FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Teammates honor Elijah DeWitt in first game back by wearing his jersey number in remembrance
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — It has been just over a week since Jefferson High School football standout Elijah DeWitt was killed in a Lawrenceville mall parking lot on Oct. 5. On Friday night, his teammates took the field in his honor, with two of them donning his No. 2 jersey.
'We want to bring her back' | Georgia mother works to get daughter's body from Memphis after deadly crash
ROSWELL, Ga. — A grieving metro Atlanta mother is trying to bring her child home after the unimaginable. Laurel Phoenix and her child Mayi were on their way to begin a new life in New Mexico on Oct. 3 when they were hit by an alleged uninsured driver in Memphis, Tennessee.
Teen found shot dead 'in the roadway,' police in DeKalb County say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager was found shot dead in the street on Friday night in Decatur, according to police. DeKalb County Police were dispatched around 9 p.m. to the 1800 block of Meadow Lane regarding a person that was shot. Officers said they found the body of a boy in his late teens shot "in the roadway."
Athens woman among recipients for 2022 MacArthur 'genius grant'
ATHENS, Ga. — A specialist in plastic waste management, artists, musicians, computer scientists, and a poet-ornithologist who advocates for Black people in nature are among this year’s 25 winners of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation’s prestigious fellowships known as “genius grants” that honor discipline-bending and society-changing people whose work offers inspiration and insight.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DeKalb Officer taken to hospital after being struck by cable while directing traffic
DORAVILLE, Ga. — A DeKalb County Police officer was injured Friday while directing traffic in Doraville, the department said. DKPD said they were "working an incident involving an officer" who was working a part-time shift "when one of the cables struck them." The department did not immediately have further...
Gwinnett County opens veterans resource center
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett County is working to support more veterans in the metro with a new resource center. Veterans and county leaders hosted a ribbon-cutting Monday to introduce the Veteran and Family Services office in Lawrenceville. It is meant to help connect veterans and their families to local,...
Family speaks out as GBI searches for woman missing since April in Barrow County
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office searched a property this week in Winder in connection to a missing persons case. Cherish Brooke Rande, 38, was reported missing to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office by her mother on April 21....
Lanes clear after massive wreck on I-75 in McDonough
Multiple lanes of I-75 southbound are blocked at Highway 20 in McDonough due to a wreck that appears to involve multiple vehicles.
RELATED PEOPLE
DeKalb Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl
LITHONIA, Ga. — DeKalb County Police need help finding missing 12-year-old girl, last seen near her home in Lithonia. Police describe Samiah as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and black and blue braids. She was last seen wearing a blue zip-up hoodie, tie-dye leggings and white Nikes.
Athens police investigate crash that killed pedestrian
ATHENS, Ga. — Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify this crash was not a hit-and-run. A woman was killed in a crash on Thursday, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The department said the incident happened at Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court around...
Man sentenced in hit-and-run that hurt Duluth police officer
DULUTH, Ga. — A man accused of severely hurting a Duluth police officer last year was sentenced Tuesday. Eduardo Gutierrez accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to 20 years in the August 2021 hit-and-run crash. He will spend 10 years behind bars and the rest can be served on probation, the judge said.
Police need help identifying driver of car connected to murder on I-285
ATLANTA — DeKalb County Police is asking for the public's help in identifying the owner of a vehicle they say is wanted for questioning in connection to the murder of a man on I-285 West on Tuesday. His name was Daniel Booth, and the office said on Thursday he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police release identity of man believed to have been shot, then crashed along I-285
ATLANTA — The identity of a man found dead by police following a crash and possible shooting on Tuesday was released by the DeKalb County Medical Examiner. His name was Daniel Booth, and the office said on Thursday he was 40 years old. They are still determining the cause of death.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
