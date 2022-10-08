Read full article on original website
3 keys to an Indiana win over Maryland
Indiana will try to break its streak of consecutive losses this weekend as it welcomes the Maryland Terrapins and coach Mike Locksley to Bloomington. Maryland took a victory over the Hoosiers last...
Return of Jalen Graham energizes Purdue defense
The long wait is over. Jalen Graham is back ...in a big way. The star Purdue defender trumpeted his return from a tibia fracture last Saturday in Purdue's 31-29 win at Maryland. "Well, it's good to get Jalen Graham back," said Jeff Brohm. Playing for the first time since...
Purdue DB Chris Jefferson expected to be out this week for Nebraska game
Purdue defensive back Chris Jefferson is expected to miss this week's game vs. Nebraska. Jefferson started the first five games of 2022 as a key member of the secondary. But he didn't start last week at Maryland played only 10 snaps last Saturday. Jefferson plays a variety of roles, lining up at safety, nickelback and star (safety/linebacker).
Number Crunching: Week 6
Take a look at some of our eclectic numbers for Purdue football in between Weeks 6 and 7. Aidan O'Connell engineered another comeback in the fourth quarter for the Boilers, as they overcame a six-point deficit with three minutes on the clock. That marks the sixth time in O'Connell's career that he has led the Boilers to overcome a fourth-quarter deficit, most recently in last year's Music City Bowl overtime win where the Boilers trailed with under five minutes in the game. His other last-quarter comebacks were 2019 versus Nebraska and Northwestern, 2020 versus Iowa and 2021 versus Illinois.
Purdue Basketball Notebook: Big Ten media day in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday, the first day of Big Ten Basketball Media Day(s) in Minneapolis, Purdue coach Matt Painter and preseason all-conference center Zach Edey took the Target Center stage to talk about the season ahead and much more. Here are some Purdue-focused notes and interviews from the Tuesday session.
Quick hits from Mickey Joseph Purdue press conference
Believe it or not, the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3 overall, 2-1 in the Big Ten) are in a three-way tie with No. 24 Illinois (5-1, 2-1) and Purdue (4-2, 2-1) for first place in the West division. After rattling off two consecutive conference wins — over Indiana and Rutgers — for...
GoldandBlack.com video: Purdue coach Matt Painter at Big Ten media day
MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday morning, Purdue coach Matt Painter took his turn on stage at Big Ten basketball media day at the Target Center in Minneapolis, with some strong words on freshman Braden Smith, his team's frontcourt, last season's results and more. See what he had to say here in...
Gold and Black Radio at 10 a.m.: Purdue runs steak to 3
Purdue found a path to victory again at Maryland, running its winning streak to three. It'll try to earn No. 4 on Saturday, back at home at Ross-Ade Stadium, vs. Nebraska. Let's chat on Gold and Black Radio.
University Book Store Headlines: 10.11.2022
Purdue looks for first four-game win streak since 2018 - GoldandBlack.com. Downing expected to be out for extended period - GoldandBlack.com. ICYMI: First Look: Nebraska - GoldandBlack.com. Midseason Axe falls on Big Ten assistants - Journal and Courier. Purdue offense at...
GoldandBlack.com video: WR coach Garrick McGee
Purdue WR coach Garrick McGee discusses the development of his unit after practice on Tuesday.
