The Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday in what promises to be the first real test for head coach Darvin Ham’s starting rotation. The Timberwolves beat the Lakers 114-99 in Las Vegas last Thursday, expectedly blowing out L.A.’s reserve unit while the team’s stars enjoyed a night off. But Minnesota will face a completely different side at Crypto.com Arena as, with only two preseason games left, Ham has promised to take a closer look at the rotation he will rely on in the first weeks of the 2022-23 campaign.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO