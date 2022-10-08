Take a look at some of our eclectic numbers for Purdue football in between Weeks 6 and 7. Aidan O'Connell engineered another comeback in the fourth quarter for the Boilers, as they overcame a six-point deficit with three minutes on the clock. That marks the sixth time in O'Connell's career that he has led the Boilers to overcome a fourth-quarter deficit, most recently in last year's Music City Bowl overtime win where the Boilers trailed with under five minutes in the game. His other last-quarter comebacks were 2019 versus Nebraska and Northwestern, 2020 versus Iowa and 2021 versus Illinois.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO