Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were on a five-day losing streak heading into Wednesday, while the Dow managed to squeak out a win Tuesday. With earnings season getting into gear – reported Wednesday morning (see below) – investors will be digesting what companies say along with fresh economic data points. The government is set to release September's producer price index, a measure of inflation, Wednesday, while the Federal Reserve will publish the minutes from its September meeting. Markets are also reckoning with debt-market volatility in the United Kingdom as the Bank of Englandprepares to end its emergency intervention Friday. Read live market updates here.

STOCKS ・ 11 HOURS AGO