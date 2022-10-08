Read full article on original website
Norfolk cemetery archway in need of repair
Hale Cemetery Association is asking for donations from the public to help save its historic archway entrance that is falling apart. Due to safety concerns, the Cobblestone Arch that allows access to the back section of the cemetery in Norfolk is closed off. For more, see story here. Photo courtesy of WWNY News.
Ridding rubble in Rensselaer Falls
RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - For more than nine months, debris from an apartment building fire in Rensselaer Falls has sat untouched and residents want it gone. Villagers believe the property on Rensselaer Street could be a safety hazard in the community. “We have a lot of people who...
New playground in Town of Norfolk
The Town of Norfolk recently installed a new play structure at the Elm Circle playground, utilizing insurance funds from the Raymondville playground fire. The play set is the same boat style play structure that was in Raymondville originally, Supervisor Charlie Pernice said. Elm Circle is just off of Furnace St., located in the hamlet. NCN photo.
Firefighters battle blaze at Potsdam home, garage
TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Volunteers from several departments fought a fire at a home and its attached garage in the town of Potsdam early Friday afternoon. Firefighters were called to 950 Bagdad Road shortly before 1 p.m. According to Matthew Denner, St. Lawrence County Emergency Services director,...
The Most Haunted Restaurant in New York State
We're just under four weeks away from Halloween and if you have looked around at any store, you probably would have guessed that. Here in New York State, it's full on spooky mode as people gear up for pumpkin patch trips, hayrides, apple picking and visiting haunted houses. New York...
Camp Gabriels: From sanitarium to college to prison
A look back at the historic buildings in now-defunct property. When most people think of Camp Gabriels, they probably envision the former prison eight miles north of Saranac Lake, but the history reaches much further into Adirondack past and includes rehabilitation and education in addition to incarceration. Before it was a prison, it was part of Paul Smith’s College, and before that, a sanitarium with ties to a Belgium-born bishop and the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C.
St. Lawrence County man charged in connection with stolen vehicle
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of possessing a stolen vehicle. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 36-year-old Aaron Levean was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony. The arrest stems from a report of a vehicle stolen from Ray Burns and...
2 accused of having 8 pounds of pot
OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Two Hogansburg men are accused of possessing several pounds of marijuana. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 22-year-old Marcus Gray and 23-year-old Grayson Mcdonald had around eight pounds of cannabis when they were pulled over on State Route 37 in the town of Oswegatchie.
Route 11 reopened after Friday crash
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Route 11 south of Canton was reopened Friday evening, after being closed much of the afternoon by a collision. The crash, which happened at 1:15 PM, involved two SUVs and a pick-up truck. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation has determined Virginia...
Police in New York are investigating a homicide in Malone
The candidates vying for Vermont's top job duked it out in the WCAX News studio on Thursday. Our Calvin Cutler breaks down the debate. Fall Maple Open House final weekend begins tomorrow. Updated: 5 hours ago. Maple syrup doesn’t taste any less delicious off-season and during this downtime, sugarhouses across...
Social media dispute led to fatal Malone stabbing: police
Joshua P. Donais, 39 of Owls Head was charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bail.
Anson sentenced to 14 years in 2021 shooting death
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A town of DeKalb man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing another man was sentenced to 14 years in prison. The sentence for 52-year-old Charles Anson was handed down in St. Lawrence County Court Tuesday by Judge Craig Carriero. It also included five years’ probation supervision after his prison term is up.
Man charged with murder following stabbing death in Malone
MALONE, New York (WWNY) - Malone village police and state police have arrested an Owls Head, New York, man in connection with a fatal stabbing in Malone last week. State police say 39-year-old Joshua Donais was charged with second-degree murder for the stabbing death on Elm Street around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Owls Head man charged in death of Malone stabbing victim
—————- MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A homicide occurred in the village of Malone on Thursday night, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police say they responded to the call in the vicinity of 215 Elm Street around 9:36 p.m. on October 6.
Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery
Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
