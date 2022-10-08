COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Steak N Shake in west Columbia was damaged after a car hit the building. The Columbia Fire Department responded to the restaurant on Worley Street at 2:15 p.m. A car went into the building but the area was determined to be safe. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was The post Steak N Shake open after car hit wall appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO