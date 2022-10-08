ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

The Spun

Mets Reportedly Make Decision On Buck Showalter

The Mets have reportedly made a decision on manager Buck Showalter. Despite losing the division in brutal fashion, and falling in the first round of the MLB playoffs, the New York Mets will bring Showalter back in 2023. The Mets won 101 games in the regular season, but failed in...
QUEENS, NY
MLB

Here are deGrom's 7 most likely suitors

Back in March, Jacob deGrom made it clear he planned to opt out of his current contract with the Mets, joining the free-agent ranks at the end of the 2022 season. Despite missing the first four months with a stress reaction in his right shoulder, deGrom reiterated his intentions in late July, serving notice to the baseball world that he will be available this fall. And now that the Mets have been eliminated by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, deGrom’s looming free agency becomes one of the biggest storylines in the game.
QUEENS, NY
The Spun

Look: Baseball World Reacts To The Bob Costas News

For the first time in 22 years, Bob Costas will return to the broadcast booth for a full MLB playoff series. Per Jimmy Traina, "TBS announced that [Costas] and Ron Darling will call the Yankees-Guardians [ALDS] series." The baseball world reacted to the news on Monday. "Bob Costas will be...
BRONX, NY
FanSided

Cardinals: The Nolan Arenado hate is getting out of control

Nolan Arenado did not come through for the St. Louis Cardinals in the playoffs, but that does not change the fact that he is one of the club’s most important players. For a player as passionate and driven as Nolan Arenado is, I would have though St. Louis Cardinals fans would have responded differently to the superstar.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario on Braves' bench in NLDS Game 1

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the NLDS versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Rosario will sit versus a southpaw, as he did throughout the regular season. Robbie Grossman will cover left field and hit ninth. Ronald Acuna will start in right and lead things off for Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Red Sox claim catcher off waivers from Twins

As the 2022 MLB Divisional Series began on Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox made a pair of moves with their eyes on 2023. Catcher Caleb Hamilton was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins, according to the team's transaction log. To make room for him on the roster, outfielder Abraham Almonte was designated for assignment.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Philly

It's going to cost you to go to the first Phillies home playoff game in 11 years

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you want to see the Philadelphia Phillies in person Friday when the National League Divisional Series comes to Philadelphia, it will cost you. Tickets for Friday's Game 3 and Saturday's Game 4 if necessary are both sold out.Of course, there are tickets available on the secondary market like StubHub.We checked the cheapest ticket for Game 3 at the time of publishing starts at $201. You can get a seat for Game 4 for $179.  Game 1 in Atlanta is Tuesday at 1:07 p.m. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Phillies' playoff celebration won't sit well with Red Sox fans

The Boston Red Sox need a new signature celebration song. During their 2021 postseason run, the Red Sox famously rallied around Calum Scott and Tiesto's "Dancing On My Own". They used it as their go-to song for clubhouse celebrations, and it quickly became an anthem for the entire Red Sox fanbase.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Mets Fall From Grace Wasn’t Sudden

The New York Mets are out of the playoffs as the San Diego Padres one-hit them and the rest was history. They lost two out of three games, and those 101 wins are as hollow as a one-hundred-year-old tree trunk. And like that tree that must come down, the Mets need to identify their core players and change the group once again.
QUEENS, NY
Hot 99.1

Fans Boo New York Mets Iconic Voice For Slamming Buck

When you are a Major League Baseball play-by-play announcer/analyst, you are paid for your opinion. Ex-players and managers stack broadcast booths across the country to provide key insight. Mets play-by-play star, Gary Cohen grew up a New York Mets fan, not too far from Shea Stadium. Cohen along with former 1986 Mets Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez combine for one of the most popular broadcast booth trios in the game. On Sunday night, Cohen was part of the SNY postgame crew, as the game was on ESPN. The ever-popular Queens native got roundly booed by the live audience for his comments regarding Mets manager Buck Showalter.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman trolls Aroldis Chapman after abandoning team

New York Yankees veteran closer Aroldis Chapman abandoned his team over the weekend when he was due to throw a bullpen session before the ALDS on Tuesday. Chapman was a fringe roster player for the playoffs, but given his uncertain status, he took the decision into his own hands, taking the easy way out and heading home to Miami instead of fighting for an opportunity to play.
BRONX, NY
True Blue LA

Dodgers have their hands full with Padres

The Dodgers finally have an NLDS opponent: the San Diego Padres. The season series between the two teams was incredibly lopsided, with the Dodgers taking fourteen of nineteen matchups. That being said, October baseball is a different breed. Nothing that has happened up to this point matters, especially when the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NJ.com

Former Mets prospect to interview for Marlins manager position

There’s a new job opening down in Miami. On Sept. 25, Don Mattingly announced that he and the Marlins mutually agreed that he would not manage the team in 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So the Marlins are on the hunt for a new manager....
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Edmundo Sosa sitting for Phillies in NLDS Game 2

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is not in the starting lineup for Game 2 of the NLDS on Wednesday against right-hander Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves. Bryson Stott will replace Sosa at shortstop and hit ninth. In Game 1 on Tuesday, Sosa had a double, a sac fly, a walk, and a run scored.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Josh Bell sitting for Padres in Game 1 on Tuesday

San Diego Padres infielder Josh Bell is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. Bell will move to the bench on Tuesday with Brandon Drury starting at designated hitter. Drury will bat fourth versus left-hander Julio Urias and the Dodgers. numberFire's models...
SAN DIEGO, CA

