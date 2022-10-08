Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartCoden, AL
3 Haunted Hotels in San DiegoHotMamaTravelSan Diego, CA
Authentic Korean Cuisine in San Diego - WoomiokDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
Related
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario on Braves' bench in NLDS Game 1
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the NLDS versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Rosario will sit versus a southpaw, as he did throughout the regular season. Robbie Grossman will cover left field and hit ninth. Ronald Acuna will start in right and lead things off for Atlanta.
numberfire.com
Padres' Brandon Drury batting fourth in Game 1 on Tuesday
San Diego Padres outfielder/infielder Brandon Drury is in the starting lineup for Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. Drury will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Julio Urias and the Dodgers. Josh Bell moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Drury for...
numberfire.com
Gleyber Torres (illness) hitting third for New York's Tuesday ALDS opener
New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres is starting in Tuesday's Game One American League Division Series contest against the Cleveland Guardians. Torres will operate second base after New York's infielder missed time with a non-COVID illness and DJ LeMahieu was held out of New York's playoff roster with a foot injury.
numberfire.com
Edmundo Sosa sitting for Phillies in NLDS Game 2
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS on Wednesday against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. Bryson Stott will replace Sosa at shortstop and hit ninth. In Game 1 on Tuesday, Sosa had a double, a sac fly, a walk, and a run scored.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Phillies-Braves Game 2 delayed by weather Wednesday
The Philadelphia Phillies-Atlanta Braves NLDS Game 2 will be delayed due to inclement weather on Wednesday. First pitch was initially scheduled at 4:35 p.m. ET between the Phillies' Zack Wheeler and the Braves' Kyle Wright. The new start time has yet to be announced. Wheeler has a $9,800 salary on...
numberfire.com
Josh Bell sitting for Padres in Game 1 on Tuesday
San Diego Padres infielder Josh Bell is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. Bell will move to the bench on Tuesday with Brandon Drury starting at designated hitter. Drury will bat fourth versus left-hander Julio Urias and the Dodgers. numberFire's models...
numberfire.com
Dodgers starting Trayce Thompson in Tuesday's Game 1 NLDS lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is batting eighth in Tuesday's Game One National League Division Series contest against San Diego Padres. Thompson will take over left field after Joey Gallo was rested at home versus San Diego's right-hander Mike Clevinger. numberFire's models project Thompson to score 9.7 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Robbie Grossman grabbing seat Wednesday for Braves
Atlanta Braves outfielder Robbie Grossman is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the NLDS. Eddie Rosario will replace Grossman in left field and hit ninth. Rosario has a $2,100 salary on Wednesday and numberFire’s models project him...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Carlos Santana (hamstring) at DH for Mariners in Game 1
Seattle Mariners first baseman Carlos Santana (hamstring) will be the designated hitter and bat sixth in Game 1 of the ALDS against right-hander Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros. What It Means:. Santana aggravated a hamstring issue in the Wild Card round, but he's good to go for the ALDS....
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Wednesday 10/12/22
The remaining AL teams get the day off, so the two NLDS matchups are the focus on Wednesday. The Phillies and Braves begin the festivities at 4:35 pm ET, and they're followed by the 8:37 pm ET Padres-Dodgers nightcap. For the purposes of this piece, we'll assume both games play...
numberfire.com
William Contreras on Braves' bench in NLDS Game 2
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday against right-hander Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the NLDS. Contreras was the Braves' designated hitter in Game 1 and went 1-for-4 with a double, a run, a walk, and a whiff. Marcell Ozuna will take over as the DH for Game 2 and hit eighth.
numberfire.com
Yesterday's Perfect MLB DFS Lineups: Tuesday 10/11/22
Ever finish a night of daily fantasy baseball and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like?. Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Yesterday's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our daily fantasy baseball tools, where you...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
MLB Betting Guide: Wednesday 10/12/22
NumberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money – whether you are betting on the total, a runline, or moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting on any given...
numberfire.com
Commanders' Carson Wentz (shoulder) available for Week 6
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (shoulder) is available for Week 6's game against Chicago Bears. Wentz has been removed from the injury report and will be available for Thursday's clash with the Bears. Our models expect him to complete 21.9 passes on 34.3 attempts against Chicago. Wentz's Week 6 projection...
numberfire.com
Horse Racing Best Bets for Wednesday 10/12/22
According to numberFire Racing's projections, these are the best bets to make at FanDuel Racing today. Bet Now at FanDuel. #3 Arthurian – Keeneland R1 (1:00 PM ET) Arthurian has a top jockey booked and is taken to bounce back to form following a lesser effort at Horsehoe Indianapolis last time. Brawndo is back at a more suitable trip today and is up there on the shortlist too, while Belfast Boy is another that comes into the reckoning. Bet Now at FanDuel.
numberfire.com
NHL Betting Guide: Tuesday 10/11/22
Though we had the Global Series games last week, the NHL season kicks off on North American soil on Tuesday. It should be a good pair of contests. First, it's an Eastern Conference Finals rematch in New York as the Rangers host the Lightning. Then, the Golden Knights and Kings will battle as Pacific Division hopefuls.
NHL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: Adjusted Fantasy Points Allowed (Week 6 Update)
As fantasy football players, we need to study matchups each and every week. How exactly to determine the best matchups can be tricky, but rather than look just at yards per carry or passing yards per game allowed, we have better alternatives. Fantasy points per game allowed to opponents can...
NFL・
Comments / 0