Stabbing in Bolton termed fatal: Police
BOLTON, Conn. — The Connecticut State Police are investigating a stabbing in Bolton Tuesday night, and town officials have said it is fatal. At around 7:50 p.m. Troop K was advised of a possible disturbance in an apartment building near Boston Turnpike. Life Star air ambulance had been called...
Police investigation underway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A police investigation is underway in the city early Wednesday morning. Officers are on scene near 269 Main Street in the Indian Orchard section of the city. Right now the nature of the investigation is unclear. Police have the road closed in the area and are...
Family of woman attacked while jogging in Windsor Locks speaks out
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - The family of a woman who was attacked while going for a walk is speaking out. A 70-year-old woman was attacked last week while she was going for a walk in Windsor Locks. Police say her attacker was Alex Russell, who is currently in jail...
Alleged New Haven cop shooter has bond increased
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The suspect in the shooting of New Haven police officer Chad Curry last week is now facing an attempted murder charge for this shooting and his bond has been increased from $1 million to $1.5 million. New Haven's Police Chief Karl Jacobson said Jose Claudio,...
Funeral on Friday for Nickolas ‘Nick’ Weichel, Chicopee pedestrian killed
The funeral for a 34-year-old Chicopee man killed while crossing the street near Rumbleseat Bar & Grille on Springfield Street will be held on Friday, according to the obituary. Nickolas Weichel, 34, died at the scene of the crash after police said he was struck by a car near 480...
2 charged with murder in Hartford beating death
HARTFORD, Conn. — Two Hartford men have been arrested in the beating death of a man Tuesday morning, according to police. Both 32-year-old Jaquan Devon Davis and 35-year-old Colin Campbell were charged with murder, criminal liability/murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Both are being held on a $1.5 million bond.
Two charged in Hartford homicide
Antonio Tosado Lopez died at Hartford Hospital. Both Jaquan Devon Davis, 32, of Hartford and Colin Campbell, 35, face murder charges. Bond for both is $1.5 million.
2 teenagers struck by car in Springfield, 1 seriously injured
A pair of teenagers were struck by a car in Springfield on Saturday evening, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, adding that one of the teens was seriously injured. At around 6 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to a report of two teenagers stuck by a car...
East Longmeadow man sentenced for tobacco trafficking charges
An East Longmeadow man along with three other men from Connecticut have been sentenced for their role in a conspiracy to traffic illegally obtained tobacco and avoid paying taxes.
New London crash kills woman
NEW LONDON, Conn. — A woman is dead after a single-car crash Tuesday morning, according to police. Emergency responders were called to Nautilus Drive for a car crash where the driver was said to be unresponsive. Crews provided medical treatment at the scene. The woman was taken to Lawrence...
Police: RI man arrested after suspicious device found at Connecticut drive-in
Matthew Farley was arrested earlier this month and charged with criminal attempt to manufacture a bomb and breach of peace, according to Connecticut State Police.
Suspect allegedly stole pressure washer from Lowe’s in Springfield
Springfield Police are looking for the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for allegedly stealing a pressure washer from Lowe's.
TRENDING NOW: Bear on a porch, backyard bobcat, a roll in the grass
What had been described as a ‘suspicious’ death in Hartford was switched over to a homicide investigation, according to police. Meteorologist Lorin Richardson says we could be in for some heavy rain at the end of the week. Here is her Tuesday noon forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago.
2 people killed in early-morning shooting in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood
Two people were killed during a shooting in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood early Wednesday morning, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. On Wednesday at 4:10 a.m., the department spokesperson said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the Indian Orchard Main Street area. Once authorities...
GoFundMe raises money for family of Chicopee man killed by car doing 70
A GoFundMe is raising money for the “soulmate” of a Chicopee man killed while crossing the street near Rumbleseat Bar & Grille on Springfield Street on Saturday to help her “during these unthinkable times.”. Nickolas Weichel, 34, died at the scene of the crash after police said...
Hartford man gets 10 years for trafficking guns that were used in homicides
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man who trafficked guns from South Carolina to Connecticut will spend a decade in prison for his crimes, according to an announcement Tuesday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Alberto Vazquez, 39, will serve 10 years in prison, which will be followed by three years of supervised release. […]
FBI in Holyoke conducts court-ordered search in Hampden Street area
The FBI's Western Massachusetts Gang Taskforce was in Holyoke Wednesday cooperating with local authorities for an ongoing investigation.
Connecticut Humane Society to shelter Florida dogs after Hurricane Ian
NEWINGTON, Conn. — The Connecticut Humane Society will be stepping up to help dogs in Florida find new homes in Connecticut after Hurricane Ian ripped through parts of the southern state in September. On Wednesday, more than 100 dogs from Florida will land at Brainard Airport in Hartford. 22...
Man dead in New Haven stabbing
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place on Whalley Avenue Monday evening. Around 9:30 p.m., police said they were called to Whalley Avenue, between Whittlesey Avenue and Osborn Avenue for a reported stabbing. Officers found a 29-year-old New Haven man who...
Remembering Chicopee crash victim: ‘How could he be taken away?’
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has learned more regarding the pedestrian-involved crash that took place Saturday night on Springfield Street in Chicopee. The victim, Nickolas Weichel of Chicopee, died on scene. The driver accused of hitting him faced a judge Tuesday. Weichel was crossing the street Saturday night...
