Effective: 2022-10-12 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davidson; Williamson A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN DAVIDSON...NORTH CENTRAL WILLIAMSON AND SOUTH CENTRAL CHEATHAM COUNTIES At 408 PM CDT, a severe squall line capable of producing both tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage was located near Bellevue, or 12 miles northwest of Franklin, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. These dangerous storms will be near Franklin, Forest Hills and Belle Meade around 420 PM CDT. Brentwood around 425 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Natchez Trace At Highway 96 and Bells Bend. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 191 and 204. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO