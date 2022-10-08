Read full article on original website
Mecklenburg County shuts down recycling center in Uptown
CHARLOTTE — Dumpster fires and people sleeping inside the bins are two reasons why Mecklenburg County said it is shutting down an Uptown recycling center. The recycling dumpsters are located off 11th Street. The county said it’s moving away from unstaffed centers because of vandalism, unwanted construction debris and...
521 Litter: Indian Land resident voluntarily cleaning highway trash
Every week, one of the busiest highways in Indian Land gets some tender, love, and care, but it's the person who's keeping it clean that may surprise you -- an 81-year-old woman named Joan.
Town OKs Davidson Condos project
Oct. 11. The Davidson Board of Commissioners approved the Davidson Condos project and the accompanying conditions on Sept. 13. The + 0.88-acre parcel at 589 Portside Drive lies in the Lakeshore Planning Area, which requires a minimum 5% open space on-site and preservation of the lake shoreline for public use.
Queen City Question: Charlotte street light demands
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When it’s light outside it’s easier to see things on the roadways, but at night without proper street lighting things can become dangerous. In Charlotte, we have roughly 100 unlit thoroughfares. So, in our latest edition of Queen City Question, we’re getting the answer for you on what’s being done to bring lights […]
Renaissance Festival fixes traffic issues after years of complaints
It's the Renaissance Festival's 29th year in business and fans were out in full force for the first full Saturday of the event.
Changes could be coming to the speed limit in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill leaders are considering lowering the speed limit in certain residential areas after a study showed some people are going almost 40 mph. In residential areas where there is no sign showing the speed limit, the law in Rock Hill states the speed limit is 35 mph. However, city leaders said drivers are going too fast. Officials are discussing changing the speed limit from 35 to 30 miles per hour in Monday night’s council meeting.
Residents push back against possible wastewater plant in Union County
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Residents are upset about of the possibility of a new sewage facility in their Union County neighborhood. The Union County Planning Board recommended that a plot of land be rezoned off Ridge Road near Friendly Baptist Church Road. Homeowners said they are worried about their...
York County district seeks to tax new homeowners for new schools, upgrades
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A York County school district seeing tremendous growth wants to pass on the cost of building new schools to new homeowners. Channel 9′s Tina Terry learned leaders at York School District 1 want to charge an “impact fee” on new homes in the area.
Nuclear station sirens will be tested on Wednesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Don't be alarmed; sirens will be heard on Wednesday in the Charlotte area as Duke Energy tests sirens around two nuclear stations. Duke Energy is planning to test 89 sirens within 10 miles of the Catawba Nuclear Station in York, SC and 67 sirens within 10 miles of the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville.
Another large downtown development project announced for Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more.
South End restaurant puts its lease, equipment up for sale
CHARLOTTE — Blacow Burger & Sushi Bar is looking for a new owner for its South End space after two years in operation. The burger-and-sushi joint’s lease and assets are for sale for $795,000. National Restaurant Properties’ Shawn McCollough is handling the transaction. The nearly 3,500-square-foot, 100-seat...
What is the Difference Between HVAC and AC?
A HVAC Charlotte, NC system can be divided into two main types: packaged and split. Packaged systems are generally pre-assembled, while split systems do not. Packaged systems are ideal for homes where space is limited and require fewer parts. Split systems, on the other hand, are more complicated and are often used for commercial applications.
Pink Energy closes, leaves customers with faulty solar panels
MOORESVILLE — A nationally known solar power company abruptly closed its doors last week. Now, hundreds of customers have questions about what to do with their malfunctioning and underperforming solar panels. Many customers told WBTV that their solar panels aren’t producing the energy or the savings they were originally...
Lake Wylie thrift shop offers gently-used goods with a good cause
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — The small town of Lake Wylie, South Carolina is well-known for its spectacular location right on the lake, with all of the amenities of lake living: boating, fishing, swimming, water-skiing, and more. Lake Wylie is also the location of a very special non-profit, Sweet Repeat...
No-Swim Advisory Issued For Lake Norman After 900 Gallon of Raw Sewage Discharged
According to Lincoln County officials, the discharge was cause by a sewer main brake. The line has now been sealed and testing of the discharge site has commenced. The spill occurred near 3989 Blue Dory Lane in Denver, which sits in a cove about halfway up the lake on the west side:
Buyer beware: Watch out for flood-damaged vehicles from Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTE — Vehicles flooded during Hurricane Ian may be making their way to the Charlotte area soon. According to CARFAX, North Carolina is No. 6 in the country for having the most flood-damaged vehicles. The company estimates more than 15,000 from past storms are currently in the state. CARFAX...
Black-owned business shutters, citing disputes with neighbors and landlord
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A popular minority-owned business in west Charlotte has closed its doors, claiming ongoing disputes with its landlord and neighbors as the reason. The Good Life at Enderly Park in Wesley Park released the following statement on its Instagram account, saying:. “Due to recent disputes with our...
Report: Rent price increases in Charlotte’s suburbs outpacing national growth
CHARLOTTE — You might be able to save a few bucks by living in one of Charlotte’s suburbs, but renters in the outskirts of Charlotte have seen their prices increase more than those living closer to the city center in the past two years, according to a new report from Apartmentlist.com.
Charlotte homeowner says corporations forcing neighbors out
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Research by UNC Charlotte Urban Institute found by 2021 Wall Street-backed investors owned 11,000 single-family homes in Charlotte and turned them into rental properties—mostly in neighborhoods that already have a limited housing supply. What You Need To Know. Charlotte leads the nation for the highest...
High rent and home prices worsen Charlotte's affordable housing problem
Rent hikes and expensive homes are all too common in Charlotte. But a number of factors have led to the continued increase of people experiencing homelessness in the Queen City. The cost of rent climbed over 17% year over year, more pricey townhomes are being built in traditionally affordable areas...
