Saint Augustine, FL

St. Augustine community rallies together for a fellow firefighter injured in the line of duty

By Princess Jhané Stepherson, Action News Jax
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Today, the city of St. Augustine thanked firefighters for all that they do with a fundraiser and a car show. Locals are calling the day, “First Responder Appreciation Day.”

First Responder Appreciation Day is gesture of thanks from the people of St. Augustine. Today, it’s honoring one of their own, a former firefighter named Michael Riley. I spoke with his son.

“He was exposed to a gas station explosion in 2011. He ended up getting a progressive neurodegenerative disease from that and this is a fundraiser to help out,” Riley said.

Riley said his dad needs 24/7 care. He’s proud of his dad but got emotional when I asked him “Do you sometimes wish that your Dad hadn’t been there or are you just happy that he was somebody who helped save so many lives?”

“Funny, I’ve never been asked that question before. In a way I am glad that he responded to that because that means he was doing his job and helping his community which is something that he’s done for 30 years,” Sean said.

Sidney Hobbs is the owner of The Classic Car Museum of St. Augustine. It was his idea to throw today’s fundraiser for Michael Riley and his family. He met the Rileys two years ago during COVID-19 when the Rileys were looking for a place for Michael to tour that had air conditioning because of Michael’s lung issues --- Issues that he got from the 2011 gas station explosion.

“So, I let him walk around, I got to meet the family, I got to know them really well and made them a part of our family. I realized that they really needed some help so today is all about Michael Riley,” Hobbs said.

To help raise money, Hobbs has put together a number of donations that will go to the Riley’s. Those donations include money from food vendors and raffle tickets for prizes. He has also put together a pretty cool car show including a beautiful red Stingray that looks and smells like it’s fresh of the car lot.

“In addition to that, I’ve always wanted to do a first responders appreciation day,” Hobbs said.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation is honoring fire heroes who died in the line of duty in 2021 this weekend. Of the 148 firefighters, five of them are in Florida and three are in Jacksonville.

“Thank you to all the first responders who put their lives on the line,” Sean said.

Hobbs and Riley want to acknowledge the sponsors who helped make today possible. These sponsers include Bozard Ford Lincoln; St. Johns Law Group; the St. Augustine sheriffs office, police and fire department. Spencer’s BBQ, YAMO Food Truck; and Captain Cone’s ice cream.

All donations from today’s fundraiser will go to Michael Riley and his family. If you would like to donate to the Riley family, you can write a check to Classic Car Museum. You can also call Sidney Hobbs at (904)-806-4625 or visit the following link.

https://www.ccmstaug.com/

