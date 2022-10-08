Read full article on original website
KOMU
Southern Boone Softball run-rules on senior night
ASHLAND - Emotions were heavy in Ashland following a short 3 inning game as Southern Boone run-ruled Osage 15-0. The Eagles were out and running in the 1st inning. Paige Cruzan got the scoring going with a triple to bring in one run. Up 2-0 in the bottom of 1st,...
KOMU
Rock Bridge girls tennis defeats Cor Jesu Academy, advances to state semifinal
Rock Bridge girls tennis beat Cor Jesu Academy 5-1 in the MSHSAA Class 3 quarterfinal Monday at Bethel Park in Columbia. Crucial wins in the singles matches by No. 1 Jenna Lin, No. 4 Prathyankara Premkumar and No. 6 Sriya Pokala helped clinch the victory for Rock Bridge. Premkumar had...
KOMU
VIDEO: Missouri falls on the road to Florida 24-17, still looking for first SEC victory
Mistakes on offense costed the Missouri Tigers as their comeback attempt against the Florida Gators fell short in a 24-17 loss. The Tigers are still winless against SEC opponents and their overall record is now just 2-4.
KOMU
Playing 4 Hope golf tournament helps support hundreds of Missouri students
COLUMBIA - Playing 4 Hope hosted its first annual golf tournament Monday to raise money to help support its programs. The organization supports children in the hospital and gives schools supplies and promotes mental health awareness in public schools. "As we raise more funds, we're able to give, not only...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Tuesday, October 11
Police say they are investigating a "suspicious death" in north Columbia. Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of High Quest Drive for a service call after 5 p.m. Monday. They are asking the public to avoid the area until further notice. Chief Geoff Jones was at the scene, along...
KOMU
Lake Regional Pharmacy combines locations
OSAGE BEACH - Lake Regional Pharmacy has announced plans to consolidate locations. The move will shift services to the three pharmacy locations that are open seven days per week. Free delivery service also will continue. Pharmacy stores in Lake Ozark, located at 1870 Bagnell Dam Boulevard, and in Laurie, located...
abc17news.com
Tracking another round of storms by early Wednesday morning
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with another round of storms before sunrise. Lows in the upper 50s to around 60 with gusty south winds. TOMORROW: Morning showers and storms, exiting before noon. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70 with gusty northwest winds. EXTENDED: More than half an inch of rain...
Callaway sheriff’s attorney claims Chism is innocent
MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) Travis Noble -- an attorney representing Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism -- claims his client was not drinking and driving. "I'm not sure how sitting in a parked vehicle not running waiting for someone to come pick you up is driving while intoxicated under Missouri law," Noble said. Chism was waiting to meet The post Callaway sheriff’s attorney claims Chism is innocent appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
$11 million in mid-Missouri road improvements approved by transportation commission
JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission (MHTC) has approved over $11 million in contracts to improve roads across mid-Missouri. Among the projects approved by the commission is the diamond grinding and pavement repair of over 10 miles of pavement along eastbound Interstate 70 in Callaway County. The project...
Jefferson City announces Thursday road closures
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Jefferson City on Thursday will close the 900th Block of Belair and the 2500th block of Royal Air from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Road closed signs will be posted. Motorists are urged to find alternate routes. For additional information, contact the Department of Public Works at (573) 634-6410. The post Jefferson City announces Thursday road closures appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Troopers Report Four Arrests In Area Counties
Four arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 10:25 pm in Randolph County, Troopers arrested 32-year-old Crystal G Goddard of Salisbury for three counts of alleged DWI with someone under the age of 17 in the vehicle. She was processed and released.
Jeff City Airbnb Features Maybe the Best Private Pool in Missouri
If pools are your priority when seeking some relaxation time, boy have I found a Missouri place for you. It's a villa in Jefferson City and it just might have the best private pool in Missouri. Where to start? How about the more than 6,000 square foot relaxation space in...
KOMU
Missouri Task Force 1 coming home from Florida
FORT MYERS, Fl. - Missouri Task Force 1 is heading home after being demobilized from Fort Myers, the Boone County Fire Protection District announced Sunday. The team is expected to arrive in Boone County on Wednesday around noon. They will first stop at the Guardian Center in Georgia to participate in scheduled deployment exercises and drop off equipment, the Boone County Fire Protection District said in a Facebook post.
A three-vehicle car crash leaves two people dead in Camden County, Missouri
CAMEN COUNTY, Mo.- Two people are dead after a crash in Camden County, Missouri. Around 6:00 pm on Friday night Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a call about a crash in Camden County. According to a crash report a 2006 Chevrolet HHR driven by Ashley Dinkins, 24, of Camdenton, Missouri, attempted to pass a […]
Steak N Shake open after car hit wall
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Steak N Shake in west Columbia was damaged after a car hit the building. The Columbia Fire Department responded to the restaurant on Worley Street at 2:15 p.m. A car went into the building but the area was determined to be safe. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was The post Steak N Shake open after car hit wall appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Driver suspected of DWI after crash in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY — A mid-Missouri man was taken into custody Sunday night after a crash in the 1600 block of US Highway 50/63 in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department says 42-year-old Jason Strope, of Linn, was driving westbound when he crashed into the back of a vehicle driven by Katina Paternostro around 7:30 PM.
Faulty wires result in family losing entire home
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ.) A Boone County family's mobile home was burnt down Saturday evening, and with it destroyed several irreplaceable items. "I lost my mom's necklace that had ashes in it. My grandbaby's half-brother passed away in May, we lost his ashes," Tammy Crow said. The house fire on Saturday occurred on Wyatt Lane and The post Faulty wires result in family losing entire home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
MU Health Care to hold drive-thru flu shot events in Columbia and Fulton
COLUMBIA − MU Health Care will host drive-thru flu shot clinics in Columbia and Fulton this weekend. In Columbia, the drive-thru clinic will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at South Providence Medical Park, located at 551 E. Southampton Drive. Additional flu shot clinics will be held at the medical park on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 at the same time.
KOMU
Man charged after body of female discovered in north Columbia home
COLUMBIA - A man has been charged in connection to a women's death in north Columbia. Adam Conner, 37, faces two charges: tampering with evidence in a felony prosecution and second-degree murder. Officers were called to the 1700 block of High Quest Drive for a report of a missing person...
