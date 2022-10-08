Read full article on original website
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
9 Facts You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Angela Lansbury the voice of Mrs. Potts in Beautiy and the Beast has died at 96Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Lakers Rumors: Stephen A. Smith Says Draymond Green Wants To Join L.A. If He Leaves Warriors Next Summer
Since the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to have a sizable amount of money saved for the 2023 offseason, rumors will link player after player with a move to L.A. Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has been the latest NBA star mentioned as a potential free agency target for L.A. next year, particularly after his infamous altercation with Jordan Poole.
Lakers Video: Patrick Beverley Plans To Hound Chris Paul Until He Retires Or His Ankles Fall Off
Throughout his NBA career, Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley has picked up his fair share of rivals. In fact, many wondered how he and current teammate Russell Westbrook would get along considering their long history. But there is no rival of Beverley’s that is bigger and with more vitriol than the one with Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul.
Dennis Schroder Says Darvin Ham Was ‘Main Reason’ He Came Back To Lakers
When Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham was assembling his coaching staff, it was clear he valued having working relationships in place with the people he hired. The same can now be extended to the roster as the Lakers brought back Dennis Schroder on a one-year deal. Schroder was with the Lakers during the 2020-21 season but actually spent time with Ham during his tenure with the Atlanta Hawks.
Lakers News: Troy Brown Jr. Expected To Be Out Through Season Opener With Back Injury
One of the biggest things that plagued the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2021-22 season was injuries as they constantly had key guys in and out of the lineup from the first game on. The Lakers are looking to avoid that same fate this year, although they are not off to a great start in the preseason with Anthony Davis, Lonnie Walker IV and Troy Brown Jr. among the players already dealing with minor injuries.
Lakers Vs. Timberwolves Preseason Preview: First Test For Darvin Ham’s Starting Rotation
The Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday in what promises to be the first real test for head coach Darvin Ham’s starting rotation. The Timberwolves beat the Lakers 114-99 in Las Vegas last Thursday, expectedly blowing out L.A.’s reserve unit while the team’s stars enjoyed a night off. But Minnesota will face a completely different side at Crypto.com Arena as, with only two preseason games left, Ham has promised to take a closer look at the rotation he will rely on in the first weeks of the 2022-23 campaign.
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Says Matt Ryan ‘May Have Gotten Himself A Job’ After Performance Vs. Warriors
The Los Angeles Lakers finally picked up their first win of the preseason on Sunday night by defeating the Golden State Warriors and there were plenty of positives coming out of the contest. Anthony Davis’ dominance was chief among them, but Matt Ryan was right there as well. The...
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Says Starting Anthony Davis At Center Is Under ‘Heavy Consideration’
Since Darvin Ham took over as the Los Angeles Lakers head coach, it’s been clear that Anthony Davis will become even more important to the Purple and Gold’s success. Right in his first press conference as Lakers head coach, Ham vowed to run the Lakers’ offense through Davis. The plan not only has the blessing of LeBron James, but the four-time NBA champion has reportedly been encouraging the 29-year-old forward to take charge of L.A.’s offense.
Kyle Shanahan returns to Atlanta with first-place 49ers
Kyle Shanahan returns to the site of some of his greatest coaching achievements when the San Francisco 49ers visit the
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Says Final Two Preseason Games Will Be Regular Season Minutes & Rotations
Balancing things for the preseason is always a very thin line and that is certainly the case for Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham. The first-time coach must balance players getting minutes together in order to build chemistry, along with figuring out rotations while not overworking his veterans as well.
