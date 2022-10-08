Read full article on original website
Related
wdrb.com
Cold Front Brings Falling Temperatures
After the last few days have brought lots of sunshine and high temperatures near 80, this cold front is bringing a noticeable drop in temperature. It's not the only one in the next week either. Earlier today the cold front pushed rounds of rain and storms to parts of our...
wdrb.com
Kentucky, southern Indiana counties issuing burn bans during dry conditions
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Due to a lack of recent rainfall, several Kentucky and southern Indiana counties recently issued burn bans. Clark County, Indiana, just issued its ban Monday. "We obviously don't want to inconvenience the citizens but we also don't want to have a disaster in our community and...
wdrb.com
Lack of rain prompts more odor complaints in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of complaints have been made to Louisville's MSD this month about the foul odor permeating many parts of the city. The sewer district received 70 odor complaints in August, and it jumped to 300 in September. So far this month, they've already had more than...
wdrb.com
Blind pilot flying across the country lands at Bowman Field in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A blind pilot who is flying across the country landed at Bowman Field in Louisville on Monday. Kaiya Armstrong, who is legally blind, is flying from Phoenix, Arizona, to Washington, D.C. Along the way, she is making stops to raise awareness about vision loss. The 21-year-old...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
Volunteers needed to help clean up Beargrass Creek in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers are needed to help clean up Beargrass Creek this weekend. Louisville MSD said in a news release Tuesday that it will partner with the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission and the Foundation for Ohio River Education to remove litter from an area of Beargrass Creek.
wdrb.com
Autumn on the River celebrates the rich history of Bethlehem, Indiana
BETHLEHEM, In (WDRB) -- A small Indiana town is throwing a big party for a good cause. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored Bethlehem, Indiana before their annual Autumn on the River festival. Bethlehem, Indiana is a small village nestled on the banks of the Ohio River between Jeffersonville and Madison. Each...
wdrb.com
Louisville Zoo temporarily closing some areas to protect birds from wild avian flu
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo temporarily closed some areas Wednesday in an effort to protect its birds from the threat of wild avian flu. The zoo announced the closures of its public walk-through aviaries in a news release Wednesday afternoon. It is also moving some of its birds to protected areas.
wdrb.com
9-day eastbound closure of Sherman Minton Bridge delayed again
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A directional closure lasting more than a week that was set to start Wednesday on the Sherman Minton Bridge was delayed again. In a news release Tuesday afternoon, a spokeswoman for the project said the closure was delayed but didn't offer an updated time for it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
New Albany shop owners preparing for Sherman Minton Bridge closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Although a closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge has been delayed again, some New Albany business owners believe the construction could bring them more business. On Tuesday, officials delayed the nine-day closure eastbound closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge for the second time in a week.
wdrb.com
Inspections on Kennedy Bridge will bring lane closures on I-65 South for 2 months
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Inspections on the Kennedy Bridge will lead to sporadic lane closures over the course of the next two months. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the closures will be contained to the far-left and far-right lanes of Interstate 65 South as crews test the metal welds of the bridge.
wdrb.com
Shively holding community chili cook-off Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Shively Fire Department is hosting the Great Bowls of Fire Chili Cook-off. The event runs from 5-8 p.m. Friday and it's free to the public. In order to enter into the cook-off, 3-5 gallons of your best chili — preferably warm — needs to be in a covered pot.
wdrb.com
New app connecting Louisville homeless directly to people who want to help
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new mobile app rolled out in Louisville will now connect the homeless population directly to people who want to help them. It is called the Samaritan app. It allows those who are unhoused to set up a profile, share their story and barriers they face, and lets people donate money directly to them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Zoneton Fire releases streets, dates for this year's neighborhood Halloween visits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the third year in a row, Zoneton firefighters are taking Halloween straight to their neighborhoods. The fire department started the neighborhood visits in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to change up their usual Halloween Open House, hosted for more than 20 years at the fire station.
wdrb.com
Cardinal Stadium hosting job fair on Wednesday for several Louisville businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of companies will be hiring in one place on Wednesday. Cardinal Stadium will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Potential employers include GE Appliances, Norton Healthcare, UPS and the Kentucky Air National Guard. For a full list of companies and positions they're looking to fill, click here.
wdrb.com
Louisville cat café reaches milestone of 7,000 adoptions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville cat café has reached another milestone. Purrfect Day Café hit 7,000 adoptions over the weekend. The café said more than 30 cats and kittens found their forever homes in just the last week. Purrfect Day opened back in 2018 on Bardstown...
wdrb.com
The local restaurant community has come together for 'The Taste of Louisville' for almost 3 decades
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Celebrate Louisville's food and drink scene and give back to a great cause. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a taste of "The Taste of Louisville." The Kentucky Restaurant Association Louisville Chapter presents the 48th annual event. Mellwood Art Center will host more than 25 Chefs ready to serve you. Sample more than 25 signature dishes including 15 different creative cocktails and mocktails.
wdrb.com
5 Louisville, southern Indiana-area games to watch in Week 9
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 9 of the high school football season has several strong matchups, but here are five games to watch across the Louisville and southern Indiana area:. Pleasure Ridge Park (6-2) at duPont Manual (6-1) Coming off its first loss of the season, Manual will look to...
wdrb.com
New monthly night market coming to downtown Louisville aims to give boost to small businesses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A monthly night market coming to downtown Louisville hopes to give small businesses the chance to reach out to new customers in a different way. Brittiney Griffin is stepping out of her brick and mortar store, Pocket Change, on Baxter Avenue and taking her sales to Fourth Street in downtown Louisville.
wdrb.com
2 hospitalized after truck filled with Mountain Dew cans catches fire in Anderson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were taken to the hospital when a semi truck carrying empty Mountain Dew cans caught fire Tuesday morning in Anderson County, according to a report by LEX 18. The Versailles Police Department said it happened in the eastbound lanes of the Kentucky River Bridge....
wdrb.com
Ten20 Craft Brewery set to open 3rd taproom in the Highlands on Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ten20 Craft Brewery will open its third taproom on Bardstown Road in the Highlands later this week. The location — at Douglass Loop that normally housed a Heine Brothers' — will eventually have pizza from MozzaPi, rotating coffee options from local coffee shops, and snack and drinks from are eateries.
Comments / 0