the Brigham City Police Department, the skid loader was taken early Friday morning at 100 North Main in Brigham City. “It has faded decals on both sides...
kjzz.com
Golfer beats up another player for 'playing too slow' at Hill Air Force Base
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police say he beat up another golfer at the Hill Air Force Base Golf Course after accusing another player of playing too slowly. David Robles, 61, was booked on charges related to aggravated assault and disorderly conduct on October 8.
ksl.com
Deer attack in Bountiful kills family's pet
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A couple said a deer attacked their dog Sunday last week, leaving significant enough internal injuries for the pet to be put down. Lacey Randall said Thursday evening, her 15-year-old dachshund, Bella, was out front briefly when she and her husband, Matt Unrein, started to hear a disconcerting noise coming from that direction.
WATCH: Idiot Parents Put Child’s Life In Danger
We just posted a video, yesterday, of a Wyoming woman getting stabbed by a buck - RIGHT IN THE BELLY! She has multiple holes in her gut that she is hospitalized for. The very next day I see this video of a young girl feeding some bucks on a trail.
Herald-Journal
Letter to the Editor: Bundy impressive at local town hall
On September 27th I attended a town hall meeting in Malad for Ammon Bundy who is running for governor. Mr. Bundy’s talk focused on his “Keep Idaho IDAHO” plan which is described in detail at votebundy.com. The enjoyable part of his presentation was his openness to all questions plus the lively discussions that followed many of the questions. Unlike the far-right radical characterization that the media attaches to Mr. Bundy, he showed himself to be one who believes in personal freedom and rights, who knows his U.S. and Idaho Constitutions and the importance of laws and policies adhering to these documents. Having experienced the heavy hand of the federal government, he understands fully how an overreaching government, federal and state, can rob citizens of their constitutionally protected freedoms.
kslnewsradio.com
Missing teen out of Clinton area
CLINTON, Utah — According to a family member, Lela went missing at 9:00 a.m. Sunday, October 9, 2022. She was last seen at 11:45 p.m. at her home on October 8. Clinton City Police have a report of her disappearance. Her family says she is most likely wearing white...
KUTV
Driver who hit 5-year-old Weber County boy brings surprise gift to hospital
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Weber County boy who was hit by a pickup truck got a surprise visit – and a special present – from the driver of that vehicle in his hospital room. Bentley Roberts was hit Wednesday around 6:00 p.m. in the area...
Herald-Journal
Will they, won't they? County council to continue debate on elected officials' raises
Cache County Council members are slated to once again address a possible cost-of-living adjustment for themselves and other county elected officials Tuesday evening during their regular meeting. The proposition was originally discussed during a Sept. 13 workshop when Amy Adams — the county human resources director — discussed a noteworthy...
Community bonds together to help family displaced from house fire
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A Weber County family was left devasted after their home went up in flames. According to South Ogden city officials, it happened Saturday morning at 5300 South and 765 East. Fire crews were able to knock the fire down, and everyone made it out. Unfortunately, 2 dogs didn’t and were […]
utahbusiness.com
Big-D Construction wraps up a new project at Weber State University
Ogden— Long-time partners, Big-D Construction, Weber State University, and the Division of Facilities Construction and Management (DFCM,) are excited to announce the completion of the Noorda Engineering, Applied Science & Technology Building. An open house celebration and tour of the new educational facility was held today on the University’s...
Herald-Journal
Franklin County has lowest gas prices in Idaho
Drivers in the Gem State are paying much more for a gallon of gas than in other parts of the country, but so far, the heavy impact of a recent surge in pump prices has been felt primarily in northern Idaho. Meanwhile, AAA’s regular survey of fuel prices indicates that...
Herald-Journal
Developing Town: Bazaars of yore supported good causes
Editorial Note: Part 293 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. (Sources: Preston News, 1907, 1911; Southeastern Advocate, December, 1914; Preston Booster, 1912; Franklin County Citizen, 1914-1915; Images of America, Preston, by Necia P. Seamons) Today’s definition of the word “bazaar” brings forth...
Ogden hairstylist offers free services for those struggling with mental health
Monday was World Mental Health Day, and one Utah hairstylist offered her services for free to help those struggling.
