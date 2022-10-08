Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Russia unleashes its anger on Ukraine with brutal strikes — but it has big problems on the battlefield
Russia has dramatically ramped up its missile attacks on Ukraine in the last 48 hours. The strikes come in response to the bombing of Russia's prized Kerch Strait Bridge linking the mainland with Crimea. Experts say Russia is running out of options in the war — as well as supplies...
CNBC
Elon Musk denies report that he talked to Putin recently about Ukraine war
Political analyst Ian Bremmer wrote that Elon Musk had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin before he posted tweets seeking support for his views about the best outcome of Russia's war on Ukraine. Musk denied it Tuesday on Twitter: "I have spoken to Putin only once and that was about...
CNBC
Biden's national security plan identifies Russia as imminent danger, China as long-term threat
President Joe Biden released his National Security Strategy, a required document for each new administration. The United States will "effectively compete" with China, wrote Biden, "while constraining a dangerous Russia." Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine has "profoundly diminished Russia's status vis-a-vis China and other Asian powers such as...
CNBC
G-7 leaders to hold emergency meeting on Ukraine; Russian missile strikes draw angry condemnation
This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See here for the latest updates. The leaders of the G-7 group of the world's most developed economies will hold an emergency meeting Tuesday to discuss Russia's war in Ukraine, following coordinated Russian missile strikes on civilians targets in cities across the country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
NATO meets to discuss ways to bolster Ukraine's air defense after Russia's revenge missile strikes
NATO defense chiefs have met with Ukraine's Defense Contact Group to bolster Ukraine's air defenses. That's the 50-country coalition supporting Ukraine's military in its war against Russia. Ukraine is asking for more air defenses after Russia rained down missiles onto its capital Kyiv and other cities.
CNBC
‘This is serious’: JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon warns U.S. likely to tip into recession in 6 to 9 months
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said the U.S. economy was "actually still doing well" at present and consumers were likely to be in better shape compared to the 2008 global financial crisis when the world tips into recession. "But you can't talk about the economy without talking about stuff in...
CNBC
Zelenskyy will address an emergency G-7 meeting after deadly Russian missile strikes rock Ukrainian cities
WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address an emergency meeting of G-7 leaders on Tuesday after Russian missile strikes rocked Ukrainian cities. "Today's strike killed at least 14 people and 97 were wounded," Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya said during an emergency session before the international forum.
CNBC
Saudi Aramco to keep full oil supplies to North Asia in Nov despite OPEC+ cuts
Saudi Aramco has told at least five customers in North Asia they will receive full contract volumes of crude oil in November, several sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday. The full supply allocation comes despite a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
America's 'once unthinkable' chip export restrictions will hobble China's semiconductor ambitions
The U.S. Department of Commerce introduced sweeping rules aimed at cutting China off from obtaining or manufacturing key chips and components for supercomputers. Analysts said that this is likely to hobble China's domestic chip industry. Washington's export rules could touch other parts of the supply chain that use American technology,...
CNBC
Sirens sound across Ukraine as Russia strikes cities again; G-7 leaders vow to help for 'as long as it takes'
This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine on Oct. 11, 2022. See here for the latest updates. Air raid sirens are sounding out across multiple regions in Ukraine again on Tuesday with the emergency services warning of more Russian strikes, a day after a series of Russian attacks left at least 19 people dead and over 100 injured.
CNBC
Biden says he doesn't think there will be a recession, if so it will be 'very slight'
"I don't think there will be a recession. If it is, it'll be a very slight recession. That is, we'll move down slightly," Biden told CNN's Jake Tapper in an interview that was aired Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon on Monday told CNBC there will likely be a recession...
CNBC
UAE president to meet Putin in Russia, a week after OPEC+'s deep output cuts
The president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, will head to Russia on Tuesday to meet his counterpart Vladimir Putin. According to UAE state media WAM, both leaders will be discussing the countries' "friendly relations," alongside "regional and international issues and developments of common interest." The...
CNBC
Russia adds Meta to list of terrorists and extremists: Interfax
Russia's financial monitoring service has added Facebook's parent company Meta to its list of organizations involved in terrorism and extremism. CNBC's 'Squawk on the Street' team discuss.
CNBC
China's top leaders are set for a reshuffle. Here are the names to watch
BEIJING — China is poised to reshuffle the top officials surrounding President Xi Jinping at a highly anticipated congress meeting this month. The ruling Communist Party of China is expected to kick off its 20th National Congress — held once every five years — on Oct. 16.
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were on a five-day losing streak heading into Wednesday, while the Dow managed to squeak out a win Tuesday. With earnings season getting into gear – reported Wednesday morning (see below) – investors will be digesting what companies say along with fresh economic data points. The government is set to release September's producer price index, a measure of inflation, Wednesday, while the Federal Reserve will publish the minutes from its September meeting. Markets are also reckoning with debt-market volatility in the United Kingdom as the Bank of Englandprepares to end its emergency intervention Friday. Read live market updates here.
CNBC
Zelenskyy asks for aid to rebuild Ukraine; power restored at occupied nuclear power plant
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine is dealing with the aftermath of another day of missile attacks, and power and water supplies are still damaged in many locations after Russia targeted critical infrastructure. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy...
North Korea test-fires long-range strategic cruise missiles: state media
North Korea has test-fired a pair of long-range strategic cruise missiles, with leader Kim Jong Un hailing another successful display of the country's tactical nuclear strike capability, state media reported Thursday. Kim said after Wednesday's tests that North Korea must "expand the operational sphere of the nuclear strategic armed forces," KCNA said.
CNBC
Biden says he thinks Putin won't use nuclear weapons, but threatening to do so is 'irresponsible'
"I don't think he will," Biden said in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper. "But I think that it's irresponsible for him to talk about it." The White House has repeatedly said it takes Russia's threats of nuclear war seriously but does not see indications of a present threat. Biden...
CNBC
No hope for the future: Economic struggles add fuel to Iran's protests
Anti-government uprisings are to remain a sticking point and increase in frequency in Iran's political landscape as dissatisfaction with other factors like the country's economic conditions surface, according to analysts. "There is no question that underlying the current tensions are issues that go beyond the forced hijab [situation]," said Djavad...
CNBC
CCTV Weekly Script 09/10/22
— This is the script of CNBC's People of the Week for China's CCTV on October 9, 2022. In this edition of People of the Week, we begin with: British Prime Minister Elizabeth Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng. The new government of Britain is experiencing market turmoil...
Comments / 0