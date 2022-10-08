Read full article on original website
Related
Congressional Black-Jewish Relations Caucus condemns antisemitic comments from rapper Ye
The leaders of a bipartisan congressional caucus dedicated to supporting relations between Black and Jewish Americans and addressing issues that impact both groups released a statement Wednesday denouncing rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, for the antisemitic comments he has made recently. The heads of the Congressional Caucus on Black-Jewish Relations, Reps. Brenda Lawrence […]
WTRF- 7News
“Human Library” puts aside technology for a face-to-face conversation
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The YWCA of Wheeling teamed up with West Virginia Northern Community College to host an inventive project to keep personal communication relevant. It’s called the “Human Library.” A group of around twelve people of various backgrounds are on hand. They invite the public to come to have a ten-minute conversation […]
Comments / 0