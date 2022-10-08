Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – Winning is all that matters in the Jayhawk Conference, and Garden City did just that Saturday against Independence. Late mistakes guided the Broncbusters to a 17-7 victory over the Pirates Saturday night at Broncbuster Stadium. Ty Perry threw for 120 yards and two touchdowns, and Garden City won its third game in a row. Minnick’s team improved to 3-3 overall and 3-1 in conference play.

GARDEN CITY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO