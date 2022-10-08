ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wdrb.com

Cold Front Brings Falling Temperatures

After the last few days have brought lots of sunshine and high temperatures near 80, this cold front is bringing a noticeable drop in temperature. It's not the only one in the next week either. Earlier today the cold front pushed rounds of rain and storms to parts of our...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Lack of rain prompts more odor complaints in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of complaints have been made to Louisville's MSD this month about the foul odor permeating many parts of the city. The sewer district received 70 odor complaints in August, and it jumped to 300 in September. So far this month, they've already had more than...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Indiana State
City
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

Volunteers needed to help clean up Beargrass Creek in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers are needed to help clean up Beargrass Creek this weekend. Louisville MSD said in a news release Tuesday that it will partner with the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission and the Foundation for Ohio River Education to remove litter from an area of Beargrass Creek.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Autumn on the River celebrates the rich history of Bethlehem, Indiana

BETHLEHEM, In (WDRB) -- A small Indiana town is throwing a big party for a good cause. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored Bethlehem, Indiana before their annual Autumn on the River festival. Bethlehem, Indiana is a small village nestled on the banks of the Ohio River between Jeffersonville and Madison. Each...
BETHLEHEM, IN
wdrb.com

9-day eastbound closure of Sherman Minton Bridge delayed again

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A directional closure lasting more than a week that was set to start Wednesday on the Sherman Minton Bridge was delayed again. In a news release Tuesday afternoon, a spokeswoman for the project said the closure was delayed but didn't offer an updated time for it.
NEW ALBANY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Kentucky#The U S Drought Monitor
wdrb.com

New Albany shop owners preparing for Sherman Minton Bridge closure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Although a closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge has been delayed again, some New Albany business owners believe the construction could bring them more business. On Tuesday, officials delayed the nine-day closure eastbound closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge for the second time in a week.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Shively holding community chili cook-off Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shively Fire Department is hosting the Great Bowls of Fire Chili Cook-off. The event runs from 5-8 p.m. Friday and it's free to the public. In order to enter into the cook-off, 3-5 gallons of your best chili — preferably warm — needs to be in a covered pot.
SHIVELY, KY
wdrb.com

New app connecting Louisville homeless directly to people who want to help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new mobile app rolled out in Louisville will now connect the homeless population directly to people who want to help them. It is called the Samaritan app. It allows those who are unhoused to set up a profile, share their story and barriers they face, and lets people donate money directly to them.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wdrb.com

Louisville cat café reaches milestone of 7,000 adoptions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville cat café has reached another milestone. Purrfect Day Café hit 7,000 adoptions over the weekend. The café said more than 30 cats and kittens found their forever homes in just the last week. Purrfect Day opened back in 2018 on Bardstown...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

The local restaurant community has come together for 'The Taste of Louisville' for almost 3 decades

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Celebrate Louisville's food and drink scene and give back to a great cause. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a taste of "The Taste of Louisville." The Kentucky Restaurant Association Louisville Chapter presents the 48th annual event. Mellwood Art Center will host more than 25 Chefs ready to serve you. Sample more than 25 signature dishes including 15 different creative cocktails and mocktails.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

5 Louisville, southern Indiana-area games to watch in Week 9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 9 of the high school football season has several strong matchups, but here are five games to watch across the Louisville and southern Indiana area:. Pleasure Ridge Park (6-2) at duPont Manual (6-1) Coming off its first loss of the season, Manual will look to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Ten20 Craft Brewery set to open 3rd taproom in the Highlands on Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ten20 Craft Brewery will open its third taproom on Bardstown Road in the Highlands later this week. The location — at Douglass Loop that normally housed a Heine Brothers' — will eventually have pizza from MozzaPi, rotating coffee options from local coffee shops, and snack and drinks from are eateries.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy