Read full article on original website
Related
Republicans slam Mayorkas after emails show he was alerted that no Haitian migrants were 'whipped': 'Resign'
Republicans are criticizing DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas after emails showed he knew "whipping" allegations against Border Patrol agents were false.
Biden says son Beau 'lost his life in Iraq' during Colorado speech
President Biden claimed that Beau "lost his life in Iraq" during a speech on Wednesday near Vail, Colorado where he designated Camp Hale as a national monument.
US, Mexico plan Ukraine-type relief for Venezuela migrants
SAN DIEGO — (AP) — The Biden administration has agreed to accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants, similar to how Ukrainians have been admitted after Russia’s invasion, while Mexico has agreed to accept some Venezuelans who are expelled from the United States, the two nations said Wednesday.
Comments / 0