Basalt, ID

Idaho State Journal

Two suspects arrested following SWAT standoff at Pocatello apartment complex

POCATELLO — Two suspects are in custody following a SWAT standoff at a north Pocatello apartment complex on Tuesday night. Pocatello police deployed their SWAT team and armored vehicle during the standoff at the apartment complex in the 1800 block of West Quinn Road near Philbin Road. The standoff ended around 9:30 p.m. when both suspects surrendered, police said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Trial date set for rest stop murder suspect

IDAHO FALLS – The trial date for a man accused of murdering another man at a rest stop near Ririe has been set. Randy Michael Larkin, 58, is expected to stand trial on July 17, 2023, for first-degree murder charges relating to the death of 36-year-old Morey Pelton. Larkin...
RIRIE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Investigators ask for help finding teenager missing since Friday

The following is a news release and photos from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Korbyn Domning, who was reported as a runaway Friday evening. Parents discovered information that Korbyn intended to leave the area...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Aggravated assault charge dismissed against Bonneville man

A felony case against an Idaho Falls man who was accused of making threats with a gun have been dismissed. Court records state the Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office requested the court dismiss a case against Justin Haddon, 32, who was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon enhancement.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Speeding man on Bullet bike leads police on chase

REXBURG — A man speeding on a Bullet bike led police on a short chase Monday night before officers called off the pursuit. It began around 10:05 p.m. when a Rexburg officer tried to pull the rider over on Main Street for speeding. The man refused to stop and took off, according to Rexburg Police Chief Joshua Rhodes.
REXBURG, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police find no evidence of threat after report of woman with gun on ISU campus

POCATELLO — Police responded to Idaho State University’s Pocatello campus late Monday afternoon after a report that a woman carrying a rifle and ammo was in the area of a residence hall. The report could not be confirmed after a thorough investigation and police said they do not believe there is any threat on campus. The report from an ISU student came in around 4 p.m. that the armed woman...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Police determine no threat after report of woman with a gun at ISU

POCATELLO — Local police have confirmed there is no threat to a college campus after it was reported that a woman was seen carrying a firearm into a building. According to an Idaho State University alert, there was a report of a woman that was seen carrying a firearm into the Owen-Redfield Complex. The alert was sent out to students at 4:36 p.m. and asked students to avoid the area.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Why pink badges this October are extra special for a local sheriff’s office

BLACKFOOT — A little bit of pink is showing up on black uniforms for deputies in Bingham County so they can raise awareness for breast cancer and honor one of their own. Pink badges were presented to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office last week. Deputies can wear them on their uniforms in October for breast cancer awareness. The badges are special because they also represent one of their employees.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Blackfoot man gets plea deals covering 26 charges and two counties

POCATELLO — A man originally facing a total of 40 charges has reached plea agreements in Bannock and Bingham counties. Cody Gene Anson, 30, has agreed to plead guilty to five charges — three felonies and two misdemeanors — in Bannock County, court records show. He has already pleaded guilty to another four felonies in Bingham Couty. In exchange, 13 other felonies and four misdemeanors will be dismissed between the two counties.
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello woman gets time served, probation for injuring an infant

POCATELLO — A woman who birthed a baby addicted to opiates and suffering from “significant withdrawals” has been sentenced to probation. Lydia Anna Hernandez, 33, was sentenced to 90 days in jail by Magistrate Judge Carol Tippi Jarman for a misdemeanor charge of injury to a child, court records show. However, Hernandez received 30 days credit for times served, and the other 60 days were suspended. She had been placed on probation for one year.
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Fort Hall woman sentenced to probation, alcohol treatment for striking officer

POCATELLO — A woman who pleaded guilty to striking an officer has been sentenced to probation. Stoney High Eagle, 19, was sentenced to three years of felony probation for two felony counts of battery on a police officer, court records show. A prison sentence of two to three years was suspended by District Judge Rick Carnaroli.

