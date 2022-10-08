Players to Watch: No. 13 Kentucky-South Carolina

The No. 13 Kentucky Wildcats (4-1, 1-1 SEC) will look to rebound after feeling defeat for the first time this season, welcoming South Carolina (3-2, 0-2 SEC) to Kroger Field for a primetime SEC East clash. Ahead of tonight's contest, here are some Wildcats to watch as they look for their second conference victory of the season.

Kaiya Sheron

Nothing is official, but it appears as though the Wildcats are "preparing for Kaiya Sheron" to play against SC in place of Will Levis.

All eyes will be on the Somerset, Ky native and redshirt freshman Sheron. His pro-style play fits in with offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello's playbook, but nobody should expect him to have to make any deep throws or fit any tight windows on Saturday.

Sheron is yet to throw a pass in college, but if the Wildcats can get the run game and Chris Rodriguez going, the hope is that he won't have to throw the football very often. Kentucky has playmakers at wide receiver who can extend plays, so expect plenty of screens and slants when the ball is in the air.

It'll be a huge spot to make your starting debut, at home in front of a sold-out Kroger Field. We'll see if Sheron has what it takes to carry the Cats to a win, or if the lights will be too bright. This of course, is assuming Levis won't play.

Deondre Buford

While Levis is atop the injury report for the Wildcats, there may also be a backup in on the offensive line tonight, as starter Jeremy Flax is dealing with an injury and may not play against the Gamecocks.

It was reported that during practice this week, sophomore Deondre Buford was taking reps with the starting group at right tackle. Buford is listed as the backup right guard, while redshirt freshman David Wohlabaugh Jr is the backup at right tackle, but it appears as though offensive line coach Zach Yenser may roll with Buford.

Flax went down with an injury late against Ole Miss, and it was Wohlabaugh who slotted in for the final few plays of the game. The RS freshman started at left tackle for the season-opener against Miami (OH), but was quickly dropped from the starting lineup afterward. We haven't seen much from Buford this season, meaning more question marks for UK's O-line.

D'Eryk Jackson

Kentucky's second-leading tackler and defensive leader Jacquez Jones is doubtful to play against the Gamecocks. After leaving the Ole Miss game with an injury, it was junior D'Eryk Jackson who filled in at linebacker.

Head coach Mark Stoops and defensive coordinator Brad White were a tad critical of how he played in his limited reps in Oxford, but are confident in what Jackson brings to the table. You can find out more about Jackson and how he'll fill in for Jones here .

Justin Rogers

While Jackson had a few miscues against Ole Miss, both Stoops and White praised nose guard Justin Rogers, citing last weekend as one of his best games as a Wildcat.

With UK's pass-rush having been severely limited this season, the 330-pound junior turning a corner as a defensive lineman could be monumental for the Wildcats' defense as a whole.

Alongside monster freshman Deone Walker, look out for the big fellas on the D-line as they try and get to South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler.