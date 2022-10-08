ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Live Updates: Miami Hurricanes vs. North Carolina

By Luke Chaney,Collier Logan
 4 days ago

Follow along for live updates from Miami's Week 6 matchup against North Carolina.

A disappointing 2-2 start leaves the Miami Hurricanes in desperate need of a win in their Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) opener against North Carolina (4-1, 1-0 ACC).

The 'Canes used their bye week to regroup after a shocking 45-31 defeat in Week 4 to Middle Tennessee State. The Tar Heels, in contrast, are looking to carry over momentum from a 41-10 drubbing of Virginia Tech last Saturday.

In Miami's loss to the Blue Raiders, the Hurricanes' defense allowed 408 passing yards to quarterback Chase Cunningham , who also ran for 29 yards and totaled four combined touchdowns.

Offensively, UM also struggled. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke completed 16 of 32 passes for 138 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He was benched in the third quarter for redshirt freshman Jake Garcia . The second-year signal-caller threw for 169 yards on 10 completions in relief of Van Dyke.

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal put rumors of a quarterback change to rest earlier this week, announcing that Van Dyke would remain the starter against North Carolina.

The quarterback position has not been an issue for UNC, as first-year starter Drake Maye has blossomed into one of the best quarterbacks in the ACC. The redshirt freshman has thrown for 1,594 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. Maye is also a threat with his feet, as he has rushed for 255 yards and three touchdowns in addition to his passing excellence.

Miami's defense will have to slow down Maye and UNC's high-octane offense to leave Hard Rock Stadium with a victory.

Follow along for live updates from All Hurricanes throughout today's contest.

Live thread for Miami vs. North Carolina

(7:43) FINAL: Miami 24, North Carolina 27

(7:38) The Canes convert on fourth down with a short connection from Van Dyke to Mallory.

(7:36) Miami has a fourth-and-four on their own 35 yard line. North Carolina calls timeout. Canes will have 46 seconds when the clock starts.

(7:31) Miami LB Corey Flagg comes up with a big third down stop and the Canes will likely get one more drive with just over a minute on the clock.

(7:25) The Hurricanes recover the onside kick, but the play is negated due to an out of bounds player. North Carolina takes possession with just over two minutes left.

(7:23) Van Dyke hits WR Colbie Young for a 16-yard touchdown. Young had a few big catches on the drive. North Carolina 27, Miami 24 (Q4 2:20).

(7:12) The Hurricanes have the ball at midfield. They need two scores with just under four minutes to go.

(7:07) North Carolina hits a chip shot FG to make it a ten-point game. North Carolina 27, Miami 17 (Q4 4:10).

(6:46) Miami RB Jaylan Knighton fumbles inside the red zone and the Tar Heels take over at their own 17-yard line.

(6:21) Miami is forced to punt, but punter Lou Hedley pins the Tar Heels inside their own 5-yard line.

(6:13) Miami will receive the kick off with just under eight minutes left in the third quarter.

(6:13) UNC hits the 38-yard field goal and extends their lead to seven. North Carolina 24, Miami 17

(6:02) Miami S Kam Kinchens gets a pick and the Hurricanes take over at their own 27-yard line.

HALFTIME

-Passing: Van Dyke 20/25, 290 yds, 2 TDs - Maye 13/2, 253 yds, 2 TDs, 1 INT

-Rushing: Miami-18 car/36 yards, UNC 16 car/76 yards

-Turnovers: Miami-0, UNC-1 (Maye INT)

(5:38) Borregales hits the 38-yard FG to end the half and it's a one-score game. North Carolina 21, Miami 17- HALFTIME

(5:31 PM) Miami QB Van Dyke scrambles and hits RB Henry Parrish for the 7-yard TD score. That caps off a 72-yard Hurricanes drive. North Carolina 21, Miami 14 (Q2 0:28)

(5:22 PM) UNC QB Maye hits WR Josh Downs for a Tar Heel TD. North Carolina 21, Miami 7 (Q2 1:31).

(5:09 PM) Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke connects on a red zone pass to Key'Shawn Smith who walks into the end zone untouched. The Canes are on the board. North Carolina 14, Miami 7 (Q2 5:50)

(5:00 PM) The Tar Heels go on a 99-yard drive and finish with a punch in run from RB Hampton. North Carolina 14, Miami 0 (Q2 8:34)

(4:53 PM) The Hurricanes are stopped on fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line. UNC will take over with 99 yards to go.

(4:47 PM) Miami center Jakai Clark walks gingerly off the field and into the locker room.

(4:38 PM) END FIRST QUARTER-North Carolina 7, Miami 0

(4:34 PM) Miami comes up with a huge stop on fourth-and-goal. The Hurricanes will take over at their own eight-yard line.

(4:32 PM) UNC QB Drake Maye converts on fourth down with a big run into the Miami red zone. The Tar Heels are inside the 10-yard line.

(4:25 PM) Miami K Andy Borregales misses a 53-yard FG and the Tar Heels take over at their own 35-yard line.

(4:17 PM) UNC QB Drake Maye hits receiver JJ Jones for a 74-yard TD. Tar Heels strike first. North Carolina 7, Miami 0 (Q1 8:55)

(4:11 PM) Miami drives the ball to midfield on their opening series but are forced to punt. The Tar Heels received the punt and will start their drive at their own five-yard line.

