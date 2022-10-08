ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Mecklenburg County shuts down recycling center in Uptown

CHARLOTTE — Dumpster fires and people sleeping inside the bins are two reasons why Mecklenburg County said it is shutting down an Uptown recycling center. The recycling dumpsters are located off 11th Street. The county said it’s moving away from unstaffed centers because of vandalism, unwanted construction debris and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
businesstodaync.com

Town OKs Davidson Condos project

Oct. 11. The Davidson Board of Commissioners approved the Davidson Condos project and the accompanying conditions on Sept. 13. The + 0.88-acre parcel at 589 Portside Drive lies in the Lakeshore Planning Area, which requires a minimum 5% open space on-site and preservation of the lake shoreline for public use.
DAVIDSON, NC
Queen City News

Queen City Question: Charlotte street light demands

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When it’s light outside it’s easier to see things on the roadways, but at night without proper street lighting things can become dangerous. In Charlotte, we have roughly 100 unlit thoroughfares. So, in our latest edition of Queen City Question, we’re getting the answer for you on what’s being done to bring lights […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
WCNC

Changes could be coming to the speed limit in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill leaders are considering lowering the speed limit in certain residential areas after a study showed some people are going almost 40 mph. In residential areas where there is no sign showing the speed limit, the law in Rock Hill states the speed limit is 35 mph. However, city leaders said drivers are going too fast. Officials are discussing changing the speed limit from 35 to 30 miles per hour in Monday night’s council meeting.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Nuclear station sirens will be tested on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Don't be alarmed; sirens will be heard on Wednesday in the Charlotte area as Duke Energy tests sirens around two nuclear stations. Duke Energy is planning to test 89 sirens within 10 miles of the Catawba Nuclear Station in York, SC and 67 sirens within 10 miles of the McGuire Nuclear Station in Huntersville.
YORK, SC
WBTV

Another large downtown development project announced for Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - From the City of Kannapolis: During the last decade, the Kannapolis City Council has been bold and visionary as it worked to position our City as a destination for economic prosperity. Investments have been made including the purchase of downtown, completion of the Atrium Health Ballpark, West Avenue Streetscape, a public parking deck, two new fire stations, utility extensions to support major new industrial development, a new greenway and more.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

South End restaurant puts its lease, equipment up for sale

CHARLOTTE — Blacow Burger & Sushi Bar is looking for a new owner for its South End space after two years in operation. The burger-and-sushi joint’s lease and assets are for sale for $795,000. National Restaurant Properties’ Shawn McCollough is handling the transaction. The nearly 3,500-square-foot, 100-seat...
CHARLOTTE, NC
heckhome.com

What is the Difference Between HVAC and AC?

A HVAC Charlotte, NC system can be divided into two main types: packaged and split. Packaged systems are generally pre-assembled, while split systems do not. Packaged systems are ideal for homes where space is limited and require fewer parts. Split systems, on the other hand, are more complicated and are often used for commercial applications.
CHARLOTTE, NC
nsjonline.com

Pink Energy closes, leaves customers with faulty solar panels

MOORESVILLE — A nationally known solar power company abruptly closed its doors last week. Now, hundreds of customers have questions about what to do with their malfunctioning and underperforming solar panels. Many customers told WBTV that their solar panels aren’t producing the energy or the savings they were originally...
MOORESVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte homeowner says corporations forcing neighbors out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Research by UNC Charlotte Urban Institute found by 2021 Wall Street-backed investors owned 11,000 single-family homes in Charlotte and turned them into rental properties—mostly in neighborhoods that already have a limited housing supply. What You Need To Know. Charlotte leads the nation for the highest...
CHARLOTTE, NC

