Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Big Night’ encore Oct. 14-19

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the flashback encore return of “Big Night” showing Oct. 14-19 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon and Mary D. Fisher Theatres.

“Big Night” features an all-star ensemble cast including Ian Holm, Isabella Rossellini, Minnie Driver, Stanley Tucci and Tony Shalhoub.

Chef Primo (Tony Shalhoub) and businessman Secondo (Stanley Tucci) are immigrant brothers from Italy who open their dream restaurant, Paradise, in New Jersey. Primo is the irascible and gifted chef, brilliant in his culinary genius, but determined not to squander his talent on making the routine dishes that customers expect. Secondo is the smooth front-man, trying to keep the restaurant financially afloat, despite few patrons other than a poor artist who pays with his paintings.

Primo’s authentic food is too unfamiliar for the local tastes, and the restaurant is struggling.

When famous Italian-American bandleader Louis Prima is scheduled to appear at Paradise, the two brothers put all of their efforts into the important meal, which will likely decide the fate of their restaurant.

Primo begins to prepare his masterpiece, a feast of a lifetime, for the brothers’ big night.

“Big Night” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon and Mary D. Fisher Theatres Oct. 14-19. Showtimes will be 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Sunday, Oct. 14 and 16; 4:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17; and 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org .

