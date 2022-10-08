ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

FOX 61

Stabbing in Bolton termed fatal: Police

BOLTON, Conn. — The Connecticut State Police are investigating a stabbing in Bolton Tuesday night, and town officials have said it is fatal. At around 7:50 p.m. Troop K was advised of a possible disturbance in an apartment building near Boston Turnpike. Life Star air ambulance had been called...
BOLTON, CT
westernmassnews.com

Police investigation underway in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A police investigation is underway in the city early Wednesday morning. Officers are on scene near 269 Main Street in the Indian Orchard section of the city. Right now the nature of the investigation is unclear. Police have the road closed in the area and are...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
FOX 61

Alleged New Haven cop shooter has bond increased

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The suspect in the shooting of New Haven police officer Chad Curry last week is now facing an attempted murder charge for this shooting and his bond has been increased from $1 million to $1.5 million. New Haven's Police Chief Karl Jacobson said Jose Claudio,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

2 charged with murder in Hartford beating death

HARTFORD, Conn. — Two Hartford men have been arrested in the beating death of a man Tuesday morning, according to police. Both 32-year-old Jaquan Devon Davis and 35-year-old Colin Campbell were charged with murder, criminal liability/murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Both are being held on a $1.5 million bond.
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

New London crash kills woman

NEW LONDON, Conn. — A woman is dead after a single-car crash Tuesday morning, according to police. Emergency responders were called to Nautilus Drive for a car crash where the driver was said to be unresponsive. Crews provided medical treatment at the scene. The woman was taken to Lawrence...
NEW LONDON, CT
Eyewitness News

TRENDING NOW: Bear on a porch, backyard bobcat, a roll in the grass

What had been described as a ‘suspicious’ death in Hartford was switched over to a homicide investigation, according to police. Meteorologist Lorin Richardson says we could be in for some heavy rain at the end of the week. Here is her Tuesday noon forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford man gets 10 years for trafficking guns that were used in homicides

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man who trafficked guns from South Carolina to Connecticut will spend a decade in prison for his crimes, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Alberto Vazquez, 39, will serve 10 years in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release. […]
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Man dead in New Haven stabbing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place on Whalley Avenue Monday evening. Around 9:30 p.m., police said they were called to Whalley Avenue, between Whittlesey Avenue and Osborn Avenue for a reported stabbing. Officers found a 29-year-old New Haven man who...
NEW HAVEN, CT
westernmassnews.com

Remembering Chicopee crash victim: ‘How could he be taken away?’

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has learned more regarding the pedestrian-involved crash that took place Saturday night on Springfield Street in Chicopee. The victim, Nickolas Weichel of Chicopee, died on scene. The driver accused of hitting him faced a judge Tuesday. Weichel was crossing the street Saturday night...
CHICOPEE, MA
