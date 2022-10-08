ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

11Alive

Teen found shot dead 'in the roadway,' police in DeKalb County say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager was found shot dead in the street on Friday night in Decatur, according to police. DeKalb County Police were dispatched around 9 p.m. to the 1800 block of Meadow Lane regarding a person that was shot. Officers said they found the body of a boy in his late teens shot "in the roadway."
DECATUR, GA
11Alive

Athens woman among recipients for 2022 MacArthur 'genius grant'

ATHENS, Ga. — A specialist in plastic waste management, artists, musicians, computer scientists, and a poet-ornithologist who advocates for Black people in nature are among this year’s 25 winners of the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation’s prestigious fellowships known as “genius grants” that honor discipline-bending and society-changing people whose work offers inspiration and insight.
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

Gwinnett County opens veterans resource center

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Gwinnett County is working to support more veterans in the metro with a new resource center. Veterans and county leaders hosted a ribbon-cutting Monday to introduce the Veteran and Family Services office in Lawrenceville. It is meant to help connect veterans and their families to local,...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

DeKalb Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

LITHONIA, Ga. — DeKalb County Police need help finding missing 12-year-old girl, last seen near her home in Lithonia. Police describe Samiah as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and black and blue braids. She was last seen wearing a blue zip-up hoodie, tie-dye leggings and white Nikes.
LITHONIA, GA
11Alive

Athens police investigate crash that killed pedestrian

ATHENS, Ga. — Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify this crash was not a hit-and-run. A woman was killed in a crash on Thursday, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The department said the incident happened at Cedar Shoals Drive and Crows Nest Court around...
ATHENS, GA
11Alive

Man sentenced in hit-and-run that hurt Duluth police officer

DULUTH, Ga. — A man accused of severely hurting a Duluth police officer last year was sentenced Tuesday. Eduardo Gutierrez accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to 20 years in the August 2021 hit-and-run crash. He will spend 10 years behind bars and the rest can be served on probation, the judge said.
DULUTH, GA
