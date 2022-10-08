According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. Bet Now at FanDuel. #3 Arthurian – Keeneland R1 (1:00 PM ET) Arthurian has a top jockey booked and is taken to bounce back to form following a lesser effort at Horsehoe Indianapolis last time. Brawndo is back at a more suitable trip today and is up there on the shortlist too, while Belfast Boy is another that comes into the reckoning. Bet Now at FanDuel.

SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO