ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Free firewood available on Coconino NF, northwest of Flagstaff

By Sedona.biz Staff
Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 4 days ago

Verde Valley News – Free firewood is available to permitted individuals on two new areas of the Coconino National Forest’s Flagstaff Ranger District.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23RMLy_0iRarWtF00

The A-1 area is located off Interstate 40 west. It can be accessed by taking the A-1 mountain exit. Follow the road for half a mile, turn left onto Forest Road 518, and take a slight right onto FR 519. FR 9012J, FR 519 and FR 9022K can all be used to access the collection area. There is plenty of parking in the A-1 area off the road surface.

To access the 9007S area, head northwest on Highway 180. Turn right onto FR 151, located roughly 18 miles northwest of Flagstaff. Follow FR 151 for 1.5 miles, turn left onto FR 9218 and follow it for half a mile. Make a right onto FR 9007S, and logs will be located along both sides of the road. Only a handful of trucks and trailers can fit in the 9007S area at one time; so permit holders are asked to be patient with other vehicle drivers at the collection site.

There are about 20 truck loads of wood located at the 9007S area and there are roughly 15 large slash piles located at the A-1 collection area. While the wood in the 9007S area will likely not last long, it’s expected that wood will remain available in the A-1 collection area through November.

Only dead and down Ponderosa pine may be collected from the free use areas, which include slash piles from a recent timber sale contract.

Collection areas are clearly marked. Free use permits are needed to collect wood , and can be obtained by calling or visiting the Coconino National Forest’s Flagstaff Ranger District or Supervisor’s Office during business hours.

Free use permits are separate from personal use paid permits. Free use permits are valid only for collection within the designated area. Free use permits allow the cutting of up to five cords of dead and down wood in specified areas, and a maximum of five cords per household per year is allowed under free use.

Permit-holders are asked to keep safety in mind and be considerate of other forest visitors. Please leave unused wood stacked in slash piles. Drivers should remain wary of tight turns on roads and in collection areas and watch for uneven surfaces both on forest roads and in collection areas.

This post Free firewood available on Coconino NF, northwest of Flagstaff originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SignalsAZ

Six Places to See Autumn Colors Around Prescott Valley

Fall has officially begun and in Prescott Valley and the surrounding areas Autumn colors have already begun to appear. With falling temperatures, trees will begin showing off their brilliant colors in that short magical period of time. Where are the best places to see all the beauty mother nature has...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Watershed protection work continues north of Flagstaff

Arizona News – A phase II of the Flagstaff Watershed Protection project resumed operations recently in an area north of Flagstaff and will benefit forest and watershed health by thinning overgrown stands of dense pine and mixed conifer. The Dry Lake Hills project area is located east of Forest Road (FR) 420 and north of [...] This post Watershed protection work continues north of Flagstaff originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Sedona.Biz

The Sedona Women Present “What’s Going on With Culture in Sedona”

Sedona News – Imagine world class music, exciting film premieres, nationally acclaimed art events and vibrant live theater…all within a few steps from home. These are only some of the stimulating cultural experiences available right here in Sedona. Learn more when The Sedona Women (“TSW”) present “What’s Going on With Culture in Sedona” on Wednesday, [...] This post The Sedona Women Present “What’s Going on With Culture in Sedona” originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
SignalsAZ

Tips on Skunks from Prescott Valley Animal Control

Skunks are a common sight here in Prescott Valley and these animals are mostly nocturnal by nature. Even though skunks are extremely cute and shy, having skunks around your home can present health and safety risks. Aside from being sprayed with their noxious musk, skunks are known carriers of rabies...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedona, AZ
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Flagstaff, AZ
Government
Sedona, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
Sedona.Biz

Willows Kitchen & Wine Bar Chef Brings Quality Seafood and Resort Fare to Sedona

By Tommy Acosta & Joey Best Sedona, Az News: If you’re a foodie looking for a creative culinary adventure, take a trip to the brand-new Willows Kitchen & Wine Bar in Poco Diablo Resort in Sedona.  Willows Kitchen & Wine Bar serves creative and eclectic gastronomical delights with stellar wines guaranteed to titillate and satisfy [...] This post Willows Kitchen & Wine Bar Chef Brings Quality Seafood and Resort Fare to Sedona originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firewood#New Areas#Coconino Nf#Verde Valley News#Fr 9022k
Sedona.Biz

Museum’s Fall Arts & Crafts Fair

Sedona News – The gift-giving holiday season is fast approaching and the Sedona Heritage Museum hopes to make the lives of local shoppers just a bit easier by once again hosting their annual Fall Arts & Crafts Fair on October 22. This long-time Museum tradition is the ideal way to “keep it local”. The Museum [...] This post Museum’s Fall Arts & Crafts Fair originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Monday at The Museum: Verde Valley Weavers and Spinners Guild

Sedona News – Do you have an interest in weaving, spinning, basket making, dyeing yarns or knitting? If so, come to Monday at the Museum at the Sedona Heritage Museum on Monday, October 24th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and join the members of the Verde Valley Weavers and Spinners Guild while they practice [...] This post Monday at The Museum: Verde Valley Weavers and Spinners Guild originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Outsider.com

F1 Tornado Leaves Northern Arizona Community in Ruins

A Northern Arizona community was reportedly left in ruins when an F1 tornado came through the area on Monday (October 3rd). According to ABC15, the Junipine Estates Community, which is just north of Williams, Arizona, is still shaken up after the F1 tornado left up to 10 houses damaged. Some of the homes had their greenhouses and sheds uprooted while others had trees completely snapped in half and boats in the middle of their neighbors’ properties.
WILLIAMS, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Sedona.Biz

“Voices from the Grave” Pioneer Cemetery Walk Tickets Now Available

Sedona News – “Voices from the Grave”, a pioneer cemetery walk, is back. Hosted by the Sedona Historical Society, guests will enjoy a fascinating, outdoor theatrical program with costumed ‘spirits’ and history. On Friday and Saturday, October 28 and 29, this step back into Sedona’s past through the lives and stories of local pioneers will [...] This post “Voices from the Grave” Pioneer Cemetery Walk Tickets Now Available originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Your Prescott Mayor Update October 10, 2022

Hello, I’m Mayor Phil Goode with your weekly update. The City of Prescott hosted a series of four open house public meetings to share information about the proposed Airport Vicinity Overlay District. Many people attended and were able to get the answers to their questions and concerns. The next step in the process is the Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing, which will be continued this Thursday, October 13th at 9 AM. The meeting takes place at the City Council Chambers.
PRESCOTT, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Come trick or treat in Uptown on Oct. 31

Sedona News – This Halloween, on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 from 5 to 8 p.m., the Sedona Parks and Recreation Department and Uptown merchants will host safe and fun trick or treating once again in the Uptown area.  Trick or treaters can expect the same great experience of fun treats and a festive atmosphere offered [...] This post Come trick or treat in Uptown on Oct. 31 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
12news.com

Monday's storms destroyed a Denny's sign, and 3 cars parked beneath it

WILLIAMS, Arizona — Mother nature kicked up quite a bit of weather activity Monday. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado tore through a northern Arizona community. At least 10 homes were damaged by the twister that formed north of Williams, shutting down parts of state road 64...
WILLIAMS, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Living History at the Sedona Heritage Museum

Sedona News – The Sedona Heritage Museum is hosting the next in its Living History speaker series on Thursday October 13 at 10:00 a.m. at the Museum when Shannon Benjamin will present “The Riordans and the Science of Flagstaff”.  Shannon Benjamin is a Riordan Mansion State Historic Park Ranger.  She will give a talk on [...] This post Living History at the Sedona Heritage Museum originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Wood for Life project wins national award

Verde Valley News – The Wood for Life project, a collaborative partnership that originated in northern Arizona, has won the Forest Service Volunteers and Service Award in Citizen Stewardship & Partnerships for the fiscal year of 2021. The National Forest Foundation accepted the award on behalf of the partnership in a ceremony held last month in Flagstaff. [...] This post Wood for Life project wins national award originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
355
Followers
1K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

The Premier Internet Voice of Sedona, Verde Valley, Flagstaff

 https://www.sedona.biz

Comments / 0

Community Policy