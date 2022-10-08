Combination of MSBASE Prediction Model and Multiple Sclerosis Severity Score Improves Accuracy of Individualized Prediction in MS

Read full article on original website
NIH Director's Blog
Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
New Study Shows COVID-19 Vaccine Does Cause Changes to People's Menstrual Cycles
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that found a link between vaccination against COVID-19 and an average increase in menstrual cycle length. The increase, though less than one day, has been consistent across data from nearly 20,000 people in Canada, the United Kingdom...
Study: Colonoscopies only reduce the risk of dying of colorectal cancer by as much as 50%
The study found that colonoscopies only reduce the risk of dying of colorectal cancer by as much as 50%. That only applies to people who actually get the scan.
2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases
Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.
McKnight's
Study finds 57 percent of previously healthy COVID survivors have lasting cardiac issues
Cardiac symptoms may linger for at least a year in some patients who recover from mild cases of COVID-19. That’s according to a new study of 349 patients with COVID-19 and no prior cardiac disease or notable comorbidities. Study participants underwent serial cardiac assessments, including measurement of blood biomarkers for heart ailments and magnetic resonance imaging. At 109 days, fully 73% of the patients reported cardiac symptoms. These included labored breathing on exertion (62%), palpitations, atypical chest pain and syncope.
GW Hatchet
Two diabetes drugs maintain blood glucose levels longer than others: study
Researchers at GW hosted clinical trials for four diabetes drugs and found two type 2 diabetes treatments were more effective than others at lowering blood glucose levels in a study published late last month by the National Institutes of Health. The clinical trials – hosted by GW and funded by...
Common food you must banish from your diet to prevent diabetes – as cases surge in young
IT'S fair to say a few of us put on a few pounds over lockdown. While trapped at home with not much else to do, many people turned to the fridge for comfort - and even for entertainment. But our lockdown eating patterns have had a particularly disastrous impact on...
People who stay mentally sharp in old age have bigger brain cells than people decades younger than them, study finds
People who stay mentally sharp and healthy into their eighties have bigger brain cells, a study suggests. Our neurons slowly start to shrink as we age, which is why we tend to slow down in our senior years. But brain cells in so-called 'super-agers' are larger than those in people...
scitechdaily.com
Shocking Study Finds Decreased Proteins – Not Amyloid Plaques – Cause Alzheimer’s Disease
Contrary to a prevailing theory that has been recently called into question, new research from the University of Cincinnati (UC) bolsters a hypothesis that Alzheimer’s disease is caused by a decline in levels of a specific protein. UC researchers led by Alberto Espay, MD, and Andrea Sturchio, MD, in...
Potential cancer breakthrough as scientists finally discover how tumours 'hijack' healthy cells to spread around the body
A breakthrough in understanding how cancer spreads could lead to better treatments, according to experts. Scientists have discovered that cancer cells ‘hijack’ a process used by healthy cells to spread around the body, completely changing current ways of thinking about cancer. Despite being one of the main causes...
News-Medical.net
Rare case of COVID-19 vaccine-induced hypophysitis in a woman with central diabetes insipidus manifestations
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic brought about by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has adversely impacted public health worldwide, leading to millions of deaths. Vaccination is considered to be the most effective intervention for the reduction of COVID-19-related severe disease and death. Background. Systemic and local side...
News-Medical.net
Immune-mediated inflammatory diseases following COVID-19
Infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. COVID-19 severity can range from completely asymptomatic to organ failure, sepsis, and death. Many individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 have reported the...
nypressnews.com
Spider veins in five areas may signal liver ‘scarring’
In fact, the report states that the prevalence of spider angiomas in cirrhosis patients is around 33 percent. This high number can be put down to the inability of the liver to metabolise circulating oestrogen during cirrhosis. At this stage of the disease, known as end-stage liver disease, normal liver...
Novo Nordisk's Experimental Diabetes Treatment Achieves Better Blood Sugar Targets Than Insulin Degludec
Novo Nordisk A/S NVO presented new data from the phase 3a ONWARDS 2 trial of insulin icodec in type 2 diabetes at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes Annual Meeting 2022. The data demonstrated that 37% of patients treated with once-weekly insulin icodec achieved an HbA1c <7.0% without...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Older Age and Motor Symptom Severity Tied to Fall Risk After DBS
Older age at onset, more severe motor symptoms, and cognitive impairment are risk factors for the progression of gait and postural instability in Parkinson’s disease patients who undergo deep brain stimulation, a new study suggests. Researchers, who followed patients for up to 15 years after the surgery, found a...
MedicalXpress
Lipids in blood predict nerve damage risk among patients with type 2 diabetes
Of the 37 million Americans with diabetes, up to 50% may end up with nerve damage, or diabetic neuropathy, that can be painful and disabling. While some medications can reduce pain, scientists continue searching for factors that cause patients to develop diabetic neuropathy—to identify ways to reduce the risk of harmful symptoms.
2minutemedicine.com
Nivolumab plus ipilimumab improves recurrence-free survival in patients with resected advanced melanoma
1. 4-year recurrence-free survival was significantly higher with nivolumab plus ipilimumab compared to placebo. 2. Overall survival was significantly higher in nivolumab plus ipilimumab compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Melanoma is a form of skin cancer with the aggressive potential to metastasize to other organs...
cancernetwork.com
Investigators Survey Long-Term Effects of MCL Treatment in Swedish Patients
Patients with mantle cell lymphoma experienced higher relative risks of respiratory, blood, and infectious disease relative to the general population, regardless of treatment type. A recent study examined the long-term effects of treatment with and without high-dose chemotherapy plus autologous stem cell transplantation (HD-ASCT) in Swedish patients with mantle cell...
cancernetwork.com
Optimal Sequencing of Immunotherapy Followed by BRAK/MEK Inhibitor Identified in BRAF+ Advanced Melanoma
Findings from the phase 3 DREAMseq trial indicated that the best course of treatment for individuals diagnosed with advanced BRAF-mutated melanoma is first-line nivolumab/ipilimumab, with BRAF/MEK inhibitors used in later-line settings. Treatment with nivolumab (Opdivo) and ipilimumab (Yervoy) in the first-line and BRAF/MEK inhibitors in subsequent lines appears to be...
ajmc.com
ICER to Assess Clinical Effectiveness, Value of 2 NASH Treatments
There are no FDA-approved therapies for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), but there are many being developed. Resmetirom and obeticholic acid are both being reviewed by the FDA with decisions expected in 2023. The prevalence of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is estimated to be between 1.5% and 6.5% of adults in the United...
