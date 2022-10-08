ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zelenskyy will address an emergency G-7 meeting after deadly Russian missile strikes rock Ukrainian cities

WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address an emergency meeting of G-7 leaders on Tuesday after Russian missile strikes rocked Ukrainian cities. "Today's strike killed at least 14 people and 97 were wounded," Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya said during an emergency session before the international forum.
UAE president to meet Putin in Russia, a week after OPEC+'s deep output cuts

The president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, will head to Russia on Tuesday to meet his counterpart Vladimir Putin. According to UAE state media WAM, both leaders will be discussing the countries' "friendly relations," alongside "regional and international issues and developments of common interest." The...
China's top leaders are set for a reshuffle. Here are the names to watch

BEIJING — China is poised to reshuffle the top officials surrounding President Xi Jinping at a highly anticipated congress meeting this month. The ruling Communist Party of China is expected to kick off its 20th National Congress — held once every five years — on Oct. 16.
5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were on a five-day losing streak heading into Wednesday, while the Dow managed to squeak out a win Tuesday. With earnings season getting into gear – reported Wednesday morning (see below) – investors will be digesting what companies say along with fresh economic data points. The government is set to release September's producer price index, a measure of inflation, Wednesday, while the Federal Reserve will publish the minutes from its September meeting. Markets are also reckoning with debt-market volatility in the United Kingdom as the Bank of Englandprepares to end its emergency intervention Friday. Read live market updates here.
North Korea test-fires long-range strategic cruise missiles: state media

North Korea has test-fired a pair of long-range strategic cruise missiles, with leader Kim Jong Un hailing another successful display of the country's tactical nuclear strike capability, state media reported Thursday. Kim said after Wednesday's tests that North Korea must "expand the operational sphere of the nuclear strategic armed forces," KCNA said.
No hope for the future: Economic struggles add fuel to Iran's protests

Anti-government uprisings are to remain a sticking point and increase in frequency in Iran's political landscape as dissatisfaction with other factors like the country's economic conditions surface, according to analysts. "There is no question that underlying the current tensions are issues that go beyond the forced hijab [situation]," said Djavad...
CCTV Weekly Script 09/10/22

— This is the script of CNBC's People of the Week for China's CCTV on October 9, 2022. In this edition of People of the Week, we begin with: British Prime Minister Elizabeth Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng. The new government of Britain is experiencing market turmoil...
