Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Arctic Coast, Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 04:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-10 16:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Arctic Coast; Western Arctic Coast Elevated Surf Tuesday Through Thursday Snow and Blowing Snow With Low Visibility Tuesday Through Wednesday West winds of 25 to 40 mph blowing over a very long fetch of open water over the Arctic Ocean and Chukchi Sea will cause elevated water levels and elevated surf along the Western Arctic Coast from Tuesday through Thursday. Sea levels could rise several feet above the high tide line. Wind driven waves will crash high up the beach. These conditions will lead to siginifcant erosion and possibly minor flooding along the Arctic Coast from Point Barrow West from Tuesday through Thursday. Snow showers will become widespread on Tuesday and continue through Wednesday. Between 4 and 7 inches of snow is possible through Wednesday. The snow will combine with winds of 25 to 40 mph to cause low visibility at times.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Guayanilla, Penuelas, Sabana Grande, Yauco by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 15:54:00 Expires: 2022-10-11 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Guayanilla; Penuelas; Sabana Grande; Yauco FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 430 PM AST this afternoon for a portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Guayanilla, Penuelas, Sabana Grande and Yauco. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 10:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-13 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected to occur. This will make travel very difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 12 inches, with heaviest amounts along the Alaska Highway. * WHERE...South of Chicken and Dot Lake. * WHEN...From 10 AM today to 4 PM AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Low visibility with snow and blowing snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to develop late this morning and continue into Thursday. Snow will be heavy from late this afternoon through early Thursday. Snow will taper off Thursday afternoon. Between 7 and 12 inches of snow is expected from the Alaska Highway south. Snow will taper off north of the Alaska Highway, with Chicken expecting 4 inches, and Eagle expecting 2 inches. Northwest winds gusting to 20 mph tonight and Thursday morning will cause areas of blowing snow.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Kingsbury by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Kingsbury RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR KINGSBURY COUNTY The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Kingsbury. * WINDS...Northwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 26 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
RELATED PEOPLE
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Jackson, Rapid City, Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jackson; Rapid City; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...The Rapid City area, Jackson County and the Sturgis/Piedmont Foot Hills. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Pine Ridge Reservation. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 6 PM MDT this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 10 AM to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose control, especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles. Strong winds can cause blowing dust, reduced visibility, and flying debris.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 16:26:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-11 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Riverside FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern California, including the following county, Riverside. * WHEN...Until 545 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 243 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cottonwood Visitor. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 06:10:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-13 04:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Precautions should be taken to protect property. Residents should pull possessions well off the beach. Target Area: Western Arctic Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM AKDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High surf and coastal erosion expected. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Through 4 AM AKDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Significant coastal erosion is expected due to waves. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels 2 to 3 feet above the normal high tide are expected. West winds of 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 50 mph will blow waves onshore causing high surf and significant erosion. The worst conditions are expected to be this morning into this afternoon. Water levels should fall and waves should decrease tonight as winds decrease.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Adams, Bowman, Grant, Hettinger, Sioux, Slope by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Adams; Bowman; Grant; Hettinger; Sioux; Slope WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT/7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds gusting up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...The southwest quarter of North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Wind Advisory today, until 6 PM MDT/7 PM CDT/ this evening. For the Wind Advisory Wednesday, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ to 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Things left unsecured outside will be blown around.
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brooks, Lowndes, Thomas by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 07:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brooks; Lowndes; Thomas DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and south central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 07:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Jefferson; Coastal Taylor; Inland Dixie; Inland Jefferson; Inland Taylor; Lafayette; Madison DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and south central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bay, Midland, Saginaw by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-12 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bay; Midland; Saginaw Showers with strong wind gusts for Bay, Saginaw and Midland Counties through 600 PM EDT At 503 PM EDT, showers extended along a line from near Prudenville to near Clare to Belding eastward into Bay and western Saginaw counties. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. The western edge of showers will be near Coleman around 510 PM EDT. Pleasant Valley around 600 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Carrollton, Garfield, Arthur, Fenmore, Crump, Buena Vista Township, Gera, Indiantown, Bombay and Hemlock. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Davidson, Williamson by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davidson; Williamson A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DAVIDSON...NORTH CENTRAL WILLIAMSON AND SOUTH CENTRAL CHEATHAM COUNTIES At 408 PM CDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located near Bellevue, or 12 miles northwest of Franklin, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These dangerous storms will be near Franklin, Forest Hills and Belle Meade around 420 PM CDT. Brentwood around 425 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Natchez Trace At Highway 96 and Bells Bend. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 191 and 204. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allen, Vernon by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Allen; Vernon The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Vernon Parish in west central Louisiana North central Allen Parish in southwestern Louisiana * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 400 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cravens, or near Sugartown, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Pitkin, Cravens and Fullerton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Chattahoochee, Stewart by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-12 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Chattahoochee; Stewart Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Chattahoochee and Stewart Counties through 545 PM EDT At 510 PM EDT, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Omaha Alabama to near Lakepoint Resort State Park to near Clayton Alabama, and moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind, frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Lumpkin, Cusseta, Richland, Charles, Christopher, Westville, Jamestown/south Fort Benning, Brooklyn, Renfroe, Manta, Troutman, Omaha, Sanford, Louvale and Providence Canyon State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay, Quitman, Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 17:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-12 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Quitman; Randolph A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CLAY...RANDOLPH AND SOUTHEASTERN QUITMAN COUNTIES At 511 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Fort Gaines, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fort Gaines, Cuthbert, Shellman, Standleys Store, Watson Crossroads, Crossroads, Ricks Place, Pecan, Randolph Co A/p, Hatcher, Morris, Jones Crossing, Bethel, Benevolence, Springvale, Cotton Hill, Fort Gaines-Clay Airport, Wades, Days Crossroads and Springvale Station. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0