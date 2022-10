If you had said before the season began that the Tennessee Volunteers were going to have two College Gameday visits before October was over…well, I think you would’ve been placed into the “optimistic” portion of the fan base. But here we are, heading into the famed Third Saturday in October rivalry against the Alabama Crimson Tide, with both teams undefeated and flaunting top 10 rankings. For the record, this is the first time since 1989 where both Alabama and Tennessee are undefeated entering the matchup.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO