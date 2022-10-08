ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

abc27.com

Penn State changes game preparation during Bye Week

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s Michigan week for Penn State and they’ve been given an extra week thanks to the bye to prepare for the No. 5 Wolverines, but the week off has not been kind to the Nittany Lions under James Franklin. Penn State is...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27.com

Penn State White Out vs Minnesota to air on ABC

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State announced that their White Out against Minnesota on October 22nd will air on ABC. Kickoff will be in primetime at 7:30 pm. This is the first meeting between the programs since the Golden Gophers defeated the Nittany Lions 31-26 in 2019. This...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Penn State-Michigan undefeated matchup in Week 7

ESPN’s FPI has chosen the team that it thinks will win in Penn State-Michigan. This game will have huge implications on the B1G East title race. Both Michigan and Penn State have no losses in the B1G along with Ohio State. Michigan beat Indiana 31-10 in Bloomington last Saturday. The last time that Wolverines played there they lost 38-21 to the Hoosiers.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Popular central Pennsylvania hawk watch donated to Pennsylvania Game Commission

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently approved the transfer of Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch near Carlisle into the Game Commission’s state game lands system. The 137 acres in Lower Frankford Township, Cumberland County, and Spring Township, Perry County, has been an active site for migratory bird data collection for 68 years. It is the second-oldest hawk watch in the U.S. after Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
CARLISLE, PA
abc23.com

Old Centre Crest Building Proposals

Besides facilities at Penn State, the former Centre Crest nursing home in Bellefonte is one of the county’s largest buildings. The county still owns the building, and with a new Centre Crest facility now open, architects are now studying what’s best in terms of renovating the nearly 85-year-old property.
BELLEFONTE, PA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza places in Pennsylvania that are well-known for serving truly delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, all served in stunning places that provide amazing atmosphere every day of the week.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Police: Bellefonte man charged with assault in golf club attack

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is facing charges after police said he used a golf club to attack someone during a fight in Centre County. According to the charges filed by State College police, Michael Wright, 48, of Bellefonte got into a physical fight with two other people and used the club to a […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Wagging Tail Coffee Co. announces third location in Muncy

Muncy, Pa. — Lycoming County fans of Wagging Tail Coffee Co. are in luck — the owners announced on Saturday plans to open a third location in Muncy. Owners Meghan and Eric Solomon made the announcement on Facebook on Oct. 8 after posting the opportunity for people to go on a scavenger hunt for the new location in the 17756 Muncy zip code. A $100 gift card was left taped to the new location. ...
MUNCY, PA
WTAJ

Bake Shop Bakes opening third location in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Bake Shop Bakes is opening their third location to the public Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Altoona. This store will be the shop’s largest of its three locations. Inside the Graystone Court Villas, it’ll feature a full restaurant and bake shop. The store will offer takeout options. The hours are Tuesday through Friday […]
ALTOONA, PA
abc27.com

Ramp closure on Pa. Turnpike near Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has closed a ramp on Interstate 76 that leads to US 11 in Carlisle, Cumberland County. According to the turnpike, the on-ramp from U.S 11 North to the turnpike has reopened. However, the offramp from the turnpike to U.S 11 North remains closed.
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man arrested following shooting

Pennsylvania state police arrested a man following a shooting that took place on Sunday in Cambria County, according to a story from WTAJ. The incident occurred in the 100 block of Herk Kline Lane, Barr Township, around 2:43 p.m. According to police, the shooting resulted in “serious bodily injury,” WTAJ...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Author Spotlight: Gary Shockley

There may be a child in your life who at one time desperately wanted a dog of their own. Local author Gary Alan Shockey of Carlisle turned this tale into a children’s book! “Sammie’s Flat Dog” tells the story of Sammie who wanted a dog so much she made her own. This book also sheds light on the importance of adopting animals whenever possible.
CARLISLE, PA
WTAJ

1 flown to the hospital in Clearfield County crash

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man was flown to Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown after crashing into a tree Sunday. On Oct. 9 around 1:42 p.m., a man was driving south on SR 2019 in Bell Township when he left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree on the west side […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Sandy Township approves subdivision plans for DuBois Mall

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Sandy Township Supervisors recently approved subdivision plans for the DuBois Mall property. According to Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer Patrick Green, the subdivision plans have been brought up and worked on for a few months and they were presented by North Coast Geomatics. As of right now, the subdivision plans […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

